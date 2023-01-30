 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Stock market participants on edge ahead of an eventful week

Investors are likely to be cautious amid anxiety over the rippleeffect of the crash in Adani Group stocks, even as they have two key events this week to contend with: India’sbudget on Wednesday and US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Thursday.The outcome of these two events is expected to set the tone for the market in the near-term. Investors will also watchout for any tax changes in equities or measures by the government in the budget on February 1, its last full-fledged financial statement before the 2024 general elections.

Why it’s important: Developments in this week will be crucial for setting the tone for domestic stock markets in the short to medium term. In the past 22 years, the Nifty has fallen 13 times in the month following the budget.

#2. Adani calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India in 413-page rebuttal