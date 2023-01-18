The central government is likely to substantially increase allocation for ongoing production-linked Incentive schemes in the budget to be presented on February 1

#1. Regulator moots new framework for payments for secondary market trades

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed shifting to a new payments system for secondary market trades, a move aimed at safeguarding investors from potential misuse of funds by brokers. Under the proposed system, client funds will remain blocked in her account and will be directly transferred to the clearing corporation. A similar system is implemented for the primary market and is popularly known as ASBA (application supported by blocked amount). The market regulator is aiming to leverage the new multiple debits facility for the Unified Payments Interface approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Why it’s important: The new system, along with the shift to the shorter T+1 settlement cycle, is expected to make the domestic securities market more efficient and less prone to misuse.

#2. Budget could see increased allocation in production-linked schemes

The central government is likely to substantially increase allocation for ongoing production-linked Incentive schemes in the budget to be presented on February 1. Some new sectors may be included in the program that seeks to reignite manufacturing in India and boost exports, along with other measures to spur investments. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 1.97 lakh crore for PLI schemes in last year’s budget that now cover 14 key sectors. This incentive amount for five years beginning 2021-22 could be raised.

Why it’s important: Some sectors like electronics and IT hardware have seen good results under the incentive schemes and could see higher allocations. The scheme has sent a strong signal to global manufacturers seeking to diversify their supply chains.

#3. Government to widen scope of India’s flagship health insurance scheme

The budget is likely to expand the coverage of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to the non-poor segments of society. Launched in September 2018 to provide free health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh to around 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families, Ayushman Bharat covers over 140 million families, protecting 60 per cent of the population. An additional 250 million, or 10 per cent, have private health insurance, leaving about 400 million, or 30 per cent of the population, out of the ambit of any health scheme, according to a NITI Aayog report.

Why it’s important: The expansion of Ayushman Bharat would cater to the segment of the population that is often called the missing middle. They are not poor or vulnerable enough to qualify for public-funded health insurance cover but not wealthy enough to buy private plans either.

#4. Hiring slowdown increases profits per employee at India’s IT companies

A slowdown in hiring by India’s top IT firms has led to a sharp increase in the industry’s profit per employee in the fiscal third quarter. The top four IT companies earned a net profit of Rs 1.7 lakh per employee in the three months to December, up 8.6 per cent the preceding quarter and 16.3 per cent from a record low of Rs 1.47 lakh in the first quarter. They are still down 0.9 per cent on year. Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro together added only 1,940 employees in the third quarter.

Why it’s important: The increased productivity in terms of revenue per employee has been cheered by investors in the stock market as the scrips have a rally. Whether this would lead to slower hiring in the coming quarters remains to be seen.

#5. Government approaches Tata, Adani and JSW for PTC India stake sale

Greenko, Tata Power, JSW Energy and the Adani Group have been approached to assess their interest in acquiring a strategic stake in PTC India. Five state-owned companies, including four promoter firms, are planning to sell their stake in the power trading company hit by a controversy over governance issues at its financial services subsidiary. NTPC, NHPC, Power Finance Corp and Power Grid Corp of India hold a combined stake of around 16 per cent in PTC India. Damodar Valley Corporation, which owns a 3.3 per cent ownership, has also decided to divest its shareholding.

Why it’s important: PTC India matches suppliers with buyers of power. With several firms now buying renewable power from generators, it is likely to play a key role in mediating such deals. It could be an attractive investment for private power players.

#6. ING mulls buying stake in IDBI Bank to script India return

Four years after announcing sale of its last tranche of shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dutch banking group ING is evaluating a return to India by buying a controlling stake in IDBI Bank. ING has been examining the books of the state-owned lender in recent weeks and some senior executives were in New Delhi recently to discuss the matter with government officials. It is unclear whether ING has submitted an expression of interest.

Why it’s important: The government may extend the deadline for submitting an EoI if ING shows further interest to maximize value from the stake sale. The banking regulator would also be receptive to a global bank making IDBI a subsidiary instead of merely opening a branch.

#7. Insurance regulator sets precedence by approving United India to exercise call option

The insurance regulator’s approval to state-run United India Insurance Company to exercise the call option on its bonds despite not meeting the minimum solvency ratio will set a precedent for similar redemptions by peers. The insurer raised Rs 900 crore in February 2018 through a private placement bond sale with a call option after five years. The call option allows the issuer to buy back the bonds before the maturity date.

Why it’s important: The United India decision shows that the regulator could allow future redemptions by other state-owned insurers since they have sovereign backing, making them low risk in nature.

#8. Reliance Industries may hike off its hydrogen business to infra investment trust

Reliance Industries is likely to hive off its green hydrogen business to an infrastructure investment trust structure at a valuation of $8 billion, according to global financial services firm Jefferies. The European Union’s and India’s green hydrogen sector could translate into a $74-billion market for Reliance’s electrolyzer manufacturing business by 2030. It would replace grey hydrogen with green hydrogen at its refineries and could monetize the captive green hydrogen production by moving it into an InvIT and inducting investors, Jefferies said.

Why it’s important: A green hydrogen InvIT will not be the first such move by Reliance to unlock value. In 2019, a group firm hived off its gas pipeline business at a valuation of Rs 13,000 crore and inducted Canadian financial services firm Brookfield as an investor.

#9. Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion on battery-swapping infra in Maharashtra

Gogoro, a Taiwanese firm in sustainable mobility technology and battery-swapping infrastructure, has announced a 50-50 joint venture with Belrise Industries to invest $2.5 billion (Rs 20,500 crore) over eight years to build battery-swapping and energy infrastructure in Maharashtra. A non-binding memorandum of understanding has been signed in Davos with the state government.

Why it’s important: The joint venture comes at a time when the government is finalizing a swapping policy aimed at greater interoperability. It will reduce the upfront cost of buying an electric vehicle by removing the need to pay the entire battery cost and instead going in for swapping.

#10. Central government prepares ground for issuing municipal bonds

The department of economic affairs has identified 35 municipalities with credit ratings good enough for them to access the markets for financing needs, and the government is working on an action plan for that, joint economic secretary Solomon Arokiaraj has said. A working group has held discussions on a range of topics related to infrastructure investments, such as establishing infrastructure as an asset class, supporting high quality infrastructure investment, and identifying financing sources for such projects.

: China has used municipal bonds to great effect in improving urban projects and infrastructure. It would be a step in the right direction by India.