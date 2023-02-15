 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Air India to buy 540 aircraft for $82 billion in world’s biggest aviation deal

Air India has agreed to purchase 540 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus that will help the Tata Group carrier expand its business at home and abroad. The purchase of short- and long-haul planes is estimated to cost Air India $82 billion by list price, though the actual cost will be lower since there are discounts and incentives on bulk orders. Of the 540, 470 are firm orders, and the remaining 70 are options with Boeing that Air India can exercise in the future. The 470 planes include 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft.

Why it’s important: The massive deal to buy aircraft reflects growing business confidence between India, the US and France. The Tata Group seems determined to boost market share on both domestic and overseas routes. It also signals a thumbs up for Air India’s privatization.

#2. Mortgage lender HDFC launches record bond sale worth Rs 25,000 crore