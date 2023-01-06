 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.

 Budget could see modest increase in allocation for capital spending

The central government may not expand its capital expenditure for 2023-24 to as large a degree as the increase in the previous two budgets. Its capex expansion could be around 25 per cent, which would take the capital spending outlay to around Rs 9.5 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the budget had targeted a capex outlay of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, 35.4 per cent higher than the preceding budget estimate of Rs 5.54 lakh crore. The 2021-22 outlay in turn was higher by 34.5 per cent that the allocation in the preceding financial year.

Why it’s important: The government has been providing an infrastructural boost to the economy in the past few years. If there is an easing, it would be because capital spending in the private sector is picking up.

 

Higher cost for services could push up retail inflation above comfort level

Although consumer price inflation is finally showing signs of easing, India’s services sector is seeing a rebound in demand and higher prices to match after two years of slump due to the pandemic. With strong demand, service providers have passed on the surge in input prices and operational costs to clients. In November, key services such as air transport, monthly maintenance and porter charges saw double-digit inflation, while school bus service, conveyance expenses and photography inflation quickened to above 9 per cent. The services sector represents a quarter of the Consumer Price Index.