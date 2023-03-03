#1. Supreme Court forms expert panel to probe allegations against Adani Group

The Supreme Court has constituted a six-member panel to investigate allegations of breach of laws against the Adani Group and suggest steps to strengthen the statutory and supervisory regime following a damaging report from Hindenburg Research that wiped more than $140 billion in Adani group stocks’ market value. Retired Supreme Court judge A M Sapre will head the committee, which will have former State Bank chairman OP Bhatt, former Bombay high court judge JP Devadhar, noted banker KV Kamath, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani and securities lawyer Somasekhar Sundaresan as members.

Why it’s important: The panel will inquire into the freefall in Adani Group’s stock prices amid allegations of accounting fraud, price rigging and regulatory failure. Adani has denied the allegations.

#2. Adani family sells Rs 15,446 crore worth of shares in four group firms

The Adani family trust has sold Rs 15,446 crore worth of its stake in four group companies to US-based investment firm GQG Partners, founded by investment manager Rajiv Jain. Florida-based GQG Partners bought 3.39 per cent in Adani Enterprises worth Rs 5,460 crore, 4.1 per cent in Adani Ports worth Rs 5,282.33 crore, 3.51 per cent stake in Adani Green for Rs 2,806 crore and 2.5 per cent stake in Adani Transmission worth Rs 1,898 crore from SB Adani Family Trust. Shares of Adani Enterprises rallied 2.75 per cent after the deal, while Adani Ports gained 3.45 per cent, and Adani Green and Adani Transmission hit the 5 percent upper circuit.

Why it’s important: The sale of shares will provide a much-needed respite to Adani’s promoters and its stocks, which have declined precipitously after Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock manipulation and accounting fraud, which Adani has denied.

#3. Direct tax collections in 2022-23 may exceed government’s revised estimates

Direct tax collection in the year to March would likely exceed the government’s revised estimates. Robust corporate tax collections and recovery from pending tax demand have given the government confidence in actual revenue collections exceeding Rs 16.5 lakh crore in 2022-23. Revenue from the direct tax, which includes individual and corporate taxes, has been revised upwards to grow by over 17 per cent to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, from Rs 14.08 lakh crore estimated earlier. Until February, net direct tax collection after adjusting for refunds stood at Rs 13 lakh crore, about 80 per cent of estimates for the full financial year.

Why it’s important: The robust tax collections will help India narrow its fiscal deficit and provide additional headroom for policy measures to boost the growth momentum.

#4. General insurers look at a larger marine pool for Russian shipments

The country’s general insurers are looking to set up a larger marine insurance pool to cover the risks of transporting crude oil, edible oil, machinery and fertilizer from war-torn Russia and Ukraine. Both the government and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India are keen to develop more indigenous capacity for maritime insurance risk. Last year, general insurance firms led by state-run reinsurer GIC Re had set up a cargo pool for fertilizer imports with a net capacity of over Rs 500 crore.

Why it’s important: The bigger insurance pool would likely facilitate overseas trade as Western nations ratchet up sanctions on Russia. That pool for fertilizers did not generate losses, encouraging insurers to explore more capacity and better rates.

#5. Vodafone Idea initiates discussions to raise funds from Temasek and KKR

Vodafone Idea has begun preliminary talks with global private equity investors, including Singapore-based Temasek Holdings and US-based KKR, to raise money through equity and debt. The development comes close on the heels of the Union government in the first week of February approving the conversion of the telecommunication company’s dues linked to interest related to spectrum auction instalments and adjusted gross revenue of Rs 16,133 crore into 33.14 per cent equity. While there is no guarantee a deal will eventually fructify, most private equity funds approached by the company were awaiting the government’s decision to convert part of its dues into equity.

Why it’s important: The equity conversion by the government has provided cash-strapped Vodafone Idea with a much-needed lifeline. At current valuations, Vodafone Idea could be an attractive purchase.

#6. Central government planning to reform patents law regime in the country

The Indian government is considering overhauling India’s patent rules to spur innovation and R&D, trade minister Piyush Goyal has said, seeking suggestions from industry and stakeholders to revamp the country’s legal framework. Companies currently face issues related to data localization and patent laws, the minister said, which the government will sort out on a real-time basis.

Why it’s important: The renewed focus on patents and innovation is part of a broader government push to attract investments and position India as a hub for R&D as well as manufacturing.

#7. P&G says India has created right conditions for increased consumption demand

Procter & Gamble said the central government has established the right environment and infrastructure to create demand and help the country reach an inflection point. “Conditions are definitely being set up for demand generation and we have to be able to use these conditions of investment in the infrastructure, digital capacity and human capital,” chief operating officer Shailesh Jejurikar said in an interview. The company reported sales of Rs 13,985 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,334 crore in India for 2021-22.

Why it’s important: India is already among the top 10 markets globally for the world’s second-biggest consumer goods maker. It now says the country is now at a critical inflection point that will see further economic growth and consumer opportunity.

#8. Economic recovery not K-shaped, but urban economy recovering faster, CEA says

Describing India’s recovery as K-shaped was wrong as both rural and urban economies were recovering, albeit at different paces, according to chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. “The notion of using the letter K to denote urban and rural is somewhat wrong because it is almost as if one is growing, and one is contracting. I would say one segment’s slope is more positive, and the other one slope is less positive, but it is positive,” Nageswaran said.

Why it’s important: India’s economy grew weaker than expected in the December quarter because manufacturing contracted and consumer demand slowed. The government is trying to shore up business confidence by providing a positive spin to the subdued growth.

#9. Corporate ministry considers sharing data to reduce the number of insolvency cases

The corporate affairs ministry is weighing sharing data with agencies such as the National Financial Reporting Authority, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and National Company Law Tribunal to help prevent defaults and reduce the number of cases going into insolvency. The ministry has held initial discussions with the regulatory bodies, informing them of the availability of data sets, which may include real-time data of company records, the structure of companies and transactions done by them, besides the number of people employed, board of directors and allied group companies.

Why it’s important: Breaking down data silos may help regulators to act faster and remedy situations before they get out of hand. The sharing of data would help in cross-checking and reducing redundancies.

#10. India may raise speed limits as nation’s roads and highways become better

The central government is gearing up to introduce updated speed limits as India’s new highway and expressway network is capable of handling faster speeds, transport minister Nitin Gadkari has said. The proposed revision is part of the government’s efforts to improve safety and efficiency of the country’s transportation infrastructure, the minister said. While the ministry of road transport is responsible for setting speed limits, the subject comes under the concurrent list, which means states can enact their own regulations.

Why it’s important: India’s roads are among the most dangerous in the world. It would be a good idea to enforce driving standards before raising speed limits which may cause more accidents due to sloppy driving.