#1. Government set to disburse Rs 4,000 crore under production-linked incentives

The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget. The first instalment towards seven schemes of the 14 will be paid by March. Instalments for mobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing have already been paid. The budget may extend the PLI scheme to 6-7 more sectors such as toys, garments and furnishings, electronics, bicycle components, leather, and furniture.

Why it’s important: Since 2021-22, when the incentive scheme was rolled out, there has been enthusiastic response from industry, prompting the government to expand it to cover more items with the ultimate goal of self-reliance.

#2. Private banks warned of not participating in India’s financial inclusions aims

The government has warned private sector banks that it will sever business ties with them unless they participate in the Centre’s financial inclusion programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. The department of financial services have told private banks to improve their performance on the government’s financial inclusion initiatives or face sharp cuts in government business. The performance of private banks would be monitored for the next six months. If they are still found wanting, a phased cut in government business will start.

Why it’s important: The development could potentially benefit state0owned lenders, but private banks are more likely to fall in line as government deposits are too lucrative a business to let go.

#3. Government unlikely to introduce insurance bill in upcoming budget session

The government is likely to hold the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, following demands from the industry for major changes, including dropping the composite license provision, which allows insurers to undertake general and health insurance via a single entity. The bill was expected to be introduced in the upcoming budget session. The finance ministry had invited comments on the proposed modifications to the Insurance Act, 1938, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

Why it’s important: The grouping of non-life insurers has strongly opposed the composite license as it fears letting companies enter any segment will result in chaos and fragmentation of existing markets. The government is not doing a rethink on the amendments.

#4. Global pension funds pare India investments, holdings fall by over 13 per cent

International pension funds scaled back their India bets in 2022, depository data show. The value of their holdings has fallen by 13.3 per cent or Rs 57,242 crore from Rs 4.3 trillion at the end of 2021 to Rs 3.7 trillion in December 2022. Overall equity investment by foreign portfolio investors in India dropped 0.5 per cent from Rs 48.6 trillion to Rs 48.3 trillion in the same period. The Sensex gained 4.4 per cent. A large part of the outflows happened in the first half of 2022 but continued at a slower pace in the second half.

Why it’s important: Overseas pension funds are among the largest long-term sources of foreign portfolio inflows in Indian equities. The paring of their holdings follows the pattern in emerging markets, which has seen a volatile environment throughout the year.

#5. Tata Group to infuse up to $1.8 billion to expand operations in Air India-Vistara

Tata Sons may invest $1.5-1.8 billion in the proposed airline firm created by the merger of Air India and Vistara. Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons have announced plans to merge Air India and Vistara, with Singapore Airlines holding 25.1 per cent of the merged entity. The merger is expected to be completed by March next year.

Why it’s important: The Tata Group is aiming for a market share of more than 30 per cent in India’s rapidly growing aviation market. Given recent incidents of unruly passenger behavior, the merged carrier would have to work harder to improve service quality.

#6. Direct mutual fund investment platforms lose steam, distributors gain

After growing rapidly for a few years, growth slowed down at direct mutual fund investment platforms in 2022. The annualized growth in new systematic investment plan registrations through direct plans was just 4.5 per cent in 2022 compared to 115 per cent in 2021 and 505 per cent in 2020. In comparison, SIP registrations via regular plans rose 19 per cent last year. It was the first year since 2020 when the growth in direct plan SIP registrations trailed that of the regular plans.

Why it’s important: The exponential growth in direct mutual fund investments was not sustainable as soon as the pandemic receded. Distributors also became active in marketing their services, coinciding with retail investor interest in seeking professional advice rather than investing on their own.

#7. Tata, Jindal, Adani, Vedanta among companies in race to buy NMDC Steel

Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Adani Group and Vedanta Group are likely to bid for the central government’s majority stake in NMDC Steel, a mill that has been separated from India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC. The government will sell 50.79 per cent of its 60.79 per cent holding in the under-construction steel plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, which is being built with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore. The plant with capacity to produce 3 million tons a year will be commissioned by the end of March.

Why it’s important: The new steel mill is close to iron mines and is well-connected to ports, which makes it a good strategic asset for steelmakers wanting to quickly add capacity.

#8. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pattaan smashes opening day record for Hindi movies

Latest Bollywood offering Pathaan broke records on its opening day, earning Rs 55 crore in India alone, the highest by any Hindi film on the opening day. First day earnings for the Siddharth Anand-directed action drama were higher than KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crore), a Kannada action drama that with its dubbed version ranks second in the list of all-time top Hindi language opening days. Action dramas War and Thugs of Hindostan that had made Rs 53.35 crore and Rs 52.25 crore in 2019 and 2018 now rank third and fourth on the list. At $4.5 million, Pathaan has registered the biggest opening day for a Hindi film in overseas markets as well.

Why it’s important: Pathaan faced charges of hurting religious sentiments before its theatrical release but has trumped boycott calls by right-wing organizations to set new records across India and abroad.

#9. China buys nearly all of India’s iron ore experts after government withdraws duty

Trying to stimulate domestic demand, China purchased nearly all of India’s iron ore exports in December after New Delhi lifted export duty on the mineral a month earlier, commerce ministry data showed. India’s iron ore exports to China jumped over 10 times to $153 million in December from $14.26 million in November, when the government withdrew export duty on steel and iron ore. This was 98 per cent of the total iron ore exports in December.

Why it’s important: China has boosted support for its steel industry to ease a liquidity squeeze. India withdrew the duty amid strong indications of an export slowdown. This combination led to the surge.

#10. Start-ups allege Google is employing delaying tactics by making cosmetic changes

Indian internet startups have termed the recent changes made by Google to its Android operating system and Play Store billing policies as delaying tactics that are cosmetic in nature as the search giant continues its appeal against the October order of the Competition Commission of India. Google is following the same playbook that it employed in Europe and South Korea and is exploiting loopholes to show compliance with the orders that were to come into effect on January 26, developers said. The tech giant had begun the process of complying with all the conditions laid down by the antitrust regulator in its two directives.

Why it’s important: Local internet entrepreneurs contend that Google continues to harm the digital India ecosystem and should be held more accountable. There could be some merit in their arguments.