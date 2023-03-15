 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

1. Indian equities retreat for fourth straight session after collapse of two US banks

The Indian stock markets declined for the fourth consecutive session amid a selloff in global equities as investors panicked that the fallout from the collapse of two US banks could have a ripple effect on the world economy. Fresh trouble at Swiss multinational bank Credit Suisse made things worse and resulted in a selloff in financials, especially public sector banks. The Sensex lost 0.58 per cent to close at 57,900.19 points. The 50-share Nifty fell 0.64 per cent to close at 17,044.35 points. The benchmark gauges have fallen nearly 5 per cent in four trading sessions, wiping out nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Why it’s important: The weakness in local stock markets mirrors that of global peers. Markets are expected to remain volatile as the banking crisis has added to tight money and inflation worries.

2. Local start-ups seek government help to bring back money to India after SVB collapse