Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

#1. Indian equities fall the most in two months on fears of US rate hike

Indian stock markets saw a significant decline, mirroring the trend in the US, with the benchmark Sensex and 50-share Nifty falling more than 1.5 per cent each as investors were jittery because of the continued uncertainty over rate hike decisions by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex slipped below 60,000 points, and the Nifty ended at its lowest level since October 20 at 17,554. Slow disinflation rates in the US suggest that the Fed may continue to raise rates longer than earlier anticipated. The overnight slump in US markets shook Indian markets as selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points.

Why it’s important: The markets have been range-bound with a negative bias. The sharp decline in concerns about rising interest rates, higher inflation and slowing global growth is expected to continue. There would be no quick end to market volatility in the coming days.

#2. FDI inflows in equities declined significantly in nine months to December