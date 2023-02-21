 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

#1. Stock exchanges revive discussions on longer trading hours for equity derivatives

India’s stock exchanges are reviving plans of longer trading hours for equity derivative contracts. Spearheading the initiative, the National Stock Exchange is in preliminary discussions with market participants to extend timings for stock futures and options (F&O) trading. The equity and derivative platforms are currently open for trading between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has drawn up a framework that allows bourses to keep F&O trading open until 11:55 pm and shares until 5 pm. Discussions are now mainly over how long trading should remain open, the contracts that should be available and issues that the exchanges need to resolve.

Why it’s important: It has been long felt that current trading hours in India have resulted in volumes shifting to offshore markets. Longer hours for F&O trades will be welcome.

#2. India’s lenders seek more time to report loan frauds to Reserve Bank