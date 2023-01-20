The central government is likely to substantially increase allocation for ongoing production-linked Incentive schemes in the budget to be presented on February 1

#1. Supreme Court rejects Google’s plea for stay on Rs 1,337 fine by Competition Commission

The Supreme Court has refused to stay a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal order upholding a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India for unfair and anti-competitive practices related to Android devices. It will now have to pay 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337 crore fine but will have a week to make changes to the way it markets the Android platform in India instead of the deadline of January 19. The apex court requested the tribunal to decide the matter before 31 March.

Why it’s important: Google has agreed to partially comply with the antitrust regulator’s orders. The Supreme Court has also asked it whether it will implement the same set of compliances in India as it has in Europe. The case will likely have wider ramifications on tech dominance in the country.

#2. Hindustan Unilever beats profit estimates, turns bullish on growth in volumes

Hindustan Unilever has said that the rural slowdown is bottoming out and the worst of inflation is likely over, setting the stage for a revival in volume growth after India’s biggest consumer goods company posted a 16 per cent jump in sales in the December quarter. It reported a 7.7 per cent rise in net profit in the three months to December, beating Street estimates. With 5 per cent volume growth, the company’s net profit rose to Rs 2,474.0 crore from Rs 2,297.0 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue grew 16 per cent to Rs 15,343.0 crore from Rs 13,223.0 crore on year.

Why it’s important: Rural demand in India has been subdued since August last year. A revival in demand would spell good news for FMCG companies who increased prices and cut pack sizes to pass on the impact of high commodity costs to consumers. Lower inflation will also benefit volume growth.

#3. Sun Pharma to purchase US drugs company Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to buy Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for $576 million to access the US company’s experimental drugs for treating skin diseases, including patchy hair loss. Concert Pharma has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate, deuruxolitinib, a late-stage drug for treating alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease resulting in hair loss. Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Concert through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8 per share of common stock in cash or $576 million in equity value.

Why it’s important: The deal will help strengthen Sun Pharma’s skin care product range in the US, which is a high-growth segment, particularly on vanity products such as preventing or treating hair loss.

#4. Tata Motors in talks to raise $600 million to grow its electric vehicles business

Tata Motors is in discussions with global investors to raise at least $500-600 million more for its electric vehicles business, a year after it received $1 billion from TPG’s Rise Climate Fund and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ. The automaker is looking at a premium of 15-20 per cent from the last round when Tata Passenger Electric Mobility was valued at $9.1 billion. It would translate into a valuation of $10.9 billion for the business, which was carved out as a subsidiary late last year.

Why it’s important: The fundraising is in line with Tata’s strategy to support growth in the electric passenger vehicle market, where it is already a market leader. The electric four-wheeler market is expected to grow rapidly in India.

#5. PhonePe raises $350 million from General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion

Digital payments company PhonePe has raised $350 million in funding from global private equity firm General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion. The investment marks the first tranche of an up to $1 billion fundraise that started this month, with other global and Indian investors also participating in the round. PhonePe, owned by Walmart, was last valued at $5.5 billion after raising $700 million from the US retail major in December 2020. Its valuation has now surpassed that of Razorpay, which is valued at $7.5 billion.

Why it’s important: The latest valuation has made PhonePe the most valuable privately held Indian fintech firm. It will use the fresh capital to invest in infrastructure like data centers, and also build financial services offerings at scale.

#6. India’s current account likely to shrink in 2023, says Reserve Bank

Lead economic indicators suggest that the domestic current account deficit is likely to reduce in 2023, while macroeconomic stability has received a boost from easing inflation, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s January bulletin. As merchandise trade deficit has reached a record high of $83.5 billion in a quarter, and net outgo from the income account also rose, the current account deficit has increased to 4.4 per cent of GDP in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Why it’s important: India’s chief economic advisor had said in November that the current account deficit for 2022-23 was expected at around 3-3.2 per cent of GDP, which is higher than 1.2 per cent in the previous year. A narrowing of the deficit would signal better macroeconomic stability.

#7. Vedanta to offload overseas zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion

Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta will sell its international zinc assets in South Africa and Namibia to subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion. The transaction would be an all-cash deal completed in a phased manner over 18 months, Vedanta said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, including shareholders’ nod.

Why it’s important: Demand for zinc has fallen in recent times due to high inflation, rising interest rates and slowdown in China. Vedanta seeks to better manage its zinc business by consolidating its global operations.

#8. Auditors of GoMechanic had flagged non-compliance in financial accounting

Auditors of car service platform GoMechanic, whose founders confessed to errors in financial reporting, had earlier identified non-compliance with accounting standards. Following the public confession, GoMechanic’s investors, who said they were unaware of the deception, have commissioned a forensic audit of the startup’s financial reports by EY. Statutory audit reports indicate a history of poor financial reporting and weak guardrails in internal financial controls.

Why it’s important: Although none of the audit reports have indicated financial fraud, misrepresenting the actual scale of business is a serious matter and raises questions on the viability of its business model.

#9. Spot airfares plummet by 40 per cent in January, indicating softening demand

After a blockbuster December for airline companies, January has seen as much as a 40 per cent drop in spot fares on several metro routes, according to data from online travel firms. Spot fares for a Mumbai-Delhi flight have declined to Rs 6,000-27,000 from Rs 14,000-27,000 in December. Spot fares for Mumbai-Bengaluru dropped to Rs 4,000-6,000 from Rs 4,000-14,000 in December. Similarly, fares for Delhi-Kolkata are down to Rs 8,000-18,000 from Rs 15,000-22,000 earlier.

Why it’s important: The aviation market has seen a significant demand bounce in the winter holiday season after the pandemic receded. Although ticket prices are somewhat lower now, higher jet fuel prices and rupee volatility will limit further declines.

#10. India emerges as fastest growing market for Mercedes-Benz in 2022

India was the fastest growing market for Mercedes-Benz in 2022, and the country’s economic trajectory makes it key to global sales expansion, CEO Ola Kallenius has said. The luxury carmaker sold 15,822 units in India last year, its highest annual sales for the country and a 41 per cent expansion over 2021 volumes.

Mercedes-Benz has over 50 per cent domestic market share in the luxury car segment. Demand in the segment has proven to be quite resilient and is expected to grow in the near term.