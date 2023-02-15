A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Air India to buy 540 aircraft for $82 billion in world’s biggest aviation deal

Air India has agreed to purchase 540 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus that will help the Tata Group carrier expand its business at home and abroad. The purchase of short- and long-haul planes is estimated to cost Air India $82 billion by list price, though the actual cost will be lower since there are discounts and incentives on bulk orders. Of the 540, 470 are firm orders, and the remaining 70 are options with Boeing that Air India can exercise in the future. The 470 planes include 250 Airbus and 220 Boeing aircraft.

Why it’s important: The massive deal to buy aircraft reflects growing business confidence between India, the US and France. The Tata Group seems determined to boost market share on both domestic and overseas routes. It also signals a thumbs up for Air India’s privatization.

#2. Mortgage lender HDFC launches record bond sale worth Rs 25,000 crore

Top housing finance firm HDFC has launched a bond sale worth Rs 25,000 crore, the largest ever debt issuance plan by an Indian company. The bonds are of 10-year maturity and the expectation for the coupon, or the rate of interest paid to investors, is around 7.97 per cent. In comparison, the 10-year benchmark government bond settled at 7.37 per cent yield on Tuesday. The mortgage lender had issued Rs 1,900 crore worth of 10-year bonds in November last year. In December, HDFC Bank raised Rs 15,000 crore through tier-2 bonds, marking the largest sale by any bank in the current financial year.

Why it’s important: HDFC’s record fundraising for business expenses comes ahead of the mortgage lender’s merger with HDFC Bank in a deal valued at $40 billion. The merger could be completed ahead of schedule by the first quarter of 2023-24.

#3. Aditya Birla Group to raise funds for equity infusion in Vodafone Idea

The Aditya Birla Group has started an exercise to raise funds at the promoter level for an equity infusion into Vodafone Idea. The business house is in discussions with global banks for raising term debt to subscribe to a preferential allotment of shares. These money will be used to part-finance the planned Rs 5,000 crore equity infusion by the promoters into the telecom firm. Although there isn’t clarity yet on how much Vodafone Group Plc will invest, if at all, it is likely the UK promoter will liquidate its remaining stake of 21.05 per cent in Indus Towers and use it to invest in Vodafone Idea. There are efforts to rope in a third ling-term investor as well.

Why it’s important: Things are looking up for Vodafone Idea after the Indian government decided to convert its dues worth Rs 16,133 crore into equity. India’s third largest wireless operator needs funds to roll out 5G services and attract more subscribers.

#4. Adani Enterprises posts profit of Rs 820 crore in December quarter on improved sales

Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the embattled Adani Group, posted a profit of Rs 820 crore in the December quarter, helped by strong sales and volume growth across its coal, mining and new energy businesses. Gross earnings more than doubled on year to Rs 1,968 crore. Sales rose 42 per cent on an annualized basis to Rs 26,951 crore. The company has reported a consolidated loss in the year-earlier quarter.

Why it’s important: The earnings report during trading hours helped Adani Enterprises to shore up its share prices by 1.91 per cent. Its market capitalization has been cut to half after a bruising report by US short seller Hindenburg Research on January 24.

#5. Adani Group determined to pursue business expansion but will pare debt

Referred to the current sell-off in Adani group stocks as temporary, chairman Gautam Adani has said the conglomerate’s flagship company will moderate leverage even as it pursues growth. Group companies have lost a massive Rs 10.4 lakh crore in shareholder wealth in two weeks since Hindenburg Research alleged accounting fraud and stock manipulation. The group had a net debt of Rs 1.96 lakh crore in September 2022. Despite a modest recovery in the flagship company’s stock, the market capitalization of the group’s 10 listed stocks slipped by Rs 19,427 crore to Rs 8.79 lakh crore, implying loss in investor value by 54 per cent since January 24, when Hindenburg published its damaging report.

Why it’s important: The Adani group has denied the allegations of corporate malfeasance. It has, however, done little to stop the bleeding in market worth. Some of the group companies have been hitting the lower circuit when trading begins and are staying there for the entire session.

#6. Adani Group to repay $500 million bridge loan availed to acquire cement assets

The Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay the $500 million bridge loan facility it had availed of to purchase a controlling stake in Holcim’s India cement units last year. The bridge loan has a tenor of six months and was part of the larger financing package of $5.25 billion. The short-term bridge loan will mature in March. The group is in talks with lenders including Barclays Bank, Deutsche Bank and StanChart to repay the bridge loan with cash this month.

Why it’s important: The beleaguered business house is scrambling to repay loans to regain credibility as group stocks continue to face selling pressure since the release of Hindenburg Research’s report. Earlier this month, it repaid a debt of $1.1 billion taken against pledged shares of three listed entities.

#7. Government looking at buybacks and offers for sale to meet divestment target

The central government is looking at buybacks and offer-for-sale of central public sector companies as potential options to meet the current financial year’s disinvestment target as uncertain market conditions and legal hurdles pose challenges to ongoing privatization transactions. The current year’s disinvestment proceeds have exceeded Rs 31,000 crore but remain below the revised target of Rs 50,000 crore. This target was lowered from the Rs 65,000 crore set in the 2022-23 budget.

Why it’s important: The government is unlikely to meet its divestment aims by strategic disinvestments or the sale of all or 50 per cent or more of government shares in central public sector enterprises. The market conditions are not favorable for such transactions.

#8. Overseas investors may invest up to $350 million in electric vehicle arm of TVS Motors

Foreign investors Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs and Carlyle are in active discussions with TVS Motor company to invest $300-350 million in its electric vehicle unit at a potential valuation of $3-3.5 billion. If the deal takes place at this valuation, the firm will become the most valuable electric two-wheeler company in the country. The current market value of TVS Motor is Rs 51,238.15 crore.

Why it’s important: There is considerable investor interest in India’s rapidly expanding electric two-wheeler market, which may have breached an inflection point. Legacy automakers like TVS seem to be catching up in the race begun initially by new entrants.

#9. India’s antitrust regulator nearly completes investigation against Apple

The country’s competition regulator is close to completing its probe into the app store and billing policies of Apple. The findings are in line with what the Competition Commission identified in a similar enquiry against Google and could result in Apple having to make changes to its app store billing and commission policies. The commission had launched the investigation into Apple’s policies in December 2021 following allegations about the high commission Apple charges and the lack of third-party payment options.

Why it’s important: The competition regulator has come down heavily on Google for its billing policies and practices and may do the same to Apple. Apple may say its market share in India is too small to cause any damage. The regulator might set that aside.

#10. Blackstone says India bright spot for investments despite recent volatility

Despite the recent turmoil in the Indian stock markets after a scathing report on the Adani Group from US short seller Hindenburg Research, American private equity major Blackstone is bullish on the India growth story and plans to invest more in the country’s infrastructure and real estate projects, president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray said. Blackstone, one of the largest global investors in India with $50 billion worth of investments across real estate and a portfolio of other companies, is scouting more deals in the infrastructure and realty sectors.

Why it’s important: Blackstone’s confidence on India’s growth outlook underlines the country’s strong economic fundamentals. India is expected to be the fastest growing major economy even as a recession looms over the wealthy nations.