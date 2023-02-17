 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

Corporate profits shrink sharply for second straight quarter, banks shine

Corporate results for the December quarter suggest a sharp slowdown in economic activities in non-financial services, including manufacturing. Net sales growth for listed companies excluding banks, finance, insurance, and stockbroking declined to an eight-quarter low of 17.1 per cent year-on-year, down sharply from the 29.2 per cent in preceding quarter and 28.4 per cent in the year-ago period.  The combined interest expenses for non-financial companies were up 22.8 per cent, growing at the fastest pace in at least the last 17 quarters. The combined net profits of 2,790 listed companies (ex-BFSI) fell 14.2 per cent on year to around Rs 1.49 lakh crore from Rs 1.74 lakh crore a year ago.

Why it’s important: A rise in interest burden has started biting the margins of Indian firms, although they provided a bonanza for lenders. Although tempered somewhat by easing commodity prices, these gains were offset by a combination of slowdown in revenue growth and a faster rise in expenses.

 