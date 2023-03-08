 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Indian companies to investment more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India Inc to take advantage of the announcements made in the federal budget and step up its investment on the back of the Centre’s capital expenditure push. The central government had raised the capex outlay for 2023-24 by 33 per cent to a record Rs 10 lakh crore, Modi said. “I would call upon the private sector of the country to increase its investment just like the government so that the country gets maximum benefit from it,” he said.

Why it’s important: Despite the government significantly increasing capital spending, particularly on infrastructure, to provide a multiplier effect to economic growth, investments by the private sector have been sluggish in the past few years and show no signs yet of picking up.

#2. Credit growth led by personal loans, corporate borrowings continue to lag