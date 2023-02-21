#1. Stock exchanges revive discussions on longer trading hours for equity derivatives

India’s stock exchanges are reviving plans of longer trading hours for equity derivative contracts. Spearheading the initiative, the National Stock Exchange is in preliminary discussions with market participants to extend timings for stock futures and options (F&O) trading. The equity and derivative platforms are currently open for trading between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has drawn up a framework that allows bourses to keep F&O trading open until 11:55 pm and shares until 5 pm. Discussions are now mainly over how long trading should remain open, the contracts that should be available and issues that the exchanges need to resolve.

Why it’s important: It has been long felt that current trading hours in India have resulted in volumes shifting to offshore markets. Longer hours for F&O trades will be welcome.

#2. India’s lenders seek more time to report loan frauds to Reserve Bank

Indian banks have asked the Reserve Bank of India for a relaxation in the rules on reporting loan frauds, saying the existing norms are too stringent. They have sought a month’s time for reporting loan frauds as opposed to the current seven days. Under the existing framework, lenders need to report fraud to the RBI's Central Repository of Information on Large Credits within a week of the joint lenders’ forum declaring an account fraudulent. Each lender then has to individually get internal approvals to have the account classified as fraud. In the case of an account with multiple lenders, a forensic audit has to be completed within three months.

Why it’s important: Banks need to make full provisions once an account is classified as fraudulent. Bankers say a 30-day period will help in accountability and effective fraud risk management.

#3. Tata Motors wins record order to supply 25,000 electric vehicles to Uber

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with ride-hailing firm Uber to supply 25,000 electric vehicles. The agreement is the largest EV commitment between a carmaker and a ride-sharing platform in India. Under the agreement, Uber will deploy Tata Motors’ XPRES-T electric vehicles by partnering with fleet operators in the national capital region, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Tata had signed an agreement with Gurugram-based all-electric cab company BluSmart Mobility to deliver 10,000 XPRES-T EVs in June last year. Ola Cabs also has plans to deploy about 1,000 electric cars in Bengaluru.

Why it’s important: The order comes at a time when there is increasing interest in the ride-hailing industry to convert its fleet into electric vehicles, with both Uber and Ola announcing their intentions in this regard. A faster uptake of EVs will also push the quicker development of electric mobility infrastructure.

#4. Air traffic numbers in the country unexpectedly smash records in February

Air travel in India has surged to a new post-covid record in February, with an unexpectedly robust showing in what is typically one of the slowest periods for airline firms, driven by a rebound in corporate travel and demand from events such as the recent G20 meetings and the Aero India show. The average daily domestic air passenger numbers increased to around 420,000 from 410,000 in December. The average daily passengers in January and February have also been higher than the figures recorded in the festival months of October and November, which saw 370,000 and 390,000, respectively.

Why it’s important: India is still seeing pent-up demand for domestic travel. An uptick in economic activity has boosted corporate travel as well. Airlines are happily deploying additional capacity.

#5. Gautam Adani decides against bidding for stake in power trader PTC India

The Adani Group has decided against bidding for a stake in state-backed electricity trader PTC India. Adani was among the possible bidders reviewing preliminary information on the Mumbai-listed company. The tycoon will not proceed with any offer for the energy trading firm. The move comes as Adani Power called off its plan to acquire a coal plant project in central India that could have been valued at Rs 70.2 billion.

Why it’s important: The decision to back out of bidding for PTC comes amid a bruising hammering of the group’s market capitalization that has left the conglomerate looking to preserve cash and slow down its breakneck business expansion.

#6. Adani Green Energy may hold off Rs 10,000 crore capital spending plan

Adani Green Energy has decided to review its capital expenditure plan of Rs 10,000 crore for the 2023-24 financial year. In a fiscal third quarter results call with bondholders, the company’s management said this was a tentative target and was still under review. It marks a change in Adani Green’s stated plans for its capital spending. Last week, addressing the earnings call, the management had said it has planned a capex of broadly Rs 10,000 crore for 2023-24 and a similar amount for 2024-25.

Why it’s important: This is the second move by the Adani Group to conserve cash after the damaging Hindenburg Research report wiped off a significant portion of its market capitalization. Last week, Adani Power called off the acquisition of DB Power a year after winning the bid. Adani Road Transport has also put investment commitments in new road projects on hold.

#7. Government expects at least one semiconductor factory to start operation this year

The central government is hopeful that at least one of the few semiconductor manufacturing projects it expects to approve in 2023 will start manufacturing by the end of the year. This follows the receipt of revised ratings from an independent panel of experts constituted to study the five semiconductor manufacturing proposals that have been submitted to the government so far. The panel of the India Semiconductor Mission has revised its ratings for applicants’ project proposals from the earlier 3 or 4/10 to 9/10.

Why it’s important: The Indian government has announced massive business incentives to kick-start semiconductor manufacturing in the country to reduce dependence on imports and India a new hub for electronics. The sooner the projects get off the ground, the better.

#8. ReNew Energy Global may sell minority stake in commercial and industrial projects

ReNew Energy Global is planning to sell a minority stake in its commercial and industrial projects for around $300 million as part of its capital recycling strategy. The company, one of India’s largest clean energy developers, plans to hire investment bank Moelis & Company to sell up to 30 per cent equity stake in its 2.3GW C&I project portfolio. The plan is in its early stages. The Aditya Birla Group recently hired Standard Chartered to sell up to 49 per cent stake in the group’s renewable energy business to raise around $400 million.

Why it’s important: There is growing investor interest in the mature C&I segment, which does not involve risks such as electricity distribution companies curtailing power procurement.

#9. Reserve Bank freeze for top payment gateways sees rivals ramp up user base

Payment aggregators such as CCAvenue and Pine Labs have seen an increase in the onboarding of new users and gained more online merchants after top payment gateways like Razorpay, Cashfree Payments, PayU and Paytm paused new sign-ups following the Reserve Bank’s freeze and rejection of payment aggregator license applications in some cases. Banks that have white-label payment processing offerings have also seen a rise in merchant signups.

Why it’s important: There has been increased demand from merchants wanting to add another payment processing partner to mitigate risk and improve payment success rates.

#10. Wipro offers recruited freshers half pay to start work or wait longer to join

IT company Wipro has asked candidates who have successfully completed their training and were offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum earlier whether they would be willing to take up projects for an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. It had to adjust its onboarding plans because of the changing macro environment and its business needs, the company has said.

Why it’s important: It is a Catch-22 situation for fresh engineering graduates as they justifiably feel shortchanged. The IT firms also have little option as demand in their key western markets is projected to fall in face of a looming recession.