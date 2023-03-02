 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:28 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Moody’s Investors Service raises India’s growth forecast to 5.5 per cent

Moody’s Investors Service has raised India’s GDP growth estimate for 2023 to 5.5 per cent from 4.8 per cent earlier due to a sharp increase in capital expenditure in the federal budget and a resilient economic momentum. It lowered the country´s growth estimate for 2022 to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent predicted in November. In its February update to Global Macro Outlook 202324, Moody’s raised the baseline 2023 real growth projections for several G20 economies, including the US, Canada, the European Union, India, Russia, Mexico, and Turkey, accounting for a stronger end to 2022.

Why it’s important: Economic momentum in large emerging markets, particularly India, has proven to be more resilient to monetary tightening than anticipated earlier. To be sure, till the price rise is tamed in the West, emerging markets will remain vulnerable to bouts of financial market volatility.

#2. GST collections rises 12 per cent in February to Rs 1.5 lakh crore on steady economic activity