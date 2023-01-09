 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 07:36 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

 Increase in custom duty on the cards for 35 items in upcoming Budget

The government has drawn up a list of over 35 items that could see customs duty increase in the upcoming budget scheduled to be announced on February 1. Private jets, helicopters, high-end electronics, plastic goods, jewelry, high-gloss paper, and vitamins are among items that are on the list. The commerce ministry in December asked various ministries to ready a list of non-essential items, imports of which need to be discouraged through hikes in import tariffs.

Why it’s important: The move is aimed at curtailing imports of these items. Policymakers are also keen to discourage the import of non-essential goods as part of India’s long-term strategy to encourage domestic manufacturing.

 

Non-financial index firms expected to report subdued earnings in December quarter

Stockbrokers are expecting a tepid quarter for non-financial companies. The combined net profits of the index companies, excluding banks, financial services, and insurance, are expected to grow just 2 per cent on year in the fiscal third quarter, an improvement from the 12.7 per cent decline sequentially, but lower than the 27.6 per cent growth seen in the same quarter in the previous financial year. The financial sector is expected to post better results, but the consumption space would remain under pressure.