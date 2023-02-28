#1. Indian equities decline for the seventh consecutive trading session

The Sensex and Nifty fell on Monday to extend losses for a seventh straight session, mirroring the weak trend in global equities after a slew of US economic data raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve will keep policy rates high for longer than the market had priced in. The Sensex briefly slipped below 59,000 points and the Nifty breached its 200-day moving average of 17,376.38, led by declines in technology, automobile and metals stocks. The Sensex fell 0.3 per cent and the Nifty declined 0.42 per cent. In the past seven trading sessions, the gauges have retreated about 3.5 per cent.

Why it’s important: The Indian stock markets are seen as overpriced compared with global peers, prompting overseas investors to pull out funds and reinvest in more competitive exchanges. Market volatility is expected to continue.

#2. Bond yields climb to near four-month high on higher government borrowings concerns

Benchmark bond yields in India climbed to their highest since the first week of November as tightening liquidity and concerns over higher government borrowing in 2023-24 dented demand for sovereign debt. The rupee declined to its lowest in more than four months amid softness in local risk assets. Yields on the 10-year bond rose to 7.42 per cent from Friday’s close of 7.39 per cent. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Why it’s important: Bond investors are nervous about high local interest rates, global geopolitical uncertainties and an increased supply of government paper next year. These factors have combined to keep buyers away.

#3. Reserve Bank seeks details of loans against shares from non-banking finance companies

The Reserve Bank of India has sought details of lending against shares and the largest credit exposures of non-banking financial companies. The regulator’s Department of Supervision sought this information over the past week and the deadline for submission of large exposure was on Monday. It had earlier noted that a high level of pledging by promoters is a warning signal, indicating the company’s poor health and a situation where the company might be unable to access funding through other options.

Why it’s important: The development is seen as a fallout of the rout in the stock prices of the Adani Group, which is considered overleveraged. Promoter pledges of shareholding will likely be more closely scrutinised by regulatory authorities.

#4. Lenders led by State Bank of India retain credit limits extended to Adani Enterprises

Indian banks led by the State Bank, which have been conducting an annual review of Adani Enterprises, have decided to maintain the status quo on the credit limits sanctioned for Gautam Adani’s flagship company. The review is part of an annual exercise to evaluate the company’s operations and assign capital on the loans. Lenders have progressively increased Adani Enterprises’ loan limits, but this is an exceptional year since the Adani Group is reassessing funding needs. The flagship firm has rated loans of Rs 13,900 crore. It also has working capital loans of nearly Rs 2,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Adani Group firms have been under severe selling pressure following a damaging report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Lenders have decided that Adani Enterprises has adequate cash flows to meet its loan commitments, but further scrutiny of group firms is not ruled out.

#5. Carlyle Aviation converts dues of budget carrier SpiceJet dues into 7.5 per cent stake

Carlyle Aviation now holds a 7.5 percent stake in low-cost carrier SpiceJet after converting $100 million of outstanding dues into equity. Carlyle also acquired compulsorily convertible debentures in SpiceXpress, the airline’s cargo arm. SpiceJet said its board also approved the issuance of new shares worth $29.5 million to Carlyle Aviation Partners at Rs 48 per share or based on the price determined by the market regulator’s formula, whichever is higher.

Why it’s important: Restricted mobility during the pandemic dealt a hard blow to smaller airline firms, some of which have failed to clear their dues. After the latest conversion, SpiceJet will not try to further deleverage its balance sheet.

#6. Adani Enterprises overtake Reliance Industries as the most-traded stock on NSE

As the rout of Adani Group shares continue, its flagship firm Adani Enterprises has become the most traded scrip on the National Stock Exchange, overtaking that of Reliance Industries. Adani Enterprises clocked a trading volume of Rs 46,832.5 crore in the month through February 27, accounting for a whopping 5 per cent of the overall exchange turnover of Rs 9.36 lakh crore during the period. In comparison, Reliance’s turnover stands at Rs 13,500.54 crore or just 1.44 percent of overall exchange turnover.

Why it’s important: This is an unflattering distinction at best and underscores the depth of the rout that Adani Group companies are facing after a January 24 report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research. Adani’s strong denial has failed to arrest the precipitous decline of its market capitalization.

#7. Lenders recover over Rs 5,000 crore by reversing pre-bankruptcy transactions

Domestic lenders have made their biggest headway yet in reversing dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions of distressed companies, which are often used to swindle assets, in the December quarter, with tribunals disposing of cases involving over Rs 23,000 crore and letting creditors recover over Rs 5,000 crore, official data show. This was a significant improvement in a quarter. Up to September, lenders could only recover a cumulative Rs 63 crore from dubious pre-bankruptcy transactions worth over Rs 18,000 crore, according to data from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India for the third quarter of 2022-23.

Why it’s important: The increased recovery was made using a provision of the bankruptcy code, which could further help in the recovery process of distressed companies, making available more resources to turn them around.

#8. Apple contractors create one lakh new jobs in the country within 19 months

Apple has become the single largest creator of blue-collar jobs in the electronics sector after having generated 100,000 new direct jobs in the past 19 months. They have been created by Apple’s vendors in India and their ecosystem of component suppliers, who help in the manufacture of iPhones under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme. The new jobs have been created in the 19 months since the scheme came into effect in August 2021.

Why it’s important: Apple has been trying to reduce its dependency on China and India’s incentive scheme provided it with the right opportunity. New jobs are always welcome in a labour-surplus economy.

#9. Hotels increase tariffs on increased demand due to G20 meetings in India

The domestic hotel industry is in the midst of a bull run because of India’s G20 presidency. Meetings and events linked to G20, as well as corporate summits and seminars, have led to a substantial increase in demand and room rates for hotels in key cities. Hotels have gone for a significant rate increase in the quarter beginning October and the rates have hardened further in the current quarter. The national capital region, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru have seen unprecedented demand, and rates are at an all-time high.

Why it’s important: The hospitality sector expects the rally in room rates to sustain. This will go a long way toward the recovery of the sector that was especially hit hard due to the pandemic.

#10. Central government set to overhaul auto insurance policy to benefit accident victims

Uninsured vehicles plying on highways are set to be offered on-the-spot insurance cover, with the government discussing a plan that includes deducting the premium from the owner’s Fastag account. The central government is discussing a mechanism that will provide mandatory third-party insurance coverage for motor vehicle owners the first instance when their uninsured vehicles are impounded by traffic police or transport department officials.

Why it’s important: The development comes at a time when there are concerns about the alarming rise in uninsured vehicles on the roads, estimated to be as much as 40-50 per cent of all motorised vehicles in India.