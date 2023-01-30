#1. Stock market participants on edge ahead of an eventful week

Investors are likely to be cautious amid anxiety over the rippleeffect of the crash in Adani Group stocks, even as they have two key events this week to contend with: India’sbudget on Wednesday and US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Thursday.The outcome of these two events is expected to set the tone for the market in the near-term. Investors will also watchout for any tax changes in equities or measures by the government in the budget on February 1, its last full-fledged financial statement before the 2024 general elections.

Why it’s important: Developments in this week will be crucial for setting the tone for domestic stock markets in the short to medium term. In the past 22 years, the Nifty has fallen 13 times in the month following the budget.

#2. Adani calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India in 413-page rebuttal

The Adani Group has compared the allegations made by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research to a calculated attackon India, its institutions and growth story, saying the allegations were nothing but a lie. In a 413-page response, the conglomerate said the Hindenburg report was driven by an ulterior motiveto create a false marketto allow the US firm to make financial gains. The group questioned the credibility and ethics of Hindenburgand said the mala fide intention underlying the report were apparent given its timing when Adani Enterprises is undertaking one of the largest ever further public offering of shares in India.

Why it’s important: Stocks of all listed companies of the Adani Group have taken a hammering, losing around a fifth of their value. It remains to be seen whether the rout continues on Monday and the secondary sale of shares in flagship Adani Enterprises manages to sail through.

#3. All eyes on growth as Nirmala Sitharaman prepares her final full-year budget on February 1

A domestic economic slowdown, two years of Covid-19 pandemicand a war in Europe that disrupted the global supply chain have tested the past four Budgets presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her fifth budget, to be presented on Wednesday, would have to consider equally challenging headwinds. Although India is a relatively bright spot in the global economy, most of its big trading partners in the Westand China are bracing for a slowdown and even a recession.

Why it’s important: The challenge is to ensure that India remains on a path of growth of around 6 per cent, keeping its focus on public investment, collecting robust tax revenues, and sticking to the fiscal consolidation roadmapdespite the increased burden of subsidy and welfare scheme spending.

#4. Lower operating profits keep corporate India’s earnings muted in December quarter

India Inc reported mixed performance in the December quarter, with double-digit revenue growth but muted operating profit for manufacturing companies on continued cost pressures. The price hikes that companies took to offset inflation drove revenue growth although weak volume growth eroded some gains. According to data for 399 companies, excluding banks and financial companies, analyzed by Mint, net sales in the December quarter rose 15.9 per cent from a year earlier, the slowest in eight quarters.Profit before interest, tax and depreciation grew by a mere 1.5 per cent.

Why it’s important: Higher interest costs in the fiscal third quarter restricted earnings, with net profit declining 3.8 per cent on an annualized basis. Rural demand continues to be sluggish, with growth driven by the premium segment.

#5. Tata Trusts to set up endowment funding entities to increase charitable spending

The Tata Trusts are setting up endowment funding entities on the lines of the US-based Burroughs Wellcome Fund that can invest in alternative avenues, as they look to increase the amount spent on philanthropy. This is aimed at reducing dependence on the dividend income earned from Tata Sons and is the result of planning and debate within the trusts. The Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation was set up in September last year, which will hire top investment advisers and talent to run the institution.

Why it’s important: The Tata Trusts are keen to upscale charitable funding but are limited to the dividend income earned from Tata Sons, which tries to cover any shortfall through its corporate social responsibility funds. Endowment funding could offer a solution.

#6. Central government to prioritize 18 road projects in Gati Shakti push

The government is set to fasttrack 18 critical road infrastructure projects in the 2023-24.The central government has sights on 67 critical road projects that would result not only in integrated infrastructure development but also improvement of logistics efficiency across the country over the next two years, an official has said.The projects have discussed by a ministerial panel under the Gati Shakti initiative as well as at a meeting of the group of infrastructure committee that connects ministries for infraprojects.

Why it’s important: The central government has made significant budgetary outlays for capital spending on infrastructure in the past few years. The focus on the Gati Shakti initiative means the boost will continue.

#7. Low free floats may have caused the big crash in Adani stocks on short selling

The sharp decline in many Adani group stocks has baffled experts because the shares available for public trading are low.While listed firmshave to by law sell 25 per cent of a company to the public, many of the shares of the Adani group are held by investors that rarely trade the stocks, reducing the free float.An analysis of the number of shares that investors have taken delivery of to the total traded volumes showed that much of the carnage in the wake of the Hindenburg report was caused by non-delivery-based transactions such as short selling that do not require the physical delivery of securities.

Why it’s important: The numbers indicate significant intraday short selling. The steep fall would otherwise not have been possible in stocks such as Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Adani Total Gas and Adani Ports, where retail and wealthy investors hold just 1-4 per cent of the stocks.

#8. Rebound in Adani stocks vital for the success of Adani Enterprises FPO

All eyes would be on Adani group shares when the markets open today, with the fate of the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer of the flagship Adani Enterprises hanging in balance following a Rs 4.2 lakh crore rout in group stocks in two trading sessions. The company has said it was confident about the success of the secondary sale, but its shares are now 11-15 per cent cheaper than the offer price band of Rs 3,112- 3,276. Shares of Adani Enterprises closed at Rs 2,769 apiece on Friday.

Why it’s important: The damaging Hindenburg report have made retail investors cautious, reflected in the fact that the FPO garnered just Rs 150 crore worth of bids on its first day amid an 18 per cent crash in the flagship firm’s stock. A sharp rebound will be needed for the sale to sail through.

#9. New competition law may allow settlement route to business cartels

In a relief to industry, the government has accepted parliamentary panel’s recommendation on allowing cartels to opt for a settlement scheme under the proposed amendments to India’s competition law. The proposed legislation seeks to introduce a clause for settlement and commitment that offers any enterprise against which an inquiry has been initiated to file an application for settlement. The parliamentary standing committee on finance had suggested including cartels in the scope for settlement “as a pragmatic recourse to the whole process”.

Why it’s important: The competition law review committee had not recommended including cartels because they are by nature anticompetitive. The development comes at a time when the antitrust regulator is in the process of finalizing its investigation against cement cartels.

#10. MCX to soon restart trading in cotton futures, textile secretary says

Futures trading on cotton, suspended on the Multi Commodity Exchange to curb excessive speculation, is set to resume after a five-month gap in a relief for farmers reliant on the market for price signals.After cotton prices rose to Rs 100,000 per candy in August following unseasonal rain, speculative trading and a global cotton shortage, the Securities and Exchange Board of India shut cotton futures on MCX to cool prices. Cotton prices have now eased, in line with global prices, as demand softened this year.

Why it’s important: Although a ban was necessary to curb speculative trading by a few large entities that drove prices to record levels, it took away price indicators for farmers as well. Farmers have been hoarding cottonand the actual volume in MCX warehouses has fallen. Restarting future trades could reverse that.