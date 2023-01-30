English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks in focus
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST
    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

    #1. Stock market participants on edge ahead of an eventful week

    Investors are likely to be cautious amid anxiety over the rippleeffect of the crash in Adani Group stocks, even as they have two key events this week to contend with: India’sbudget on Wednesday and US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Thursday.The outcome of these two events is expected to set the tone for the market in the near-term. Investors will also watchout for any tax changes in equities or measures by the government in the budget on February 1, its last full-fledged financial statement before the 2024 general elections.

    Why it’s important: Developments in this week will be crucial for setting the tone for domestic stock markets in the short to medium term. In the past 22 years, the Nifty has fallen 13 times in the month following the budget.

    #2. Adani calls Hindenburg allegations attack on India in 413-page rebuttal