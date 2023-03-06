 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. WTO wants India’s help to build consensus for multilateral trade agreements

Multilateralism is under threat and the World Trade Organization expects India to help build consensus to conclude agreements and ensure results, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the WTO, said in an interview. The WTO is revising its trade forecast based on improved global economic prospects cited by the International Monetary Fund, she said. Everybody will lose if you weaken the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala said. She was in New Delhi for last week’s G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Why it’s important: Multiple global crises in the past few years have shaken faith in multilateralism, particularly in the arena of trade and commerce. Many nations, including India, have entered into bilateral trade pacts that is not necessarily in favour of multilateralism.

#2. Reserve Bank keeping watch on top 20 business houses with largest borrowings