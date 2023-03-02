#1. Moody’s Investors Service raises India’s growth forecast to 5.5 per cent

Moody’s Investors Service has raised India’s GDP growth estimate for 2023 to 5.5 per cent from 4.8 per cent earlier due to a sharp increase in capital expenditure in the federal budget and a resilient economic momentum. It lowered the country´s growth estimate for 2022 to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent predicted in November. In its February update to Global Macro Outlook 202324, Moody’s raised the baseline 2023 real growth projections for several G20 economies, including the US, Canada, the European Union, India, Russia, Mexico, and Turkey, accounting for a stronger end to 2022.

Why it’s important: Economic momentum in large emerging markets, particularly India, has proven to be more resilient to monetary tightening than anticipated earlier. To be sure, till the price rise is tamed in the West, emerging markets will remain vulnerable to bouts of financial market volatility.

#2. GST collections rises 12 per cent in February to Rs 1.5 lakh crore on steady economic activity

The country’s GST collections rose 12 per cent to Rs 1.5 lakh crore in February compared with the same period a year ago, according to official data. GST collections were lower than Rs 1.58 lakh crore recorded in the previous month but remained above Rs 1.40 lakh crore for the 12th month in a row. The collection of cess was the highest since the implementation of GST at Rs 11,931 crore. It is levied on high-end goods, including some consumer durables and automobiles in the highest GST slab of 28 per cent.

Why it’s important: The robust indirect tax collections indicate that economic activity has remained steady in the country despite some slowdown in GDP growth in the December quarter. Healthy tax receipts provide the government headroom to stimulate the economy further.

#3. December quarter GDP growth looks subdued due to revisions, says economic advisor

A day after the December quarter GDP growth estimates came in lower than market expectations, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said the figures came across as tepid only due to revisions made in earlier years and had to be analyzed in that context. There was much misunderstanding of the data released by the National Statistical Office because it came with revisions to the data of the previous three years. Even when comparing consumption to consumption, what is being compared is the cumulative base effect of the first revision of 2021-22, the second revision of 2020-21 and the third revision of 2019-20, all of which inflate the base period data and depress the growth rate for 2022-23, he said.

Why it’s important: According to the economic advisor, the position that the recovery has become shallower does not make sense since the revisions preclude a fair comparison.

#4. India’s manufacturing sector in February grows the slowest in four months

India’s manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in four months in February but remained relatively robust. The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 55.3 in February from 55.4 in January, as factory orders and production rose at a slower rate. The reading has remained above 50, indicating expansion, for 20 consecutive months. The rise in international sales was the weakest, implying that the domestic market was the main source of new business growth.

Why it’s important: The continuing expansion of manufacturing comes amid underlying domestic demand despite price pressures, but there has been a notable slowdown in overseas sales expansion.

#5. All 10 Adani Group stocks rise for first time since Hindenburg report led to free fall

All 10 stocks of the Adani Group rose for the first time since Hindenburg Research published its damaging report on January 24. The gains were led by Adani Enterprises, which surged almost 16 per cent. Trading was halted in Adani Green and Adani Total Gas, as the stocks hit the 5 per cent upper circuit. The total market value of group stocks rose by Rs 46,024.38 crore, with Adani Enterprises accounting for 53 per cent of the increase, following up a 14 per cent rally in the previous trading session. Prior to Tuesday’s rally, Adani Enterprises was battered for seven straight sessions, erasing a third of shareholder wealth.

Why it’s important: The exact reason for the surge is unknown but could have taken place due to speculation that the embattled conglomerate had secured a $3 billion credit line from a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund. Adani denied the news. It remains to be seen whether the rise will sustain.

#6. Sports good retailer Decathlon in talks with government to sell other brands

The global chief of Decathlon, the planet’s biggest sporting goods retailer, has said the company is in discussions with the Indian government for allowing it to sell products from rival local and global brands in its stores by operating as a multi-brand retailer. Globally, rival brands account for a fifth of Decathlon’s revenue, but in India, everything from running shoes to mountaineering equipment is sold under its own labels in line with domestic rules.

Why it’s important: India currently allows 100 per cent foreign direct investment in single-brand retail. FDI in multi-brand retail is not permitted. It would be a significant policy change if affected.

#7. India’s software sector to see strong headwinds in 2023-24, industry body predicts

The Indian IT industry has shown resilience despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment and is expected to hit $245 billion in revenues in the year to March, according to a Nasscom report. However, chief executive officers are cautious about 2023-24 because of headwinds such as demand contraction, emerging technology regulations, gaps in skills, and delayed decision-making. These headwinds are already weighing on 2022-23 numbers seen in the incremental increase in net revenue estimated at $19 billion, against $30 billion in the preceding financial year.

Why it’s important: The key western markets for software services firms are grappling with high inflation and a looming economic recession. A slowdown in demand in these locations is expected to impact revenue growth.

#8. Questions raised on integrity of Dish TV board on appointment of independent directors

Minority investors of Dish TV India have started questioning the board’s integrity after discovering that the country’s third-largest satellite TV provider has failed to induct four of the six independent directors despite the government’s approval of their appointment in December. That the board failed even to inform the exchanges has riled the investors further. The move raises suspicion that the Dish TV board is deliberately ignoring the recommendations of its largest shareholder JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company, the investors said.

Why it’s important: Dish TV is getting embroiled in one controversy after the other. The media distribution company has denied the allegations made by its minority investors.

#9. Details emerge on the modus operandi of Axis Mutual Fund fraud case

In May last year, Axis Mutual Fund sacked its chief dealer Viresh Joshi in a case of suspected frontrunning. It was followed by income tax raids at Joshi’s premises and Joshi suing his former employer for wrongful termination. The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s ensuing investigation has revealed a maze of connections created by Joshi to perpetrate the frontrunning. In its 96-page interim order, the regulator identified and penalized as many as 21 entities with a combined penalty of Rs 30.55 crore. All of them have been barred from capital markets, and their bank accounts were frozen.

Why it’s important: Mutual fund investments are rising in the country as the middle class seeks higher returns. Frauds in the sector must be dealt with severely so as not to erode investor trust.

#10. How Nishad Singh of FTX cryptocurrency platform turned to financial crime

Nishad Singh followed Sam Bankman-Fried into the high-stakes world of cryptocurrency trading. Now he could help put the former FTX chief executive in prison. Singh, the 27-year-old former director of engineering at FTX, pleaded guilty this week to six criminal counts, including wire fraud. He agreed to cooperate with the US government’s investigation of FTX’s collapse. Singh wrote the software code that allowed Bankman-Fried to divert FTX customer funds to Alameda.

Why it’s important: FTX was valued at $32 billion before its collapse. After FTX suspended customer withdrawals in November, it became clear that billions of dollars had gone missing. The collapse has severely shaken faith in the trading of crypto assets.