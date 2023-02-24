 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

#1. US nominates former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga for World Bank president

US president Joe Biden has nominated Indian-born business executive Ajay Banga to become president of the World Bank. Banga’s nomination by the US assures that he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding as the institution embarks on a major series of reforms to better respond to climate change and other pressing challenges facing developing countries. Raised in India but now a US citizen, Banga serves as vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm. He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard.

Why it’s important: Banga is the first Indian-born nominee for the role of World Bank president. The bank is typically headed by someone nominated by the US. Banga can help put in place policies that deploy funding necessary to reduce global emissions and help to develop and vulnerable countries.

#2. Government may approve Rs 3 lakh crore for second phase of Bharatmala roads programme