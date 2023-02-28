 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

#1. Indian equities decline for the seventh consecutive trading session

The Sensex and Nifty fell on Monday to extend losses for a seventh straight session, mirroring the weak trend in global equities after a slew of US economic data raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve will keep policy rates high for longer than the market had priced in. The Sensex briefly slipped below 59,000 points and the Nifty breached its 200-day moving average of 17,376.38, led by declines in technology, automobile and metals stocks. The Sensex fell 0.3 per cent and the Nifty declined 0.42 per cent. In the past seven trading sessions, the gauges have retreated about 3.5 per cent.

Why it’s important: The Indian stock markets are seen as overpriced compared with global peers, prompting overseas investors to pull out funds and reinvest in more competitive exchanges. Market volatility is expected to continue.

#2. Bond yields climb to near four-month high on higher government borrowings concerns