Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

#1. India to showcase its success in digital economy at G20 meeting

G20 president India will showcase its success in digitizing its economy and may offer conditional help to other countries to advance their own digital economy and payments infrastructure. The country may also hold discussions with G20 partners and multilateral institutions on reducing the sovereign indebtedness of poorer nations to avoid the kind of economic fallout seen in Sri Lanka. This will be part of the first ever meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors next week in Bengaluru. India may offer its assistance to other nations, but it won’t be unconditional.

Why it’s important: India has many successes in the sphere of digital economy such as the United Payments Interface, Aadhaar and Aarogya Setu. It’s willingness to share some of the technology with other nations is commendable.

#2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has depoliticized infrastructure development