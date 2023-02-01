A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Economic survey points to reforms, capital spending to boost growth

The Economic Survey has projected a growth range of 6 per cent to 6.8 percent for 2023-24. The government was on track to meet the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP despite higher subsidies and cuts in taxes on fuels and some imported items during 2022-23, it said. The survey said capex-led growth will enable India to keep the growth-interest rate differential positive, leading to a sustainable government debt to GDP ratio in the medium run. It indicated that the budget should continue to lay emphasis on government capital expenditure.

Why it’s important: The government’s economic report card expects India to grow faster in the coming decade once the global shocks of the pandemic and the Ukraine war that led to an increase in commodity prices settle. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget today in Parliament.

#2. FPO of Adani Enterprises fully subscribed, retail investors stay away

Institutional investors and family offices of the ultrarich have saved the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering of Adani Enterprises, ensuring that the issue was subscribed 1.12 times, up from just 0.03 times the previous day. Retail investors and employees stayed away because shares of the firm were available for less in the secondary market. Besides anchor investors, who invested Rs 6,000 crore last week, qualified institutional buyers and family offices participated big-time for the remaining Rs 14,000 crore.

Why it’s important: Bidding for shares that are costlier than available in the secondary market underlines the faith investors with deep pockets have on Adani despite the Hindenburg controversy. Retail investors, on the other hand, were spooked by the sharp decline in the group’s share prices.

#3. December core sector at three-month high, fiscal deficit approached 60 per cent of target

India’s fiscal deficit for the current financial year approached 60 per cent of the year’s target in December, a month during which the economy saw an increase in core sector output. The government has budgeted a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore, or 6.4 per cent of the GDP for 2022-23. Eight core infrastructure industries grew 7.4 per cent in December, compared with 4.1 per cent a year ago. With infrastructure sectors growing robustly in December, the output of all core sectors was higher than the pre-covid level, economists said.

Why it’s important: The robust core sector will have a positive impact on India’s factory output, indicating resilience of the economy despite global headwinds.

#4. GST collections reach Rs 1.56 lakh crore in January, higher by 24 per cent

Authorities collected as much as Rs 1.56 lakh crore in indirect taxes in January, marking the second-highest collection ever and an improvement of 24 per cent from a year ago, the finance ministry said in a statement. The highest-ever GST collection was in April last year when revenue receipts stood at Rs 1.68 lakh crore. In January, after settlement for interstate sales, the total revenue of the Centre was at Rs 67,470 crore and of states was at Rs 69,354 crore.

Why it’s important: Efforts to widen the tax base and improving compliance has started showing results. The buoyant collections will give the government more headroom to push for higher growth.

#5. PhonePe founders to receive huge payouts as the payments firm decouples from Flipkart

The cofounders of PhonePe, Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, are expected to receive individual cash payouts of $20-25 million by completely liquidating their stock options in erstwhile parent company Flipkart. The transactions were part of the one-time discretionary cash payout arising from the separation announced on December 23, as well as from the ongoing funding round of PhonePe, where employees of the ecommerce firm have sold their stock options. PhonePe was owned by Flipkart, but the ecommerce company will no longer have any stake in the payments firm.

Why it’s important: The massive payout marks one of the biggest gains from the divestment of employee stock options due to the recent separation of the digital payment company from the Flipkart group.

#6. Adani takes over Haifa Port for $1.15 billion, more Israel investment in the offing

At a time when Adani Group stocks were in the midst of a rout, Gautam Adani, chairman of the group, took over Haifa Port in Israel in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Addressing a gathering of top politicians and Indian officials at the handover ceremony, Adani said the group has struck many critical partnerships in Israel that include Elbit Systems, Israel Weapon Systems, and Israel Innovation Authority, and will continue to invest more in the country.

Why it’s important: The Hindenburg controversy notwithstanding, it is clear that the Adani Group will continue to expand its infrastructure assets.

#7. Sun Pharma’s net profit rises 5.2 per cent in third quarter on better sales in India and the US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries posted a 5.2 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the third quarter of 2022-23 to Rs 2,166 crore, riding on the back of increased sales in India and the US and an uptick in the global specialty portfolio. The Mumbai-headquartered firm’s results were in line with analyst estimates. Total sales grew by 13.1 per cent on year to Rs 111,00 crore. India formulation sales were at Rs 3,391 crore, up 7.1 per cent. US formulation sales were up 6.3 per cent to $422 million.

Why it’s important: Specialty sales continue to drive growth at Sun Pharma. The drugmaker intends to expand its specialty products footprint further in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology.

#8. Government to table digital personal data bill in second half of budget session

The central government has told the Supreme Court that it will introduce the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in the second half of the Parliament’s budget session starting March 13. The draft legislation will cover issues that include the instant messaging service WhatsApps privacy policies under challenge for alleged infringement of citizens’ fundamental rights.

Why it’s important: The proposed data protection law has seen several delays as the government tries to keep pace with rapid technological advancement. A stable legal and policy regime is crucial to maintain the momentum of the ongoing digital transformation in India without compromising on privacy protections.

#9. Interest-free loans to states likely to continue in Centre’s capex drive

The government is likely to double down on its capital spending by proposing even higher allocations to build ports, roads, and other infrastructure in the budget to be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament today. The budget may extend the Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loans extended to states to boost capital expenditure and catalyze economic growth.

Why it’s important: Government investment in new infrastructure has been a key driver of India’s economic growth in the past few years as private investment continues to be weak. It is likely to make efforts to maintain the momentum.

#10. Footfalls for Hindi movies plummet by 50 per cent despite Pathaan success

Yash Raj Film’s Pathaan has offered some hope for the beleaguered Hindi film industry, but cinema attendance in Hindi-speaking markets has plummeted by nearly half post-covid. Footfalls for Hindi cinema fell to 189 million in 2022 from 341 million in 2019, 316 million in 2018 and 301 million in 2017, according to media consulting firm Ormax. Despite big hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, theatre owners said ticket sales are only a fraction of the pre-covid blockbusters such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Dangal.