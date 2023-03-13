 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Local banks offer help to domestic start-ups hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

At least three Indian banks, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, along with the Indian unit of HSBC, assembled teams to work through the weekend to offer a lifeline to startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank by opening new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s Gift City, which caters to non-residents and offshore entities. The banks set up specialized teams to assist startups in moving funds to their branches in Gift City when a freeze on transactions is lifted for Silicon Valley Bank. After a run on the bank on Thursday and Friday, US regulators shut down SVB.

Why it’s important: Many Indian startups with US subsidiaries banked exclusively with SVB. Deposits from fundraisers are often parked with it. The Gift City route may help some of the Indian start-ups to save their businesses from ruin.

#2. Venture capitalists, government in hurdle after SVB meltdown