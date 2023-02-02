#1. Budget strikes fine balance between boosting growth and fiscal prudence

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered an expansive budget that tries to strike a balance between prioritizing growth and fiscal prudence. In the last full budget before the 2024 general elections, the finance minister tried to address the expectations of large sections of society, including the middle class, small businesses, farmers, women, and wealthy individuals, offering sops and new schemes. Sitharaman reiterated the government’s intention to keep the fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26. It also said the central government will spend Rs 10 lakh crore in capital spending, a 33 per cent increase over last year and fourfold since 2017-18

Why it’s important: The budget has stuck to the fiscal consolidation path by aiming to contain the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of GDP in 2023-24. The massive increase in capital expenditure will likely have a multiplier effect on the economy and hopefully crowd in private investments.

#2. Adani Enterprises scarps Rs 20,000 crore FPO amid plunging stock value

Adani Enterprises has scrapped its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering, saying it was looking to protect investor interests, even as a massive selloff in Adani Group stocks continued for a fifth straight trading session day after a damaging report alleging accounting fraud and stock manipulation was released by Hindenburg Research. The offer was fully subscribed by its end date of Tuesday, buoyed mainly by institutional investors and family offices of the ultrarich. Adani Enterprise, which lost nearly 29% in Wednesday’s trading, will return the money raised from investors lying in an escrow account.

Why it’s important: Withdrawing the secondary sale of shares of its flagship firm will be seen as a setback for billionaire Gautam Adani, who has lost the tag of Asia’s richest man in less than a week. There is bound to be increased scrutiny of his closely held group companies.

#3. Exemption-free income-tax regime made more attractive to taxpayers

The government wants to make the new income-tax regime, which does not offer any exemptions, attractive enough for people to think it will be the best option, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a media briefing after presenting the budget in Parliament. “But if there are people who think that being in the exemption regime, which is the old regime, benefits them, they are welcome to continue,” she said. “But the ultimate aim is to make the new regime attractive.”

Why it’s important: The new income-tax regime, which from now on will be the default system, have not yet had too many takers. That may change if the salaried class sees higher tax savings from it. Otherwise, most will stick to the older regime that offers exemptions.

#4. Corporate India to benefit from budget’s Rs 10 lakh crore infrastructure push

The central government increasing its infrastructure budget to Rs 10 lakh crore, besides making additional allocations on green energy transition, has been hailed by India’s corporate brass. Top domestic companies like Larsen & Toubro, Siemens, Thermax, HCC, and the Tatas can expect a surge in their order book. Capacity utilization in infra-focused firms was inching up above 75 per cent, which will not get an additional boost to meet the growing demand from the railways, roads, and infrastructure sectors.

Why it’s important: Capital expenditure in infrastructure led by government spending would force the private sector to increase capacity. Private capex, which has been muted till now, is expected to accelerate in tandem with government spending.

#5. KYC verification made simpler for Indian businesses through Entity DigiLocker

The budget has extended to the reach of India’s Public Digital Infrastructure network by launching a new digital storage facility called Entity DigiLocker for use by micro, small and medium enterprises, large business, and charitable trusts. The scope of documents that can be stored in DigiLocker by individuals will also be expanded, helping to ease compliance burden for citizens and businesses.

Why it’s important: Expanding the scope of the widely used DigiLocker for enterprises will help them to reduce their compliance burden and increase ease of doing business.

#6. Privately held firms selling shares to overseas entities to pay additional tax

Privately held companies such as start-ups selling shares at a premium to foreign investors may require paying additional tax, which could affect fundraising for unlisted domestic companies. The government has proposed to extend the angel tax provisions to transactions involving foreign investors. The excess premium received on sale of shares by an Indian unlisted company to a foreign investor will be construed as income from other sources and subject to tax.

Why it’s important: There is a need for further clarity on whether this will also apply to foreign investors structured as funds and institutional investors, experts said. Until now, these provisions were applicable only to local resident investors, but now the ambit has been widened to check tax avoidance.

#7. P-notes come back through International Finance Services Centre in Gift City

The government has paved the way for issuance of participatory notes, which are offshore derivative instruments, from International Finance Services Centre in Gujarat’s Gift City. The budget said p-notes would be recognized under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Act. Currently, several entities including international banking units based in Gift City are unable to issue these instruments because they are not recognized under the law.

Why it’s important: P-notes allow foreign investors to take exposure in India without opening shop locally or registering with the market regulator. They were banned earlier on concerns that they caused excessive volatility in Indian stock exchanges.

#8. Budget realistic on tax collection target on the back of robust receipts

The central government has kept its revenue target realistic for financial year 2023-24 in sync with nominal GDP growth of 10.5 per cent. The budget has pegged tax revenue at Rs 33.6 lakh crore, 10.4 per cent higher than the Rs 30.4 lakh projected in the revised estimates for the current financial year to March. The government had earlier projected a conservative target of Rs 27.5 lakh crore for 2022-23.

Why it’s important: There has been encouraging tax buoyancy after the pandemic receded. Despite that the government has kept its target conservative, preferring to be surprised on the upside.

#9. Plunging Adani stocks spoil market party on budget day despite no negative surprises

The continuing rout in shares of the Adani Group saw the Nifty end in the negative. It was the first decline for the 50-share index on budget day in three years. In intraday trade, the Nifty swung about 620 points, or 3.6 per cent, the third highest during the 11 budgets presented since Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister in 2014. The Sensex, which has no presence of Adani companies, managed a 0.27 per cent gain.

Why it’s important: The last full budget before the general elections in 2024 delivered no negative triggers for the stock market, but the freefall of Adani share value contained any exuberance.

#10. Budget delivers mixed bag for banks struggling to garner deposits amid credit pickups

The budget has turned to be a mixed bag for the banking sector at a time when customer deposits have lagged credit disbursal amid a drying up of surplus liquidity. On the upside, the announcement to raise the outlay for PM Awas Yojana by 66 per cent could as a big boost to the affordable housing loan portfolio. The scheme’s outlay has been raised to Rs 79,000 crore. However, the raising of limits on several savings instruments would lead to increased competition, as would the decreased need to make investments to save on income tax.

Why it’s important: Credit growth seems to be picking up in the Indian banking system, which means there would be increased competition among them to attract deposits.