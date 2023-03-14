 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

1. Indian equities tumble 1.5 per cent on concerns over US banking crisis

Stock prices in India extended their losing streak for the third consecutive day as concerns about the US banking crisis continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. The Nifty and Sensex closed 1.49% and 1.52% lower, respectively, marking their lowest levels in seven months. The ripple effects of Silicon Valley Bank’s abrupt closure were felt globally, wiping out Rs 4.04 lakh crore of investor wealth in India. Overseas investors sold a provisional Rs 1,547 crore, deepening the losses. Indian equity markets were already under pressure over concerns about expensive valuations, tight monetary conditions, and the fallout of Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group. The banking crisis has added to the selling pressure.

Why it’s important: Indian stocks are not insulated from the global market turmoil. Investors are making huge bearish bets on banking stocks. India’s volatility index has jumped, indicating increased investor fears. Markets are expected to remain choppy in the near term.

2. Reserve Bank takes stock of Silicon Valley Bank collapse impact on Indian lenders