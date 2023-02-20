#1. India to showcase its success in digital economy at G20 meeting

G20 president India will showcase its success in digitizing its economy and may offer conditional help to other countries to advance their own digital economy and payments infrastructure. The country may also hold discussions with G20 partners and multilateral institutions on reducing the sovereign indebtedness of poorer nations to avoid the kind of economic fallout seen in Sri Lanka. This will be part of the first ever meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors next week in Bengaluru. India may offer its assistance to other nations, but it won’t be unconditional.

Why it’s important: India has many successes in the sphere of digital economy such as the United Payments Interface, Aadhaar and Aarogya Setu. It’s willingness to share some of the technology with other nations is commendable.

#2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India has depoliticized infrastructure development

The central government has depoliticized infrastructure development in the country compared to the past when such projects were seen only through the prism of political dividends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ET Global Business Summit. He pointed to the recasting of 100 aspirational districts program, which were earlier called backward districts with limited government attention. The government had stopped viewing infrastructure in silos, and reimagined infrastructure building as a grand strategy, he said.

Why it’s important: Building modern infrastructure is critical for India’s growth. The central government has sought to provide a boost to the economy after the pandemic shock by increasing capital spending in infra projects.

#3. Foreign portfolio investors reluctant to name key personnel of parent entities

Several foreign portfolio investors operating in India are shy of naming key persons in their parent organizations as senior management officials to the Securities and Exchange Board of India. FPIs are required to identify beneficial owners, which are typically large investors in the fund. However, if none of the investors has a big share of the fund corpus, key persons in the investment management entity of the fund are named, which the regulator can reach out to if there are irregularities and compliance lapses.

Why it’s important: The market regulator now wants a senior person in the last and final entity to be named as contactable management official, which is making FPIs uncomfortable as that person may not be regularly monitoring the funds. The stricter stance by SEBI could have been triggered by Hindenburg allegations that stock prices of Adani companies were manipulated through select FPIs.

#4. New cash numbers released last week by Adani Group draw investor scrutiny

The Adani Group’s decision to club non-current investments and security money put up against bank guarantees as part of cash equivalents has raised concerns among analysts about whether the new classification portrays an accurate picture of the conglomerate’s ability to meet financial obligations. The Adani Group said in regulatory filing last week that it had Rs 31,646 crore ($3.9 billion) in cash and cash equivalents on December 31. Adani’s classification of non-current investments and security money as part of cash equivalents is inconsistent with accounting standards under the Companies Act, experts said.

Why it’s important: There is increased scrutiny of the Adani Group’s ability to meet financial obligations after its stocks were hammered following a damaging report by US short seller Hindenburg Research.

#5. ArcelorMittal and Jindal in race to buy steel mill of state-owned NMDC

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, and Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Steel are in the race to buy the steel plant of mining firm National Mineral Development Corporation in Chhattisgarh. The steel company will be listed separately on Monday and the government plans to privatize it in the current financial year. JSPL has also submitted an expression of interest, while other large conglomerates such as Vedanta and Tata Steel are not participating in the sale. NMDC has already deleveraged its balance sheet and any additional capital expenditure on the steel plant will not adversely impact its numbers.

Why it’s important: The listing will give an indication on the valuation of the steel mill and the premium likely to be offered by the bidders. For both Jindal and ArcelorMittal, purchasing the NMDC steel plant will be a strategic fit to expand their India businesses.

#6. Corporate reporting simplified, registrar approval not required in most cases any more

The corporate affairs ministry has simplified the process for corporate reporting, eliminating the need for approval by Registrars of Companies in most cases and allowing companies to fulfil their reporting obligations with an online acknowledgement. The new system, called file and forget by policymakers, is part of the government’s ongoing revamp of the statutory filing website. Companies can now fulfil most of their statutory filing obligations with an online acknowledgement.

Why it’s important: This is among the several steps undertaken by the Indian government to boost the ease of doing business. The corporate affairs ministry is also setting up a centralized processing center for corporate filings, which will help ease compliance.

#7. Global companies return to Tiruppur garment hub as knitwear exports rise

After a gap of several months, global brands like Walmart have started lifting orders from Tiruppur’s garment makers, leading to growth in knitwear exports in January after five months. Knitwear exports from Tiruppur increased 1.5 per cent in dollar terms and 11.6 per cent in rupee terms in January. Global majors have started placing more orders from the region, according to the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

Why it’s important: Tiruppur suffered heavily due to the covid pandemic and then from waning demand from key markets in the West. A revival in fresh orders could spell a turnaround.

#8. State Bank of India eyes bigger share in corporate loans to private sector

The State Bank of India plans to transform its corporate banking franchise by making it more technology driven as it aims to raise market share in loans to private businesses. India’s largest lender wants to reduce the time taken to process corporate loans and to identify pain points for these customers before and after the loan sanction. As part of the revamp, SBI wants to focus on five broad areas: growth strategy, ecosystem banking, analytics capabilities, digital revamp, and enabling relationship managers.

Why it’s important: Being the largest bank in the country, SBI already gets the lion’s share of corporate relationships from government and public sector firms. It is now looking for other opportunities as well.

#9. Retail digital rupee off to a slow start as volumes remain muted

India’s experiment with the retail digital rupee is off to a slow start with few merchants and limited volumes, even as banks remain optimistic about the promise of a digital currency. The Reserve Bank of India has issued e-rupees worth Rs 2.43 crore for the retail segment and Rs 115.92 crore for the wholesale segment till January 20. The central bank launched the retail e-rupee on 1 December.

Why it’s important: The retail numbers of the central bank digital currency are low despite its huge potential. Customers may need more convincing since UPI already offers quick payments.

#10. Viacom18 targets 550 million viewership in upcoming IPL season

Viacom 18, which has the digital rights to the Indian Premier League 2023-27, is targeting a staggering 550 million viewers for the upcoming tournament starting in March. The record for the highest IPL viewership on the digital platform was in 2018, when it hit 330 million. A joint venture between Reliance Industries, James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, and Uday Shankar-promoted Bodhi Tree Systems, Viacom18 won the digital rights for the IPL for five seasons for Rs 23,491 crore.

Why it’s important: If Viacom18 achieves its target, it will be the highest ever recorded for any event or tournament on the digital platform in India and among the highest in the world.