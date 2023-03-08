#1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Indian companies to investment more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India Inc to take advantage of the announcements made in the federal budget and step up its investment on the back of the Centre’s capital expenditure push. The central government had raised the capex outlay for 2023-24 by 33 per cent to a record Rs 10 lakh crore, Modi said. “I would call upon the private sector of the country to increase its investment just like the government so that the country gets maximum benefit from it,” he said.

Why it’s important: Despite the government significantly increasing capital spending, particularly on infrastructure, to provide a multiplier effect to economic growth, investments by the private sector have been sluggish in the past few years and show no signs yet of picking up.

#2. Credit growth led by personal loans, corporate borrowings continue to lag

Loans to individuals and non-bank lenders are mainly responsible for credit growth in January, even as demand for corporate credit continued to lag expectations, Reserve Bank data show. Aggregate non-food credit in January grew 16.7 per cent from a year earlier, but retail loans grew by 20.4 per cent. At 8.7 per cent, growth in corporate loans, though higher than the 5.9 per cent seen between January 2021 and 2022, was below expectations.

Why it’s important: Although the government have been providing a capex boost, Indian companies are reluctant to invest heavily till they see a clear pathway to increased business and returns.

#3. Adani Group prepays Rs 7,374 crore worth of share-backed loans

The Adani group has prepaid share-backed loans worth Rs 7,374 crore ahead of their maturity in April 2025. With this repayment, shares of four listed Adani companies will be released. These are Adani Ports (155 million shares, or 11.8 per cent), Adani Enterprises (31 million shares, or 4 per cent), Adani Transmission (36 million shares, or 4.5 per cent), and Adani Green Energy (11 million shares, or 1.2 per cent). Over the past month, the Adani family has paid off Rs 11,000 crore of debts.

Why it’s important: The prepayment is seen as yet another move to allay concerns among investors and lenders after the damaging report by Hindenburg Research. The conglomerate is reducing promoter leverage. Group stocks have rallied significantly in the past week.

#4. Tata Consultancy set to sign new deals worth $1 billion with Marks & Spencer

Tata Consultancy Services is poised to close additional deals worth $1 billion with UK retailer Marks & Spencer in the next few weeks. This will mark this year’s biggest deal win for India’s top software exporter, which is also in line to renew its existing five-year engagement with the British firm. The new deals in the pipeline include mandates for business process services and digital transformation programs. These engagements are expected to be spread out over 8-10 years.

Why it’s important: India’s software services industry has been facing strong headwinds as recessionary fears in western markets have spooked many of their clients. Big deal wins would help buck the trend.

#5. Local lenders to retain stakes in Yes Bank after lock-in expires

Banks that acquired stakes in Yes Bank as part of its bailout three years ago are likely to hold on to their shares as a three-year lock-in ends on March 13. State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank have made nearly 70 per cent returns on their holdings over the past three years.

Why it’s important: The Reserve Bank has reportedly asked the lenders to offload their stakes gradually to ensure there was no risk to the stability of the private bank. Its financial performance is improving slowly.

#6. Central government making efforts to contain borrowings to manageable levels

New Delhi is looking to limit the increase in its borrowing below the rise in nominal GDP over the medium term to reduce the public debt burden and lower interest payments. The massive pandemic stimulus and the contraction in the economy worsened the combined Centre and state debt-to-GDP ratio to 89.2 per cent in 2020-21 from 75.1 per cent in 2019-20. The International Monetary Fund has predicted the ratio will improve to 83.5 per cent of GDP in 2022-23 and gradually ease from then.

Why it’s important: India must keep a check on the already high debt burden as interest outgo would otherwise keep rising at a steady rate. Staying with the fiscal consolidation roadmap would be an important debt-control measure.

#7. Government looks to make up divestment shortfall through other avenues

The central government is banking on higher dividend income from state-run firms, savings through the new fund release system for autonomous bodies and central schemes, and unutilized central scheme funds to make up for the shortfall in disinvestment receipts. The finance ministry expects a Rs 28,000 crore budget impact through these measures. It has marked down the divestment target to Rs 50,000 crore from Rs 65,000 crore budgeted initially but has managed to raise only Rs 31,107 crore so far.

Why it’s important: The government has failed to meet its divestment targets for the past few years due to various reasons, including market volatility and subdued investor interest. It is looking to make up the shortfall so as not to mess up the fiscal math.

#8. Baring PE Asia in advanced talks to purchase stake in Shriram Housing Finance

BPEA EQT, formerly known as Baring PE Asia, is in advanced discussions to buy into Shriram Housing Finance, the mortgage subsidiary of Shriram Finance. Shriram Housing Finance had assets under management of Rs 7,200 crore at the end of December. Baring had previously been among the major contenders to acquire ICICI Home Finance, a deal that didn’t ultimately materialise.

Why it’s important: The housing finance sector has recently seen increased M&A activity. The realty sector in India seems to be reviving after years of languishing sales and slowing demand, and investors want a share of the potential pie.

#9. Grocery stores boost inventory ahead of summer as FMCG sales pick up in February

Demand for FMCG products increased last month across India, as stores stocked up their shelves in anticipation of a hotter summer, according to data by retail intelligence firm Bizom. There was a spike in beverage sales despite inflation inching up in February after moderating downward. The number of kiranas stocking FMCG products was at an eight-month high, and stocking rose by over a fifth as they looked to capitalize on summer demand across product categories, Bizom said.

Why it’s important: After moderating demand post-Diwali season, FMCG sentiment seems to be turning positive on increased demand, particularly from rural areas. A bumper wheat harvest will help.

#10. Sales of antibiotics, cough syrups and anti-infectives spike after latest flu outbreak

A significant rise in flu cases, leading to an increase in fever and respiratory infections across India, has caused a spurt in the sales of antibiotics, cough syrups and anti-infectives, according to the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists. Severe cough, cold and influenza infections led to the sale of medicines going up by 20-25 per cent in February, the lobby group said. It is monitoring the situation to ensure that stocks are adequate. There has been a significant rise in the sales of fever medicines like paracetamol, azithromycin, and cough syrups.

Why it’s important: Sales of certain medicines have risen sharply in February; the surge is likely to sustain. Doctors and hospitals have reported a surge in viral influenza across India and overseas.