#1. Local banks offer help to domestic start-ups hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

At least three Indian banks, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, along with the Indian unit of HSBC, assembled teams to work through the weekend to offer a lifeline to startups affected by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank by opening new dollar accounts in Gujarat’s Gift City, which caters to non-residents and offshore entities. The banks set up specialized teams to assist startups in moving funds to their branches in Gift City when a freeze on transactions is lifted for Silicon Valley Bank. After a run on the bank on Thursday and Friday, US regulators shut down SVB.

Why it’s important: Many Indian startups with US subsidiaries banked exclusively with SVB. Deposits from fundraisers are often parked with it. The Gift City route may help some of the Indian start-ups to save their businesses from ruin.

#2. Venture capitalists, government in hurdle after SVB meltdown

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is causing collateral damage that’s sinking markets and delaying paychecks. Start-up founders, CEOs, and investors are in a huddle to find solutions and even governments are stepping in. The Indian government will not let the SVB crisis affect the growth of Indian start-ups, junior electronics minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. The ministry may meet its advisory group on e-commerce and cyber laws to discuss the matter. This came in hours after the British government said it was working to limit the damage to the technology sector.

Why it’s important: The start-up friendly policies of Silicon Valley Bank led to many new Indian enterprises parking substantial funds with it. Anxiety over the meltdown has snowballed over the weekend as over a thousand local start-ups have exposure in SVB.

#3. Foreign investors registered with regulators likely to get relief on angel tax

The government is likely to exempt certain categories of investors, such as those registered with regulatory authorities and whose chances of circulating unaccounted money are low, from the proposed angel tax. These could include funds qualifying as foreign portfolio investors and foreign venture capital investors registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and entities registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The revenue department is expected to notify the regulatory framework with a list of exempted entities along with valuation rules for the new tax by April 15.

Why it’s important: The rationale for exemptions is that the government wants to curb the circulation of illicit money as share premium, and not to tax legitimate investment. Foreign entities compliant with Indian laws would therefore be kept outside the ambit of the so-called angel tax.

#4. Ten more banks join syndication of $3 billion of loans to Reliance companies

At least 10 more lenders are expected to join the third leg of the syndication of $3 billion loans to Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio Infocomm. The fundraising, the largest through syndicated term loans by an Indian corporate house in at least five years, is set to close this month after months of negotiations. When the syndication is complete, some three dozen banks would be owning the loan. Initially, 15 banks, including Citibank, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered and State Bank of India, had signed up to be lead underwriters for the dual-currency dollar and yen loan. They were joined by 10 more, such as Barclays, JP Morgan, ING Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Taiwan, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Why it’s important: This loan syndication has emerged as the most sought-after credit deals out of India in recent times. The demand has been strong since banks have been wanting to join even at a lower fee, indicating that highly rated loans are much valued in such times of uncertainty.

#5. Adani Group prepays $2.15 billion in margin-linked loans to regain market trust

The Adani Group has said it has repaid loans totalling $2.15 billion taken against pledged shares of various group entities to complete a prepayment program ahead of the March 31 deadline to pare overall leverage. With this, the promoters have freed all equity pledged as collateral for margin-linked, share-backed financing. The group also said it has prepaid another loan tranche of $500 million as part of financing the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cements last year.

Why it’s important: The Adani Group is trying its best to win back investor trust after a damaging report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research led to a market rout of its listed firms. The conglomerate is in talks to raise further funds from investors that will be used towards repaying other outstanding loans.

#6. Adani Group to focus on current projects, halt some investments

The Adani Group has told domestic lenders that it will pause some of its proposed investments, especially those without funding commitments, and focus on the ones where work has already started. Some of the projects the group has decided to delay are under Adani New Industries, a company established to expand the group’s renewable energy initiatives. Lenders said the shift in strategy came after France’s TotalEnergies put on hold its plan to buy a 25 per cent stake in Adani New Industries.

Why it’s important: The Hindenburg report has hamstrung the breakneck expansion of the overleveraged conglomerate. It has already called off its planned acquisition of the thermal power assets of DB Power in February. More such decisions may follow.

#7. Over a dozen short sellers under market regulator’s lens after Adani freefall

More than a dozen entities, both domestic and overseas, had come under the regulatory spotlight over alleged short selling before and after the publication of the Hindenburg Research report against Adani Group. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is examining the rise in stock values of Adani Group in the past few years. It is also scrutinising trade data and patterns of some entities allegedly involved in short selling that made a significant profit.

Why it’s important: The market regulator is checking the fund source of some entities and looking at whether there were any violations in securities laws. Seven listed Adani Group companies have lost about $135 billion in value since the Hindenburg report surfaced despite the conglomerate denying wrongdoing.

#8. Brookfield in advanced discussions to invest $1 billion in Avaada Ventures

Canadian investor Brookfield is in advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion through multiple tranches in Avaada Ventures, the parent entity of the Avaada Group. The infusion will fund the group’s solar cell and module manufacturing and green ammonia plans, as well as its renewable energy generation capacity. A first tranche of $400-500 million will be announced in the coming weeks.

Why it’s important: The latest development is yet another instance of high investor interest in India’s transition to greener energy. The Brookfield investment will be the second major investment in Avaada in the past two years after Thailand’s PTT Group invested $454 million in Avaada Energy.

#9. Blackstone to sell remaining stake worth $640 million in Sona Comstar

Blackstone will sell its remaining stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings for $640 million. The sale of shares through block deals is expected to close on Monday. Investment bank JM Financial is managing the sale. Blackstone owns some 20.5 per cent stake in Sona Comstar. The world’s largest asset manager plans to sell the shares through a book-building process, with a floor price set at an 8.3 per cent discount to Friday’s closing price. At this price, the sale would fetch at least $583 million. However, the company expects high demand and may raise as much as $640 million.

Why it’s important: The Sona Comstar transaction would be Blackstone’s most successful exit from an Indian enterprise. It has already returned at least 12 times the multiple on invested capital in dollars before the latest trade.

#10. Private sector can strengthen India’s digital ecosystem, says MasterCard chief

The Indian government and local regulators have played a significant role in the development of the digital ecosystem, but the private sector is crucial to ensure a strong structure for the platforms that have been created, MasterCard chief executive officer Michael Miebach said in an interview. India has written its own chapter by building the technology stack with UPI and Aadhaar in an incredibly short period of time, driving tremendous change and scale, he said.

Why it’s important: Commercial sustainability is vital even for government-backed projects and India now has the opportunity to provide direction to the rest of the world with the widespread use of digital finance and its upcoming data protection law.