#1. Mutual funds invest over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in equities for second straight year

Domestic mutual funds have been bullish on the Indian stock market despite multiple headwinds all through 2022-23, with net flows into equities breaching Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the second consecutive financial year. Fund houses pumped in a net Rs 1.53 lakh crore into equities till March 1, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, compared with Rs 1.72 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Since 2014-15, mutual funds have been net buyers of equities, except in 2022-21. In the nine financial years between since April 2014, they have invested a massive Rs 6.90 lakh crore into equities.

Why it’s important: The local mutual fund industry has gained both depth and breadth in the past decade, mainly because the Indian middle class has turned to them to park their savings instead of bank fixed deposits to garner higher returns. This trend is expected to sustain.

#2. Canadian pension fund buys stake worth $268.6 million in Renew Energy

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has become the majority owner of ReNew Energy Global by agreeing to purchase $268.6 million worth of shares from Goldman Sachs. The transaction was completed at a price of $4.8 apiece, according to a regulatory filing. This was not the first share sale by Goldman Sachs in ReNew to the Canadian pension fund. In February, it sold shares worth $139 million to the Canadian pension fund, which is among the world’s biggest.

Why it’s important: The Canadian pension fund has significant investments in the renewable space. Foreign investors have shown keen interest in India’s energy transition through renewables and the investment ticket sizes keep increasing.

#3. Foxconn Technology plans second chip plant in India even without incentives

Having already applied to set up a semiconductor plant in India with joint venture partner Vedanta, Foxconn Technology Group has shown interest in setting up a second plant, this time without any state incentive. A management delegation from Foxconn, led by chairman Young Liu, was in India last week for meetings, including one with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It has already participated through two of its companies (Foxconn Hon Hai and Bharat FIH) in India’s production-linked incentive scheme as a vendor for Apple as well as other mobile device makers.

Why it’s important: Foxconn appears to be investing heavily on India. Its semiconductor joint venture is expected to soon receive government approval. A second factory could go a long way in making the country an important producer of software chips.

#4. Foxconn reassures both Karnataka and Telangana on continued investments

Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn, has assured the governments of Karnataka and Telangana that it will work with them to further the expansion of its electronic manufacturing base in India. In separate letters addressed to the chief ministers of the two states, the Taiwanese multinational pledged to stay the course on the agreements it had signed last week during the visit of chairman Young Liu.

Why it’s important: The clarification by Foxconn will clear the air after the uncertainty over its India commitments after it said its business team did not enter into any definitive agreement for new investments during its recent trip to the country.

#5. E-way bills decline in February but remain above 80 million seen since November

The number of electronic permits issued to transport goods within and across states slowed in February from January but remained above 80 million seen since November. At 81.8 million, e-way bill generation indicates a mid-quarter dip, but year-end inventory clearance by companies could boost goods shipment in March.

Why it’s important: E-way bill data, a high-frequency indicator of consumption, shows the number of permits raised often goes up in the last month of every quarter. E-way bills in February point to transportation activity in the month for which taxes are collected in March.

#6. Lenders to Reliance Capital seek Rs 8,000 crore upfront cash for second auction

Local lenders have asked bidders for bankrupt Reliance Capital to offer Rs 8,000 crore in minimum upfront cash in the second auction starting on March 20. They have also set a minimum bid amount of Rs 9,500 crore for the first round of the auction and Rs 10,000 crore for the second, with an additional Rs 250 crore for subsequent rounds. Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group and the Hinduja Group are in the race to buy the distressed company. In the first auction held in December, Torrent Group had emerged the highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore, but the Hinduja group offered Rs 9,000 crore after the auction ended.

Why it’s important: The second auction is being held after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ordered it to get maximum value for Reliance Capital’s assets. Reliance Capital was sent for debt resolution in November 2021 after the firm defaulted on loans worth Rs 24,000 crore.

#7. India may discontinue second phase of Rs 10,000 crore in incentives to EV makers

The central is likely to discontinue the second phase of the Rs 10,000 crore Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India (FAME II) scheme after the next financial year, officials said. It could instead offer incentives to EV makers through ongoing production linked incentive programs to support the sector. The industry has approached the government for extending the FAME II scheme beyond 203-24.

Why it’s important: The likely policy shift coms after an investigation into alleged misappropriation of subsidies under the scheme by electric two-wheeler makers. The government has halted the release of subsidies in some cases.

#8. Consumer goods firms see green shoots of growth in rural areas in February

Many consumer goods companies have witnessed volume growth in rural India in February, raising hopes of a full recovery for the worst-affected market during the Covid-19 pandemic. The rural FMCG market grew at more than double the pace of the urban market in February by value, according to retail analytics platform Bizom, reversing the trend of the past five months when urban markets drove the growth. Rural sales surged nearly 35 per cent sequentially and more than 12 per cent on an annualized basis, after consecutive decline since August last year.

Why it’s important: Robust rural demand is critical for maintaining India’s growth momentum. High employment, stagnant wages and stubborn inflation have stressed household budgets in villages. A reversal of the trend will be welcome.

#9. Car sales may hit road bump in March on emissions issues, chip shortage

Festive demand in March may not help boost car sales much as dealers grapple with patchy supplies of vehicles compliant with the new BS-VI phase-II norms, continuing chip crunch and the Holi festival falling in the middle of a working week. Navratri in March-April is traditionally the second busiest period for automotive sales after the main festive season of October-November. However, this time, passenger vehicle sales are likely to grow at a more tepid pace, dealers said.

Why it’s important: The scarcity in electronic parts has posed supply chain challenges, even as demand for newly launched vehicles and SUVs continues to grow at a moderate pace. Entry level vehicles continue to see strong demand.

#10. Government may develop platform to update DigiLocker docs through Aadhaar

The central government is developing a platform to help citizens who store their documents in DigiLocker to auto update their address and other demographic details across departments through Aadhaar. The electronics and IT ministry is in talks with various agencies and departments on the contours of the platform, which is at a preliminary stage. The ministry will first approach departments that issue key documents such as driving licenses, ration cards, voter ID cards, and so on, while passports may come in the next phase.

Why it’s important: Since DigiLocker is a secure, cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, it has gained in popularity since its launch a few years ago. A reboot with enhancements will boost its attractiveness.