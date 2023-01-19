#1. Government proposes overhaul to bankruptcy code make process more efficient

The corporate affairs ministry has proposed sweeping changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The draft proposal gives more power to adjudicating authority, allows mandatory admission of insolvency applications filed by financial creditors, seeks specialized framework for real estate providing major relief to allottees, and looks at expanding the scope of pre-packaged insolvency scheme beyond MSMEs. The government has also suggested the code should be amended to segregate the concept of the resolution plan from the manner of distribution of proceeds received from the successful resolution applicant.

Why it’s important: Overhauling the bankruptcy code is aimed at to using more technology, instituting better transparency, and speed up the process of resolving corporate insolvency.

#2. Adani Enterprises to sell shares at up to 13 per cent discount in upcoming FPO

Adani Enterprises will sell shares at a discount of 8.6-13.2 per cent in its upcoming follow-on public offer. Retail investors will get an additional discount of Rs 64 per share. The company has set a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 for the Rs 20,000 crore FPO. Bidders will have to pay 50 per cent of the offer price initially and the balance in one or more tranches, Adani said in a regulatory filing. Anchor investors will be allotted shares on 25 January, and the offer will remain open for the remaining from January 27 to 31.

Why it’s important: This will India’s largest ever follow-on public offer. Investor enthusiasm is expected in the FPO as the flagship of the Adani Group has seen profits and share prices skyrocket in the recent past.

#3. Tata Technologies begins work on initial public offer to raise Rs 4,000 crore The Tata group has started the process to list Tata Technologies through an initial public offering. The Tata Motors arm is working with two advisors and is in the process of appointing another to help it raise Rs 3,500-4,000 crore, valuing it at Rs 16,200–20,000 crore ($2-2.5 billion). In December, Tata Motors board had approved a partial divestment of its stake in Tata Tech through a public float. The parent had said in an exchange filing that the IPO would come “at an opportune time, subject to market conditions, applicable approvals, regulatory clearances," but hadn’t provided schedule details. Why it’s important: This would be the second IPO from a Tata company this year. Tata Play has already filed a confidential filing. Tata Tech is expected to use the fresh funds to expand its business both locally and overseas. #4. Apple’s India production to get boost as 14 Chinese suppliers get approval The central government has given preliminary clearances to several of Apple’s Chinese suppliers, allowing them to form joint ventures with Indian companies to set up facilities in the country, as the US tech firm seeks to expand the local value chain in iPhone and electronics manufacturing. Fourteen companies from a list of 17 Chinese suppliers that had approached the government have received the initial clearance. These companies, which include Luxshare, Sunny Optical, Han’s Laser Technology, YUTO Packaging Technology, Strong, Salcomp and Boson, supply components to other smartphone and electronics brands as well. Why it’s important: Apple and other American firms are seeking to reduce reliance on China after trade restrictions and production disruptions during the pandemic revealed risks of too much concentration in one country. The clearances indicate India is allowing more Chinese companies to build its tech manufacturing sector despite political tensions between the nations. #5. GoMechanic founders admit to cooking books, investors order forensic audit Investors of GoMechanic have asked for a forensic audit of the accounts of the car servicing startup by EY to examine claims of fraud and financial misreporting. The founders of GoMechanic admitted to falsifying figures to investors after SoftBank found irregularities in the five-year-old firm’s growth and revenue numbers while inspecting accounts before a potential investment. The firm has also laid off 70 per cent of its staff. Why it’s important: This is not the first time that Indian start-ups have been mired in controversies. Some recent examples include BharatPe, Trell and Zilingo. GoMechanic is said to have inflated revenue figures and falsely bumped up the number of customers on its platform. #6. State-owned fertilizers companies to produce nano urea to ease subsidy load State-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers) and National Fertilizers plan to build five new factories to manufacture super-efficient nano-urea under a license from IFFCO. The two companies have signed arrangements with IFFCO, a producer in the cooperative sector which holds the patent for nano-urea. They will pay royalties to IFFCO for producing nano-urea, a nanotechnology-based product 100 times more efficient than conventional urea. Why it’s important: The production of nano urea, a product dramatically more efficient that conventional urea, promises to reduce India’s mounting fertilizer subsidy burden. It is also expected to boost productivity, improve soil health, and reduce carbon footprint in fertilizer production. #7. Oyo to refile draft IPO documents to markets regulator by February Hospitality unicorn Oyo has said it would refile its draft initial public offering documents by mid-February after the market regulator returned them on 30 December. Oravel Stays, which runs Oyo, was asked to refile the draft red herring prospectus with updates and revisions. Oyo initially filed draft papers in September 2021 for an issue of Rs 8,430 crore, comprising a primary capital raise of Rs 7,000 crore and a secondary share sale of Rs 1,430 crore. Why it’s important: The refiling will delay Oyo’s target of launching the IPO in early 2023. It had earlier delayed its IPO beyond September last year amid weak market conditions. #8. Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs globally to tackle impending economic slowdown Microsoft has announced that it will reduce its workforce by 5 per cent, or 10,000 employees, by the end of March. The impact of the move on its Indian operations is not yet known. It has around 20,000 employees in the country in the sales and marketing, and research and development divisions. Why it’s important: Microsoft’s announcement follows similar moves by by other tech giants like Meta and Amazon to pare staff strengthen as the West nations face an economic downturn. #9. Vodafone Idea fails to clear dues to government for the December quarter Vodafone Idea has paid only around 10-30 per cent of its license fee and spectrum usage charges for the October-December period. The distressed telecom operator is believed to have paid around Rs 80 crore as license fee and Rs 15 crore as spectrum charges for the quarter. While underpayment of dues attracts a penalty, the telecom department is not expected to act immediately as it audits accounts only once a year. Why it’s important: India’s only loss-making telecom operator is saddled with huge debts. Its fundraising plans also have not been able to make much headway. #10. Tata and Mahindra locked price war to gain market edge in electric SUVs Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra are locked in a price war as they battle for dominance in India’s electric sport utility vehicle market, in which Tata holds nearly 80% share with its Nexon EV range. Mahindra’s recent launch of the electric XUV400 has put pressure on Tata, prompting it to cut prices across the Nexon EV range and introduce lower-priced trims in the long-range variant of the SUV. Why it’s important: The race for market share in electric four-wheelers is expected to accelerate in 2023 as carmakers line up new offering for the Indian market. The electric two-wheeler market is growing at a robust pace already.

Moneycontrol News

