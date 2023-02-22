#1. GDP growth may have declined to 5 per cent in fiscal third quarter, poll finds

India’s economic growth might have fallen to 5 per cent in the December quarter, the lowest in 2022-23, according to a poll of 11 economists by the Economic Times. Forecasts ranged from 4.3 per cent to 5.2 per cent. An adverse base effect and mixed economic performance dragged down growth from 6.3 per cent in the fiscal second quarter, the economists said. The first advance estimates released by the government on January 6 showed that the economy was expected to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23. There might be a pick-up in the last quarter of the financial year. The government will release third-quarter GDP data and the second advance estimate for 2022-23 on February 28.

Why it’s important: Although services and agriculture continue to perform well, manufacturing remains a weak point. The outlook for 2023-24 is expected to be more challenging as a global slowdown and rising interest rates start hurting growth.

#2. Global economic growth, rising indebtedness on the agenda of G20 meeting

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the G20 nations will discuss the mounting debt in developing and poor economies, cryptocurrencies, and global growth concerns in times of high price pressures at a crucial meeting in Bengaluru this week. The first meeting of the finance chiefs under India’s G20 presidency is expected to be an opportunity for New Delhi to leverage its growing economic and strategic heft to push for expeditious solutions to key global issues at a time when world powers are still divided over critical issues, including the Ukraine war.

Why it’s important: Multilateral agencies have said India remains a bright spot amid a global slowdown in global growth. However, emerging and poor economies face challenges because of higher debt at a time most central banks are tightening monetary policies to tame high inflation.

#3. India links its UPI with Singapore’s PayNow for real-time money transfer

India and Singapore have linked their quick payment systems, the Unified Payments Interface and PayNow. To begin with, the link will feature a few banks and be used for person-to-person transactions. Customers of State Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and ICICI Bank will be able to send and receive money, while those at Axis Bank and DBS India can receive money. The plan to connect the payments systems was announced in September 2021 and was slated to be put into operation by July 2022.

Why it’s important: The linking of quick payment systems will ease the process of fund transfers between individuals in the two Asian nations. It will benefit migrant workers, tourists, small businesses, and enterprises, and build a foundation for cross-border payments between India and ASEAN countries.

#4. SEBI asks credit agencies to share details of ratings of all Adani loans and securities

India’s capital markets regulator has sought details of all ratings of local loans and securities of the Adani group from credit rating firms. The raters were told to share information that includes all ratings, outlook, and possible updates from any discussions with officials of the embattled conglomerate. None of the local rating agencies has changed the ratings or outlook of Adani companies since January 24, when Hindenburg Research alleged price manipulation and accounting fraud. Between January 25 and February 21, the stocks of 10 Adani-listed companies dropped between 21.7 per cent and 77.47 per cent.

Why it’s important: The market regulator wants to know whether the rout in stock prices of several Adani companies will have any bearing on liquidity positions and debt repayment capability of the borrowing firms. To be sure, most of the information is already in the public domain.

#5. Central government to auction Jammu lithium reserves by June quarter

The Union government is poised to invite bids for the auction of the newly discovered lithium reserves in Jammu as early as the June quarter, a move that will give India access to the strategic mineral that helps power everything from mobile phones to electric vehicles. Earlier this month, the Geological Survey of India reported the presence of significant lithium reserves totalling an estimated 5.9 million tonnes in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The find has made India the world’s seventh-largest holder of lithium reserves.

Why it’s important: Lithium is one of the most important minerals in the global transition to clean energy. The discovered reserves will help India to reduce its import dependency. It will have to build the capacity to refine the lithium though.

#6. Indian investments in overseas property and stocks tough new record in 2022

The amount of money Indians have invested in foreign securities, property, and deposits in 2022 was likely the highest on record. At $2.1 billion, it was the largest spending for any 12-month period, according to the Reserve Bank’s data going back over a decade. The amount spent on each individual segment was also the highest. Foreign deposits, property, shares, and other investments hit a new peak in December 2022 on a rolling 12-month basis. The government allows Indians to spend $250,000 for various purposes abroad under the liberalised remittance scheme.

Why it’s important: The rising wealth of some Indians, ease of access to foreign assets through multiple platforms and higher awareness of global opportunities have led to a surge in overseas investments. The momentum is expected to sustain in the coming years as Indians chase smart investments.

#7. GST authorities summon insurance intermediaries in bogus invoices row

Widening its probe in the bogus invoicing case against insurance intermediaries and aggregators, GST authorities have issued summons to several of them in the past two weeks. The information sought includes their agreement and contract with insurance companies, total input tax credit passed to them since 2018-19, along with supporting documents proving rendering of services. This was in connection with the Directorate General of GST intelligence probe launched in 2022 against at least 16 insurers for allegedly availing input tax credit in a fraudulent manner. The income tax department has also started questioning officials of some of these intermediaries.

Why it’s important: Tax authorities suspect industry-wide irregularities in paying commissions to their brokerages and intermediaries. Fixing responsibility is important to deter further non-compliance.

#8. HDFC Bank expected to raise $500 million by selling fiver-year dollar bonds

HDFC Bank plans to sell dollar bonds to support its plans to expand lending outside India, joining other banks in tapping opportunities in overseas markets. The private bank is expected to raise $500 million by selling five-year bonds. It has hired Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered for the proposed transaction.

Why it’s important: In the past year, banks have expanded their overseas lending as Indian corporations shifted their preference to the loan market from the bond market due to the rising interest rates in the US. HDFC Bank’s dollar bond follows the Rs 25,000 crore bond issuance by parent HDFC last week.

#9. Market regulator may end practice of permanent board members in listed firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed to put a stop to the practice of some directors occupying permanent board seats at listed companies. The regulator has suggested that the directorship of any individual serving on the board should be subject to periodic approval from shareholders at least once in five years. The issue had come into the spotlight last year when a conflict broke out between Dish TV’s erstwhile promoters and YES Bank over the not-liable-to-retire tag enjoyed by Jawahar Goel.

Why it’s important: The regulator believes a few promoters enjoying permanency on company boards gave them an undue advantage that could be prejudicial to the interests of public shareholders.

#10. Government scrambles to protect wheat harvest as temperatures surge

The central government has mounted an unprecedented effort to protect the country’s wheat crop, which faces risks from anticipated heatwaves due to an early onset of summer. It has set up a panel to deal with the problem. Farm scientists from institutions like the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research and Krishi Vigyan Kendras have been deployed to fields in five states to inform cultivators about crop protection measures in case of a heatwave before the harvest.

Why it’s important: Unseasonal heatwaves in the spring of 2022 crimped India’s wheat output, putting pressure on cereal prices that had a multiplier effect in persistently high inflation. Climate change has started hitting farm productivity and longer-term measures might be required to tackle the crisis