 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget.

#1. Government set to disburse Rs 4,000 crore under production-linked incentives

The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget. The first instalment towards seven schemes of the 14 will be paid by March. Instalments for mobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing have already been paid. The budget may extend the PLI scheme to 6-7 more sectors such as toys, garments and furnishings, electronics, bicycle components, leather, and furniture.

Why it’s important: Since 2021-22, when the incentive scheme was rolled out, there has been enthusiastic response from industry, prompting the government to expand it to cover more items with the ultimate goal of self-reliance.

#2. Private banks warned of not participating in India’s financial inclusions aims