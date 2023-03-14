1. Indian equities tumble 1.5 per cent on concerns over US banking crisis

Stock prices in India extended their losing streak for the third consecutive day as concerns about the US banking crisis continued to weigh heavily on investor sentiment. The Nifty and Sensex closed 1.49% and 1.52% lower, respectively, marking their lowest levels in seven months. The ripple effects of Silicon Valley Bank’s abrupt closure were felt globally, wiping out Rs 4.04 lakh crore of investor wealth in India. Overseas investors sold a provisional Rs 1,547 crore, deepening the losses. Indian equity markets were already under pressure over concerns about expensive valuations, tight monetary conditions, and the fallout of Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group. The banking crisis has added to the selling pressure.

Why it’s important: Indian stocks are not insulated from the global market turmoil. Investors are making huge bearish bets on banking stocks. India’s volatility index has jumped, indicating increased investor fears. Markets are expected to remain choppy in the near term.

2. Reserve Bank takes stock of Silicon Valley Bank collapse impact on Indian lenders

Days after the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, the Reserve Bank of India has swung into action to take stock of its impact on Indian companies and banks. The regulator has started collecting information on banks and non-banking finance companies’ exposure to the failed US lender. The central bank has asked banks to furnish details of their equity exposure and deposits in SVB. It is also gathering data on similar exposure of Indian non-bank entities.

Why it’s important: The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has caused ripples across the financial world. It is unlikely to affect Indian lenders as they are tightly regulated and have little exposure to the failed American bank. The Reserve Bank is also known to act swiftly if there are any signs of stress.

3. Retail inflation remains uncomfortably high at 6.44 per cent, may trigger another rate hike

Retail inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance level of 6 per cent for the second straight month in February on costlier cereals, milk, and spices, putting pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates further. Inflation based on the consumer price index decreased marginally to 6.44 per cent in February from 6.52 per cent in January. Retail inflation has remained above the central bank’s mandate of 4 per cent for about 40 months now. Core inflation, which excludes the more volatile food and fuel prices, remained above the 6 per cent mark.

Why it’s important: Another increase in the benchmark lending rate is nearly certain when the monetary policy committee meets in early April. India’s economic expansion may slow down further in tighter monetary conditions and tepid demand growth.

4. A pause in interest rate hike could spur private investment, CII chief says

A pause in interest rate increases by the Reserve Bank of India could provide private investment the support it needs to build on the green shoots visible in several sectors, according to Sanjiv Bajaj, president of Confederation of Indian Industry. Bajaj has urged the government to continue to focus on enhancing the ease of doing business and reducing associated costs. To push reforms in areas such as land, labor, and power where both the Centre and the states have jurisdictions, a structure like the GST Council can play an important role, he said.

Why it’s important: The central government has placed a lot of emphasis on capital spending in recent years, which has not yet been matched by private capex as capacity utilization remains low. Expectations of an easier monetary regime at the present juncture seems unlikely.

5. Income-tax department to electronically verify 68,000 high-value cases

The income-tax department has selected 68,000 cases of high-value transactions that may have been reported incorrectly in the tax returns for 2019-20 for e-verification, according to Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman Nitin Gupta. These individual and corporate transactions are being flagged due to mismatches in their annual information statement and the ITR filed during the period. Of those, about 56 per cent have been concluded and the taxpayers have filed updated returns. There has been no response in the remaining cases.

Why it’s important: The e-verification scheme, launched in September, matches financial information with ITR details filed by a taxpayer, allowing her to file updated returns in the event of any mismatch. If there is no response, the tax department prepares a verification report, which could be used to reassess returns.

6. Baring EQT on track to deploy another $4-5 billion in India over three years

Since 1998, BPEA EQT has deployed $5.5 billion in India in companies like Mphasis, Hexaware, CitiusTech, VFS, and RBL Bank. Of this, as much as $4-5 billion was in the past five years. Stockholm’s EQT also has a $1-billion commitment in renewable and data center platforms in India and has already deployed 50 per cent of that. Since their $7.5 billion merger to create the world’s third largest private equity fund group, Baring EQT may invest another $4-5 billion over the next three years, its top executives said.

Why it’s important: Many private equity firms have been stepping up their investments in India in recent years and Baring EQT is no exception. There is high investor interest in India’s tech story and its transition to cleaner energy sources.

7. Hyundai India agrees to purchase General Motors’ Talegaon factory near Pune

Hyundai Motor India has reached a conditional agreement with General Motors to buy the latter’s shuttered manufacturing plant in Talegaon. Before the sale is completed, the US carmaker needs to resolve legal disputes with its employees’ union following the collapse of a previous sale agreement with Great Wall Motor of China last year. If the latest transaction secures regulatory approvals, Hyundai may be able to start trial production within the next 18 months.

Why it’s important: It is unclear whether the reponed factory will focus on electric vehicles or conventional engines. Hyundai is proceeding with caution and may divide its electric and non-electric operations between Pune and Chennai initially, if the deal goes through.

8. IMF warns that unsecured cryptocurrency assets pose financial and fiscal risks

Cryptocurrency assets not backed by sovereign government may threaten effectiveness of monetary policy, pose financial and fiscal risks, make capital flows volatile and will fragment global payments systems, according to a research paper by the International Monetary Fund. The paper was presented to the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in February in Bengaluru and was released to the public on Monday.

Why it’s important: The IMF report reiterates the concerns already voiced by India, which has pushed for a global framework to regulate crypto assets. Although crypto assets are not yet a significant part of the global financial system, they could become a source of systemic risk in certain jurisdictions.

9. Educational institutes will have to comply with higher advertising standards

Advertising rules for educational institutes will become more stringent, with the Advertising Standards Council of India introducing new draft norms stipulating that institutions can no longer make unsubstantiated claims about job placements or guarantees of academic success on enrollment. The institutions must also provide the full name and date of publication for any competitive rankings referenced in their advertising.

Why it’s important: The proliferation of private higher education in India has raised the financial stakes for all stakeholders. These new rules could mark a significant change in how private institutions can market themselves to prospective students.

10. Elephant Whisperers, Naatu Naatu script history for India by winning Oscars

Naatu Naatu, the dance number from the film RRR, and documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers made Oscar history for India with one award each. The win for Naatu Naatu, composed by M M Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose in SS Rajamouli's film, is the fourth non-English song to win an Oscar in the category and the first song in foreign language since Jai Ho in 2009 to bag the prize. The Elephant Whisperers, by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, which explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary, is India's first win in the Documentary Short category.

Why it’s important: This is the first time two India-made productions have bagged the cinema world’s biggest prize. They also showcase Indian cinema beyond Bollywood.