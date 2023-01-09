Morning scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Increase in custom duty on the cards for 35 items in upcoming Budget

The government has drawn up a list of over 35 items that could see customs duty increase in the upcoming budget scheduled to be announced on February 1. Private jets, helicopters, high-end electronics, plastic goods, jewelry, high-gloss paper, and vitamins are among items that are on the list. The commerce ministry in December asked various ministries to ready a list of non-essential items, imports of which need to be discouraged through hikes in import tariffs.

Why it’s important: The move is aimed at curtailing imports of these items. Policymakers are also keen to discourage the import of non-essential goods as part of India’s long-term strategy to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Non-financial index firms expected to report subdued earnings in December quarter

Stockbrokers are expecting a tepid quarter for non-financial companies. The combined net profits of the index companies, excluding banks, financial services, and insurance, are expected to grow just 2 per cent on year in the fiscal third quarter, an improvement from the 12.7 per cent decline sequentially, but lower than the 27.6 per cent growth seen in the same quarter in the previous financial year. The financial sector is expected to post better results, but the consumption space would remain under pressure.

Govt not yet issued quality certificate to 160 Chinese companies for selling toys in India

Why it’s important: Brokerages are anticipating a slowdown in corporate revenue growth in the three months ended December. If the predictions hold true, they will be the lowest top line growth rate for the index companies in the past two years.

Lenders to Reliance Capital propose holding second round of auction

The auction of bankrupt Reliance Capital has taken an unexpected turn, as the committee of creditors are considering a second round of e-auction as bidders tried to top each other after the previous auction ended. The lenders will meet on Monday to vote on the proposal. They have set a reserve price of Rs 9,500 crore, including upfront cash of Rs 8,000 crore, in the second round.

Why it’s important: A last-minute scramble to acquire the insolvent firm has caused the rethink among the creditors. Potential buyers that include Hinduja, Piramal, Torrent and Oaktree may get a fresh chance to revise their bids.

Customs revenues surge as flood of goods are imported into India

A significant increase in imports has swelled the Centre’s customs duty receipts in the three months to November, reversing the declining trend of most of the first half of the current financial year. The central government collected over Rs 86,200 crore in customs duty in the first half of 2022-23, which was around 7 per cent below a year ago. Collections began picking up in September, and in the three months to November, the trend reversed. At the end of November, customs receipts stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore, a jump of more than 12 per cent on year.

Why it’s important: The dramatic recovery in customs duty receipts will provide some relief to policymakers, who are trying to balance the national budget amid a pickup in subsidy outgo.

Reliance Consumer to focus on entire value chain in the FMCG space

Reliance Industries aims to build an integrated FMCG company with plans to enter almost every product category and an equal focus on backend sourcing, regulatory filings show. Newly floated Reliance Consumer Products has said it intends to enter the entire spectrum of domestic, household and consumer goods such as pharmaceuticals, food products and beverages, farm and non-agricultural produce, commodities, educational, raw, processed, and commercial products.

Why it’s important: Reliance has made its FMCG ambitions clear in last August’s annual general meeting. It has lost no time in implementing its aims to capture significant market share in the country.

Revenue in 2021-22 grew three times at Tata Digital, but losses multiplied sixfold

Tata Digital has reported a loss of Rs 3,051.89 crore for 2021-22, nearly six times from Rs 536.75 crore in the previous year, business intelligence platform Tofler data show. Revenue for 2021-22 jumped 300 per cent to Rs 15,979 crore from 2020-21 revenue of Rs 5,315.27 crore, the company said in regulatory filings. Total expenses for the period were up over 200 per cent at Rs 19,316.3 crore, from Rs 6,069.4 crore in ther preceding financial year.

Why it’s important: The company is said to be viewing the losses as investment in customer acquisition. Its Tata Neu app is expected to provide a more convenient consumer experience, helping boost revenues.

Ather Energy takes aim at $1 billion revenue in 2023 on its way to turn profitable

Electric scooter maker Ather Energy expects to achieve $1 billion in revenue in 2023 and turn profitable in the next few years, helped by a growing retail presence, CEO Tarun Mehta said in an interview. The company has expended its retail presence in 50 odd cities in the country. It will set up a third factory for added capacity by 2024 since the firm max our current capacity by the end of this year, he said.

Why it’s important: Demand is growing for electric two-wheelers in India and sales may have passed an inflection point already. As an early mover, Ather Energy may benefit from the demand pickup.

IT earnings, macroeconomic data to drive stock market trend this week

The trend in the equity market this week will be guided by a host of factors, including inflation numbers, industrial production data and quarterly earnings from IT firms, according to analysts. Global cues, movement of the rupee against the dollar, price of Brent crude and foreign funds will also influence Dalal Street, they said.

Why it’s important: Local stock markets have started 2023 on a cautious note. It could see an upward swing if inflation softens, and foreign fund outflows slacken.

Air India fell short, should have acted swiftly, says Tata Sons chairman

Air India’s response to the urination incident on its New York-Delhi flight on November 26 should have been much swifter, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has said. “We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” he said. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the country and the offender has been now taken into custody.

Why it’s important: The reputation of Air India has taken a beating over the incident. Indians misbehaving on flights have become a common occurrence. Such incidents need to be dealt with strictly.

Land subsidence in Joshimath pilgrim town could be irreversible

The recent damage to hundreds of houses in the pilgrim town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand due to land subsidence that put lives at risk could be a long-term problem, experts have said. Cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses of Joshimath, the gateway to some renowned pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib.

Why it’s important: Rampant infrastructure development without an integrated plan is making the fragile highland ecosystem vulnerable across the Himalayas. It needs a serious rethink on the carrying capacity of the mountains.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.