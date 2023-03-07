 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Mutual funds invest over Rs 1.4 lakh crore in equities for second straight year

Domestic mutual funds have been bullish on the Indian stock market despite multiple headwinds all through 2022-23, with net flows into equities breaching Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the second consecutive financial year. Fund houses pumped in a net Rs 1.53 lakh crore into equities till March 1, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India, compared with Rs 1.72 lakh crore in the previous financial year. Since 2014-15, mutual funds have been net buyers of equities, except in 2022-21. In the nine financial years between since April 2014, they have invested a massive Rs 6.90 lakh crore into equities.

Why it’s important: The local mutual fund industry has gained both depth and breadth in the past decade, mainly because the Indian middle class has turned to them to park their savings instead of bank fixed deposits to garner higher returns. This trend is expected to sustain.

#2. Canadian pension fund buys stake worth $268.6 million in Renew Energy