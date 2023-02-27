 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

A round-up of the top stories from newspapers.

1. Revised GDP growth number in India could be below 5 per cent in December quarter

India’s economic growth could be lower than 5 per cent in the December quarter on a normalizing base compared with 5.4 per cent a year ago, although many high frequency indicators show a sequential improvement in performance. A survey of 41 professional forecasters by the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month pegged median GDP growth at 4.6 per cent for the three months to December. The central bank itself has projected December quarter GDP growth at 4.4 per cent. The National Statistical Office will revise GDP data of the past years on Tuesday. As the base year numbers of 2021-22 change, quarterly as well as annual growth estimates for 2022-23 are likely to be revised as well.

Why it’s important: The Indian economy continues to do well in the services and farm sectors, but manufacturing has shown some weakness. Global headwinds and stubborn inflation are impacting the growth rate as well. Not much relief is seen in the coming months.

 