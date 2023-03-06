#1. WTO wants India’s help to build consensus for multilateral trade agreements

Multilateralism is under threat and the World Trade Organization expects India to help build consensus to conclude agreements and ensure results, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director general of the WTO, said in an interview. The WTO is revising its trade forecast based on improved global economic prospects cited by the International Monetary Fund, she said. Everybody will lose if you weaken the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala said. She was in New Delhi for last week’s G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Why it’s important: Multiple global crises in the past few years have shaken faith in multilateralism, particularly in the arena of trade and commerce. Many nations, including India, have entered into bilateral trade pacts that is not necessarily in favour of multilateralism.

#2. Reserve Bank keeping watch on top 20 business houses with largest borrowings

The Reserve Bank of India is keeping a close watch on the top 20 conglomerates that have the largest borrowings from banks to identify risks well in advance. This increased vigilance is in addition to the routine monitoring of systemically important financial intermediaries and the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits. The banking sector regulator is closely monitoring profitability and other financial metrics of these conglomerates and their companies besides parameters such as the quantum of debt raised from other sources like external commercial borrowings or bonds for any signs of stress.

Why it’s important: In a fast-growing economy like India that has promoted national business champions, there is a tendency to overleverage by some conglomerates. The central bank is well advised to increase its scrutiny to avoid repayment issues.

#3. Government may ease bond valuation rules, make it easier for banks to raise capital

Indian banks may soon find it easier to raise capital from the local market, as the government is considering relaxing the valuation rules for tier-I bonds to make them more attractive to investors. In 2021, the Securities and Exchange Board of India changed the rules of AT-I bonds, considering them to be as having a maturity of 100 years beginning April 2023 starting from their sale date. This would likely diminish their appeal as a favoured option for banks to raise tier-I capital as investors would want higher coupon rates.

Why it’s important: AT-I bonds are used by banks to increase their equity base in compliance with international banking norms. Policymakers are now in favour of aligning the valuation of the perpetual bonds with global practices instead of treating them as having a 100-year maturity.

#4. Rajiv Jain provides rationale for investing $1.87 billion in embattled Adani Group

Last week, Rajiv Jain, chairman of GQG Partners, made a $1.87 billion bet on Gautam Adani’s empire. Jain manages $88 billion in assets for over 800 entities, with a diversified portfolio that ranges from Petrobras to Exxon, Nvidia, Snowflake, Bharti, ITC, and Lotte. His justified the daring investment by saying it is a long-term bet on India’s macro and infrastructure story. The debt in the operating Adani companies is manageable, and less compared to many global utility peers, he said.

Why it’s important: Buying a stake in a business house on the cheap at a time of crisis may pay off in the long run. Whether it works for Jain in this instance, only time will tell.

#5. Essar Group invests $8 billion to script a comeback to the steel sector

The $15 billion Essar group is making a quiet comeback to the steel industry with a global footprint in three mega projects with an investment of $8 billion over three to four years. These include a steel plant in Saudi Arabia, and an iron pellet plant each in Odisha and Minnesota, US. The group is also one of the five shortlisted bidders for NMDC Steel, a public-sector firm up for disinvestment. It is also constructing a steel plant with a capacity of 3 million tons a year.

Why it’s important: This is the second foray by the Essar Group in the sector after it sold Essar Steel to LN Mittal in 2019. The business house already has a strong presence in core sectors such as energy, infrastructure, mining, and retail.

#6. Corporates might be impacted after order on HDFC Bank gratuity case

HDFC Bank and several other companies may be compelled to pay more gratuity to employees after an order by a labour official in Kerala under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Former HDFC Bank employee PV Unnikrishna Pillai filed an appeal in June, arguing that the bank must also include personal pay while calculating his gratuity, and not just basic pay. The controlling authority asked HDFC Bank to pay an additional Rs 7.22 lakh with a 10 per cent simple interest.

Why it’s important: If the order is upheld by higher authorities, it will affect how much gratuity employers pay. It will impact not just banks and financial institutions but other organizations as well.

#7. GST fitment panel to examine tax structure for evasion-prone commodities

The GST fitment panel, comprising revenue officials of the Centre and the states, will look at the tax structure for the compensation cess on evasion-prone commodities, such as paan masala and other tobacco products, and whether differential tax rates could be rationalized. The development follows a report by a group of ministers proposing a change to the cess component of the tax, which is to be linked with the maximum retail price at which these products are sold to consumers.

Why it’s important: Tax authorities are justifiably trying to plug leakages. They might also introduce a track-and-trace mechanism for evasion-prone commodities.

#8. Differences arise on mandatory front pack labelling proposal for food items

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s move to implement a front-of-the-pack health star ratings proposal has run into rough weather because of a lack of consensus among the food companies, health organisations, consumer activists and the food regulator. The Indian Council of Medical Research and All India Institute of Medical Sciences say ratings will be ineffective in curbing the consumption of unhealthy foods and direct warning labels would be more effective. Packaged food firms say they prefer star ratings.

Why it’s important: Rather than reinvent the wheel, the authorities could follow the example of food labelling in advanced economies. Globally, front-pack labelling has proven to reduce consumption of unhealthy foods.

#9. Toys and bicycle components to receive Rs 7,000 crore production-linked incentives

The central government has finalized two new production-linked incentive schemes worth over Rs 7,000 crore to give impetus to domestic manufacturing of toys and bicycle components. As much as Rs 3,489 crore is expected to be allocated towards the scheme for toys and Rs 3,597 crore for bicycle components. The products were identified and recommended by the steering committee for advancing local value-add and exports comprising top industrialists and officials from the commerce and industry ministry and other government departments. A proposal to this effect awaits cabinet approval.

Why it’s important: The Indian government has been pushing hard for self-reliance in manufacturing by providing production-linked incentives to many sectors. The first set of incentives has received an enthusiastic response so far.

#10. India’s ultrarich are opting for commercial flights instead of private jets

Many of India’s wealthiest people are leaving their private bubbles to join others on commercial flights, as the pandemic fades and airlines get back into rhythm. As the wealthy return to commercial flights, the movement of private jets and helicopters saw a 17.1 per cent drop in the 10 months to January, according to the Airports Authority of India. In contrast, these aircraft had registered a 37 per cent increase in growth as a year ago.

Why it’s important: There might be a decline in private flights post the pandemic, but demand in the long term is expected to remain as India continues to produce dollar millionaires at a fast clip.