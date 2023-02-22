 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

#1. GDP growth may have declined to 5 per cent in fiscal third quarter, poll finds

India’s economic growth might have fallen to 5 per cent in the December quarter, the lowest in 2022-23, according to a poll of 11 economists by the Economic Times. Forecasts ranged from 4.3 per cent to 5.2 per cent. An adverse base effect and mixed economic performance dragged down growth from 6.3 per cent in the fiscal second quarter, the economists said. The first advance estimates released by the government on January 6 showed that the economy was expected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23. There might be a pick-up in the last quarter of the financial year. The government will release third-quarter GDP data and the second advance estimate for 2022-23 on February 28.

Why it’s important: Although services and agriculture continue to perform well, manufacturing remains a weak point. The outlook for 2023-24 is expected to be more challenging as a global slowdown and rising interest rates start hurting growth.

#2. Global economic growth, rising indebtedness on the agenda of G20 meeting