    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    #1. Economic survey points to reforms, capital spending to boost growth

    The Economic Survey has projected a growth range of 6 per cent to 6.8 percent for 2023-24. The government was on track to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP despite higher subsidies and cuts in taxes on fuels and some imported items during 2022-23, it said. The survey said capex-led growth will enable India to keep the growth-interest rate differential positive, leading to a sustainable government debt to GDP ratio in the medium run. It indicated that the budget should continue to lay emphasis on government capital expenditure.

    Why it’s important: The government’s economic report card expects India to grow faster in the coming decade once the global shocks of the pandemic and the Ukraine war that led to an increase in commodity prices settle. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget today in Parliament.

    #2. FPO of Adani Enterprises fully subscribed, retail investors stay away