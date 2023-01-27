English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

    A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
    The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget.

    The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget.

    #1. Government set to disburse Rs 4,000 crore under production-linked incentives

    The government will pay Rs 4,000 crore by end of March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive scheme as it lines up its expansion likely to be announced in the Budget. The first instalment towards seven schemes of the 14 will be paid by March. Instalments for mobile manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing have already been paid. The budget may extend the PLI scheme to 6-7 more sectors such as toys, garments and furnishings, electronics, bicycle components, leather, and furniture.

    Why it’s important: Since 2021-22, when the incentive scheme was rolled out, there has been enthusiastic response from industry, prompting the government to expand it to cover more items with the ultimate goal of self-reliance.

    #2. Private banks warned of not participating in India’s financial inclusions aims