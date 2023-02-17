Corporate profits shrink sharply for second straight quarter, banks shine

Corporate results for the December quarter suggest a sharp slowdown in economic activities in non-financial services, including manufacturing. Net sales growth for listed companies excluding banks, finance, insurance, and stockbroking declined to an eight-quarter low of 17.1 per cent year-on-year, down sharply from the 29.2 per cent in preceding quarter and 28.4 per cent in the year-ago period. The combined interest expenses for non-financial companies were up 22.8 per cent, growing at the fastest pace in at least the last 17 quarters. The combined net profits of 2,790 listed companies (ex-BFSI) fell 14.2 per cent on year to around Rs 1.49 lakh crore from Rs 1.74 lakh crore a year ago.

Why it’s important: A rise in interest burden has started biting the margins of Indian firms, although they provided a bonanza for lenders. Although tempered somewhat by easing commodity prices, these gains were offset by a combination of slowdown in revenue growth and a faster rise in expenses.

Market regulator askes domestic hedge funds to disclose F&O trades

India’s capital market regulator has asked local hedge funds to declare their futures and option trades and the underlying stocks on which such derivative positions were built. These pooled vehicles, known as category-3 alternative investment funds, have been also told to disclose when the deals were cut and spell out the rationale for the transactions. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has communicated this in an email to several funds. The AIFs have to share information by Friday afternoon.

Why it’s important: Although the exact reasons are not known, it is possible that the regulator is checking whether some of the funds have overstepped their limits in taking short positions in the stocks of Adani Group companies.

MSCI puts on hold review of Adani firms, easing selling pressure on group stocks

The stock prices of Adani Group companies pared some of their losses as index provider MSCI delayed changes to what it considers freely tradable shares in the market for Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas, a move that could have cut weightings in MSCI’s indices. The indexer will grant special treatment to eight Adani stocks in non-market cap weighted and custom indices like ESG beginning in February. Changes by MSCI are watched closely by investors as they influence the price of stocks. Any cut in weightings or exclusions could trigger selling by passive investors as they mimic the changes in the indices.

Why it’s important: The effect of MSCI’s hold is unlikely to have much effect as Adani Total and Adani Transmission have been hitting lower circuits almost daily since Hindenburg released its report on January 24. Investors have been unable to sell their shares as trading gets halted because of extreme volatility.

Adani Group to refinance two issues of dollar bonds, prepay share pledges

The Adani Group will seek to refinance some $1.2 billion worth of foreign currency bonds ahead of maturity and pare discretionary capital expenditure, finance executives told investors on a conference call. The group will also prepay all loans against shares over the next few weeks. It plans to refinance Adani Green Energy’s $750-million, 4.375% bond due in September 2024 one year ahead of maturity. It will also fully finance Adani Green Energy’s $460-million restricted group 1 bond due in December 2024. The group plans to completely prepay all loans against shares over the next 20 days

Why it’s important: The Adani Group is scrambling to restore investor confidence after a report by short seller Hindenburg Research led to a market rout. The debt prepayment wants to ensure borrowings are not linked to the value of the share, potentially triggering margin calls.

Adani Enterprises to freeze capital spending in new road projects

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firms of the embattled Adani Group, plans to freeze investments in new road projects till the current volatility around its share price ends. The company will instead complete the existing portfolio of road projects like the Ganga Expressway before committing any fresh capital expenditure. Most of the ongoing road projects were on schedule and there was no change in the commissioning dates, company executives have said.

Why it’s important: A large part of Adani’s business expansion is fueled by borrowing. The recent hammering of its stocks has led to fears that fresh fundraising could pose a problem, crimping capital expenditure plans. Adani Enterprises is taking preemptive action to counter that.

Ather Energy may join India’s unicorn club after raising funds worth $250 million

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is looking to raise funding at a unicorn valuation. The Bengaluru-based firm plans to raise approximately $250 million in a primary infusion, with a significant secondary component. The company aims to secure a post-money valuation of $1.3 billion. National Infrastructure Investment Fund, one of the existing investors, is likely to participate in the round.

Why it’s important: The electric mobility firm is currently valued at $800 million. Ather is expanding aggressively by opening distribution centers across India. It also plans to boost production capacity to 20,000 units a month by March.

New investment platforms may seek relief on higher levy on liberalized remittance scheme

New-age stock investment platforms may write to the government to exempt the proposed 20 per cent levy on foreign remittances under the liberalized remittance scheme for retail investors investing in US equity instruments and restrict the new regime only to wealthy individuals and high-value transactions. The budget has proposed to raise tax collected at source to 20 per cent, from 5% earlier, and remove the Rs 7 lakh limit below which TCS was previously not applicable on foreign remittances.

Why it’s important: The proposed increase in tax deducted at source on such transactions have the potential to deal a body blow to the wealth management industry and hurt retail investors, the investment platforms believe. It remains to be seen whether the finance ministry agrees.

Local Startups start swapping cash bonus for stock sops as funding crunch deepens

Indian startups are moving away from cash bonuses and pivoting to stock options and other long-term incentives to retain talent as they look to extend their spending runway amid a tight fundraising market. The balance sheets of many edtech, software and fintech startups are strained even after multiple rounds of layoffs to save costs. While some startups are shifting to restricted stock units, others are increasing targets and asking their leaders to forgo incentives.

Why it’s important: The era of easy money is over for tech startups as the funding winter has set in in real earnest. The new enterprises are now forced to devise ways to reduce cash burn and show profitability sooner than later.

Telecom operators deepen content offerings in face of slowing data consumption

A fall in the growth pace of data consumption among subscribers is prompting wireless operators to double down on their content offerings. India’s three major telcos are working on giving subscribers a richer viewing experience and expanding the breadth and quality of their offerings, from audio books to short-form videos, to help increase user stickiness and revive data consumption.

Why it’s important: As more consumers shift from TV to cellphone screens to watch live sports and other audiovisual content, telcos see an opportunity to push data top-up packs and drive consumption.

Morgan Stanley predicts India’s GDP growth at 6.2 per cent in 2023-24

India’s GDP is expected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2023-24 as drivers of domestic demand remain intact amid fears of an impending slowdown, Morgan Stanley has said in a research report. As the economy fully reopened in 2022, leading to a cyclical recovery in consumption, pickup in private capex with healthy balance sheets in the private corporate and financial sector, and acceleration in government capital spending, the world’s fifth largest economy will breach the consensus GDP growth figure of 6 per cent.

Why it’s important: The latest projection by Morgan Stanley reconfirms that India will be the fastest growing major economy in the world even as wealthy nations fear an economic recession.