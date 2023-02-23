#1. Indian equities fall the most in two months on fears of US rate hike

Indian stock markets saw a significant decline, mirroring the trend in the US, with the benchmark Sensex and 50-share Nifty falling more than 1.5 per cent each as investors were jittery because of the continued uncertainty over rate hike decisions by the US Federal Reserve. The Sensex slipped below 60,000 points, and the Nifty ended at its lowest level since October 20 at 17,554. Slow disinflation rates in the US suggest that the Fed may continue to raise rates longer than earlier anticipated. The overnight slump in US markets shook Indian markets as selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points.

Why it’s important: The markets have been range-bound with a negative bias. The sharp decline in concerns about rising interest rates, higher inflation and slowing global growth is expected to continue. There would be no quick end to market volatility in the coming days.

#2. FDI inflows in equities declined significantly in nine months to December

Foreign direct investment in local equities in the first three quarters of the current financial year declined 15 per cent on an annualised basis $36.75 billion, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. FDI, which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvest earnings and other capital, stood at $55 billion during April-December from $60.4 billion a year ago, an 8 per cent fall. During the first half of the year, the contraction was 14 per cent. Last fiscal year, such inflows dropped by 1 per cent after robust growth of 19 per cent in 2020-21.

Why it’s important: Inflows of foreign investment have been declining since the beginning of the financial year due to fears of recessionary trends in wealthy nations, and rising interest rates in the US. There are currently no positive cues to reverse the trend.

#3. World Bank president says India can grow at eight per cent a year

India has faced challenges during the pandemic but has recovered strongly and can achieve 8 per cent growth through the stronger private sector, land, and agriculture reforms, and ensuring credit gets to small enterprises, David Malpass, president of the World Bank, said in an interview. Malpass is in India to attend a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. He has already met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Why it’s important: The time is right for India to attract foreign investment amid a global diversification of supply chains and manufacturing. The World Bank has called for a focus on making the country more competitive through a stronger private sector.

#4. Derivative shorts at a six-year high, indicating caution by foreign portfolio investors

Foreign portfolio investors have increased their holding of bearish positions on index derivatives to a six-year high. The holdings of Nifty and Bank Nifty futures and options stand at a net short of 447,593 contracts on Wednesday. It was the highest quantum of net shorts since November 21, 2016, when they held 512,535 contracts the month when India scrapped 87 per cent of its currency, known as demonetization.

Why it’s important: The bearish bets underline the cautious stance of overseas investors amid valuation concerns, the Adani crisis and China’s reopening. To be sure, high FPI short positions also preclude a huge fall as any positive trigger could result in a short-covering rally.

#5. Private equity major ChrysCapital in discussions to invest $100 million in Lenskart

Private equity fund ChrysCapital is in talks to invest around $100 million (Rs 828 crore) in eyewear retailer Lenskart. The investment has yet to close. If finalized, it would be among the largest investments in a new-age entity by ChrysCapital and would take the total ongoing funding round at Lenskart to around $500 million, where early investors like SoftBank Vision, Kedaara Capital, and TR Capital are looking at a partial exit. Existing backer Alpha Wave Global may also take part in the current financing through additional purchases.

Why it’s important: Lenskart was last valued at $4.5 billion after closing a $200 million primary funding round in July last year. The firm is growing rapidly and has recovered well after the pandemic shock. It could turn profitable in the current financial year.

#6. US-based Match Group in talks for strategic investment in Shaadi.com

Nasdaq-listed IT company Match Group is in advanced discussions with Shaadi.com for a strategic investment in the local company. The talks involve Shaadi.com and namesake brand Match.com, which runs Tinder, the American company’s largest revenue earner. Match Group has a market cap of $11.85 billion. The Match Group may buy out institutional shareholders, besides investing in primary equity. The exact financial terms and arrangement are yet to be fixed.

Why it’s important: Shaadi.com is planning to launch an initial public offer in the financial year that starts in April. The company has projected annual revenue growth of up to 10 per cent. Matchmaking could be a winning proposition.

#7. National company law tribunal admits bankruptcy plea against ZEE and Siti

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal has admitted an insolvency petition against media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises filed by financial creditor IndusInd Bank under Section 7 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The bankruptcy court also admitted an insolvency application against Essel Group’s Siti Networks filed by IndusInd Bank. The tribunal has appointed interim resolution professionals for both companies.

Why it’s important: The latest development can stymie the proposed merger between ZEE and Sony Pictures. ZEE is expected to challenge the order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

#8. Monetary policy committee reluctant to quickly pause rate hikes to tame inflation

Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee had agreed to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points in February as it felt a pause would be premature in its fight against high inflation, according to the minutes of the meeting. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. The consumer price index has moderated slightly due to lower vegetable prices but core inflation, excluding food and fuel, is elevated and sticky at around 6 per cent.

Why it’s important: After mostly failing to contain retail inflation to the mandated 4 per cent with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points in 2022, the Reserve Bank of India seems determined to tighten monetary policy till it achieves its mandate. More rate hikes cannot be ruled out.

#9. India working with free trade partners to check abuse of the agreements

India is installing a new system to allow customs authorities and their counterparts in free trade partner nations to generate and exchange key documents before shipments reach their shores as part of a drive to check abuse of the free trade deals. The proposed system allows customs authorities to generate and exchange country-of-origin certificates, a key document based on which duty concessions available under free trade pacts are claimed by importers and are granted by the authorities.

Why it’s important: The new system is expected to eliminate the abuse of the free trade agreements as merchants will not be able to falsify documents and route products from other countries through trade deal partner nations to exploit duty benefits. It additionally speeds up the processing of shipments.

#10. Tata Motors in discussions to sell minority stake in electric vehicles division

Tata Motors has started talks with sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors such as United Arab Emirates-based Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia-headquartered Public Investment Fund, Singapore’s Temasek Holdings as well as KKR and General Atlantic to sell a significant minority stake in its electric vehicles division. The automaker plans to raise up to $1 billion through the equity sale and will use the bulk of proceeds to retire a part of its outstanding debt.

Why it’s important: Tata Motors leads the electric four-wheeler segment due to the popularity of its Nexon EV. In 2022, four out of every five electric cars sold in India were from Tata Motors. The automaker also wants to develop a charging infrastructure.