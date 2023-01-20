 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

#1. Supreme Court rejects Google’s plea for stay on Rs 1,337 fine by Competition Commission

The Supreme Court has refused to stay a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order upholding a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India for unfair and anti-competitive practices related to Android devices. It will now have to pay 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337 crore fine but will have a week to make changes to the way it markets the Android platform in India instead of the deadline of January 19. The apex court requested the tribunal to decide the matter before 31 March.

Why it’s important: Google has agreed to partially comply with the antitrust regulator’s orders. The Supreme Court has also asked it whether it will implement the same set of compliances in India as it has in Europe. The case will likely have wider ramifications on tech dominance in the country.

#2. Hindustan Unilever beats profit estimates, turns bullish on growth in volumes

Hindustan Unilever has said that the rural slowdown is bottoming out and the worst of inflation is likely over, setting the stage for a revival in volume growth after India’s biggest consumer goods company posted a 16 per cent jump in sales in the December quarter. It reported a 7.7 per cent rise in net profit in the three months to December, beating Street estimates. With 5 per cent volume growth, the company’s net profit rose to Rs 2,474.0 crore from Rs 2,297.0 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 16 per cent to Rs 15,343.0 crore from Rs 13,223.0 crore on year.

Why it’s important: Rural demand in India has been subdued since August last year. A revival in demand would spell good news for FMCG companies who increased prices and cut pack sizes to pass on the impact of high commodity costs to consumers. Lower inflation will also benefit volume growth.