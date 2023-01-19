 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 07:43 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Government proposes overhaul to bankruptcy code make process more efficient

The corporate affairs ministry has proposed sweeping changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy code. The draft proposal gives more power to adjudicating authority, allows mandatory admission of insolvency applications filed by financial creditors, seeks specialized framework for real estate providing major relief to allottees, and looks at expanding the scope of pre-packaged insolvency scheme beyond MSMEs. The government has also suggested the code should be amended to segregate the concept of the resolution plan from the manner of distribution of proceeds received from the successful resolution applicant.

Why it’s important: Overhauling the bankruptcy code is aimed at to using more technology, instituting better transparency, and speed up the process of resolving corporate insolvency.

#2. Adani Enterprises to sell shares at up to 13 per cent discount in upcoming FPO

Adani Enterprises will sell shares at a discount of 8.6-13.2 per cent in its upcoming follow-on public offer. Retail investors will get an additional discount of Rs 64 per share. The company has set a price band of Rs 3,112-3,276 for the Rs 20,000 crore FPO. Bidders will have to pay 50 per cent of the offer price initially and the balance in one or more tranches, Adani said in a regulatory filing. Anchor investors will be allotted shares on 25 January, and the offer will remain open for the remaining from January 27 to 31.

Why it’s important: This will India’s largest ever follow-on public offer. Investor enthusiasm is expected in the FPO as the flagship of the Adani Group has seen profits and share prices skyrocket in the recent past.