#1. US nominates former Mastercard chief Ajay Banga for World Bank president

US president Joe Biden has nominated Indian-born business executive Ajay Banga to become president of the World Bank. Banga’s nomination by the US assures that he will assume a job that oversees billions of dollars of funding as the institution embarks on a major series of reforms to better respond to climate change and other pressing challenges facing developing countries. Raised in India but now a US citizen, Banga serves as vice chair of General Atlantic, a US private equity firm. He retired in December 2021 after 12 years at the helm of Mastercard.

Why it’s important: Banga is the first Indian-born nominee for the role of World Bank president. The bank is typically headed by someone nominated by the US. Banga can help put in place policies that deploy funding necessary to reduce global emissions and help to develop and vulnerable countries.

#2. Government may approve Rs 3 lakh crore for second phase of Bharatmala roads programme

The roads ministry is set to move a cabinet note for the second phase of India’s Bharatamala project to build over 5,000 km of expressways and highways at the cost of almost Rs 3 lakh crore. An approval is expected next month. Approval for Phase-2 has been advanced to allow for its completion alongside Phase-1, which got delayed by five years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and land acquisition delays. About 5,000 km of roads are expected under the new phase. An earlier plan had envisaged six expressways and 17 access-controlled corridors of over 8,100 km length as part of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase II at a total capital cost of over Rs 3.66 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The government has been putting emphasis on building infrastructure so that its multiplier effect provides a boost to the overall economy. Implementing the second phase of Bharatmala simultaneously with the first phase will speed up the process.

#3. El Nino poses risks for farm output, inflation in India, says finance ministry

The finance ministry has raised concerns over the possible impact of El Niño climatic conditions on India this year, saying if recent forecasts came true, the country could see a lower agricultural output and higher inflation. “Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Niño conditions in India this year. If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices,” the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

Why it’s important: Erratic weather due to climate change has started threatening India’s agricultural output. Unseasonal heatwaves in the spring of 2022 shrunk the country’s wheat harvest, raising prices.

#4. New telecom draft legislation to be tabled in Parliament in Monsoon Session

The central government is preparing to table a new telecom bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year with a revised draft ready after ministerial and public consultations. The Department of Telecommunications is said to have sorted out issues around the possible dilution of the powers of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and potential domain overlap with the Broadcasting Ministry. The new telecom bill seeks to replace three laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

Why it’s important: The new law is expected to provide a new framework for telecommunications. It is expected to propose light-touch regulation for over-the-top apps such as WhatsApp and Signal from the viewpoint of national security and consumer safety, and not from a revenue generation standpoint.

#5. US treasury secretary bats for Ukraine, seeks more financial support

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has sought greater financial support from the global community for Ukraine at a meeting in Bengaluru while mooting harsher global sanctions against Russia. The global economy is in a better place now than many had predicted just a few months ago, and the outlook had improved, she maintained. Addressing a media briefing ahead of the first G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting under India’s presidency on February 24-25, she said the US expects to provide another $10 billion in assistance to Ukraine.

Why it’s important: India has spoken strongly in favour of peace in Ukraine. However, it has not joined in the Western sanctions against its longtime ally Russia and is unlikely to change its stance.

#6. Corporate pay in India may rise in double digits on attrition concerns

Indian companies may raise wages by an average of 10.3 per cent this year despite concerns about a global slowdown as companies seek to retain talent amid the highest attrition in 14 years, professional services firm Aon India said. Employee turnover of 21.4 per cent, changes in talent strategies, and a demand gap in the supply chain are pushing firms to offer double-digit pay hikes, Aon’s study showed. About 46 per cent of Indian companies are ready to roll out double-digit hikes. Compared with the projected 10.3 per cent hike in 2023, employees received an actual hike of 10.6 per cent in 2022. The study analysed data from 1,400 companies from more than 40 industries.

Why it’s important: At a time of persistently high retail inflation, the projected double-digit growth in earnings would be welcomed by the professional class. Despite a global slowdown, the demand for corporate talent remains undiminished in the country, as seen in the high attrition rates.

#7. FMCG companies cheer as purchases of daily essentials rise in December quarter

Purchases of daily groceries and essentials rose 2.4 per cent in the December quarter, halting a five-quarter run of declines in the FMCG segment. Volumes rose 1.3 per cent in rural markets and 3.6 per cent in cities on an annualised basis, according to data from Kantar Worldpanel, a WPP consumer research firm.

Why it’s important: Although the pace of rising volumes was lower than in the December quarter of 2020, it does indicate a partial revival in sales, providing some cheer to FMCG firms even as households try to cope with high inflation.

#8. Zee chief Punit Goenka moves appellate tribunal against insolvency order

A day after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal admitted Zee Entertainment Enterprises for insolvency resolution, company managing director and chief executive officer Punit Goenka moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, seeking relief against the order. Goenka’s office said he was taking all necessary steps to protect the interests of Zee stakeholders.

Why it’s important: Bankruptcy proceedings at Zee would stymie and at best delay its proposed merger with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India. Zee stocks were hit hard after the insolvency order.

#9. Central government expects inflation to ease off but points to downside risks

India’s headline inflation may ease in the coming months, but geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions pose risks, the department of economic affairs has said. In its monthly review for January, the department said exports may also show tepid growth as India’s major export markets are forecast to decline sharply in 2023. The government expects that measures announced in the federal budget will sustain growth and help address inflationary pressures.

Why it’s important: Retail inflation has remained stubbornly high in India, posing a risk to its economic revival after the pandemic shock. It remains to be seen whether measures to tame price rises take effect.

#10. India’s market regulator to rewrite rules to rejuvenate tepid IPO market

A proposal by the Securities and Exchange Board of India to reintroduce hard underwriting is seen as a step to boost India’s moribund IPO market. The regulator has proposed that in case an IPO fails to garner a full subscription, the investment banker or a third party can buy the unsubscribed shares. This practice was common during fixed-price issues prior to 1999. Under the new book-building regime, underwriting is allowed to the extent of shortfall due to technical rejection of bids. The regulator plans to amend the Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements Regulations to clear the air between soft and hard underwriting.

Why it’s important: Since sentiment towards primary share sales has turned negative in recent times, experts believe that a guarantee that an IPO is being underwritten will boost market confidence.