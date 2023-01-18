 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 18, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

The central government is likely to substantially increase allocation for ongoing production-linked Incentive schemes in the budget to be presented on February 1

#1. Regulator moots new framework for payments for secondary market trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed shifting to a new payments system for secondary market trades, a move aimed at safeguarding investors from potential misuse of funds by brokers. Under the proposed system, client funds will remain blocked in her account and will be directly transferred to the clearing corporation. A similar system is implemented for the primary market and is popularly known as ASBA (application supported by blocked amount). The market regulator is aiming to leverage the new multiple debits facility for the Unified Payments Interface approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Why it’s important: The new system, along with the shift to the shorter T+1 settlement cycle, is expected to make the domestic securities market more efficient and less prone to misuse.

#2. Budget could see increased allocation in production-linked schemes

The central government is likely to substantially increase allocation for ongoing production-linked Incentive schemes in the budget to be presented on February 1. Some new sectors may be included in the program that seeks to reignite manufacturing in India and boost exports, along with other measures to spur investments. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 1.97 lakh crore for PLI schemes in last year’s budget that now cover 14 key sectors. This incentive amount for five years beginning 2021-22 could be raised.

Why it’s important: Some sectors like electronics and IT hardware have seen good results under the incentive schemes and could see higher allocations. The scheme has sent a strong signal to global manufacturers seeking to diversify their supply chains.