1. Indian equities retreat for fourth straight session after collapse of two US banks

The Indian stock markets declined for the fourth consecutive session amid a selloff in global equities as investors panicked that the fallout from the collapse of two US banks could have a ripple effect on the world economy. Fresh trouble at Swiss multinational bank Credit Suisse made things worse and resulted in a selloff in financials, especially public sector banks. The Sensex lost 0.58 per cent to close at 57,900.19 points. The 50-share Nifty fell 0.64 per cent to close at 17,044.35 points. The benchmark gauges have fallen nearly 5 per cent in four trading sessions, wiping out nearly Rs 10 lakh crore in investor wealth.

Why it’s important: The weakness in local stock markets mirrors that of global peers. Markets are expected to remain volatile as the banking crisis has added to tight money and inflation worries.

2. Local start-ups seek government help to bring back money to India after SVB collapse

Indian start-ups are worried that issues like blockages in international wire transfers, disruptions due to threshold limits on withdrawals, lack of communication from US agencies, and the need for preferential access to credit may hamper their businesses in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Electronics and IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has assured over 450 representatives from start-ups, venture capitalists and investors who have been affected by the closure of SVB that his IT ministry will put together a list of suggestions and give it to the finance minister on their behalf.

Why it’s important: Many Indian start-ups have already withdrawn their deposits from SVB, but they cannot bring deposits to the country because of blocked international wires. The government will likely help them in this regard.

3. Foreign investors to request six more months to comply with anti-money laundering rules

Foreign portfolio investors are likely to seek a six-month extension from the finance ministry to comply with the modifications to the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act. The FPIs, through their custodians, are planning to approach the ministry, highlighting key concerns, and seeking more clarification. The ministry, through a notification on March 7, lowered the threshold for reporting ultimate beneficial ownership for non-profit organizations and politically exposed persons to 10 from 25 per cent. Earlier, the 10 per cent threshold was applicable only to entities in high-risk jurisdictions. The FPIs also have to disclose the names of senior management officials within 30 days.

Why it’s important: The overseas investors say that they are facing citing implementation challenges. The change in rules is likely to compel FPIs to modify their structures to comply with the stricter thresholds. The amendments could impact inflows into India and hit fresh registrations.

4. State-owned energy firms unable to access $400 million dividend payments from Russia

State-run oil and gas firms, including ONGC Videsh, Bharat Petro Resources, Indian Oil and Oil India, are unable to access around $400 million in dividend payments stuck in Russia as Western sanctions have made it difficult to transfer money out of the country. This dividend income is on account of the stakes of these Indian firms in Russia’s CSJC Vankorneft and LLC Taas-Yuryakh. In March last year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, seven major Russian banks were removed from the SWIFT international payments system.

Why it’s important: The dividend payments are stuck as major Russian banks are cut off from the global payment system, making repatriation virtually impossible. It remains to be seen how long it will take to resolve the problem.

5. Competition Commission clears Reliance’s acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry

The Competition Commission of India has approved Reliance Retail Ventures’ acquisition of Metro Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, while Metro Cash & Carry is engaged in wholesale operations in India. In December, Reliance signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the German firm’s wholesale operations in India.

Why it’s important: The Metro buyout consolidates Reliance’s presence in the country’s rapidly expanding organized retail segment. The approval by the antitrust regulator takes the process one step further.

6. Consumer companies step up production in anticipation of summer rush

For the first time in 18 months, consumer goods companies are ramping up production anticipating a pick-up in demand, particularly for summer products due to higher-than-usual temperatures. White goods makers are increasing production and running their cooling product line of air conditioners, refrigerators, coolers, and freezers at 90-100 per cent capacity compared with 60-70 per cent in January and February. Even FMCG and beer companies are running their assembly lines at full steam.

Why it’s important: Demand for consumer and FMCG products have been sputtering in the recent past. A sales revival will provide relief to consumer and FMCG companies.

7. First semiconductor factory to be declared in few weeks, says minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India’s first semiconductor fabrication unit will be announced in the next few weeks, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said, expressing confidence that the country will soon join the league of a select few countries that have a vibrant semiconductor industry. The government has announced a $10 billion package to provide incentives to manufacture chips in India. The Centre is in talks with at least four global semiconductor companies to set up such units.

Why it’s important: The government is strongly focused on achieving self-reliance in several manufacturing sectors. It aims to become a global hub for chip making by providing production-linked incentives to manufacturers.

8. Facebook parent Meta to retrench 10,000 employees in second round of layoffs

Meta Platforms, which runs Facebook and WhatsApp, has said it will pare 10,000 jobs in 2023, making it the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs. Meta shares jumped 6 per cent on the news. The job cuts are part of a restructuring that will see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, kill lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management. Meta expects expenses in 2023 to be between $86 billion and $92 billion, lower than the earlier forecast $89 billion to $95 billion.

Why it’s important: The software industry is bracing for a deep economic downturn. This would have a cascading effect on Indian firms as well. Most Big Tech firms also employ Indian talent in large numbers.

9. Zurich Airport eyes more bids in India through public-private partnerships

Switzerland’s Zurich Airport, which is building a new airport near Noida in Uttar Pradesh, is looking to bid for more airports through public-private partnerships, according to Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive of Noida International Airport. The new airport is coming up on 1,334 hectares at Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. It is about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Zurich Airport currently manages 10 airports worldwide.

Why it’s important: The aviation sector is expanding quite fast in India and the presence of the private sector in managing airports is also increasing. Zurich airport wants a share in the expanding pie.

10. India plans to turn on heat on pre-installed apps in mobile phones

India plans to force smartphone makers to allow the removal of preinstalled apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules. The new rules could extend launch timelines in the world’s No. 2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from preinstalled apps for firms that include Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple.

Why it’s important: The government’s action is driven by concerns over spying and abuse of user data. For ordinary users, being able to uninstall apps they do not need would cut down on bloatware.