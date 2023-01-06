Budget could see modest increase in allocation for capital spending

The central government may not expand its capital expenditure for 2023-24 to as large a degree as the increase in the previous two budgets. Its capex expansion could be around 25 per cent, which would take the capital spending outlay to around Rs 9.5 lakh crore. In 2022-23, the budget had targeted a capex outlay of Rs 7.5 lakh crore, 35.4 per cent higher than the preceding budget estimate of Rs 5.54 lakh crore. The 2021-22 outlay in turn was higher by 34.5 per cent that the allocation in the preceding financial year.

Why it’s important: The government has been providing an infrastructural boost to the economy in the past few years. If there is an easing, it would be because capital spending in the private sector is picking up.

Higher cost for services could push up retail inflation above comfort level

Although consumer price inflation is finally showing signs of easing, India’s services sector is seeing a rebound in demand and higher prices to match after two years of slump due to the pandemic. With strong demand, service providers have passed on the surge in input prices and operational costs to clients. In November, key services such as air transport, monthly maintenance and porter charges saw double-digit inflation, while school bus service, conveyance expenses and photography inflation quickened to above 9 per cent. The services sector represents a quarter of the Consumer Price Index.

Why it’s important: The upsurge in services costs could potentially push retail inflation back above the central bank’s upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent. The Reserve Bank will be monitoring the prices closely.

Vodafone Idea has called a host of lenders including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank and IDFC First to line up loans totaling over Rs 7,000 crore. The bulk of it will be used to clear a portion of its dues to Indus Towers. The distressed telecom operator has asked them to factor in Rs 15,000 crore in bank guarantees and grant it fresh loans. The bank guarantees were returned by the government last year under a revival package for the sector.

Why it’s important: Lenders sought clarity on the government’s potential shareholding in Vodafone Idea, and plans for the promoters to infuse fresh equity to boost investor confidence and scale up business.

Minister says Vodafone Idea needs capital infusion and not just equity conversion

Vodafone Idea needs capital infusion, and not just conversion of the mobile phone operator’s interest on statutory dues into government equity, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. This is the first time the minister has commented publicly on the conversion of Vodafone Idea’s interest dues into government equity, which the cash-strapped telco has opted for under a relief package for the telecom sector.

Why it’s important: The wireless operator has been struggling to raise funds to clear vendor dues and network investment, while rapidly losing subscriber and revenue market share to rivals. It could be beyond recovery if the stalemate continues.

The ministry of corporate affairs has accepted the suggestion from the parliamentary standing committee on finance to bring a new law to police Big Tech and has started work in this area with the idea of tabling a bill in the monsoon session of Parliament. This will bring a new layer of a regulatory framework to ensure fair and competitive practices in the digital economy, in addition to the existing competition law.

Why it’s important: The new law will seek to check large digital economy firms from restricting the emergence and growth of alternative platforms by prescribing a set of guidelines.

The capital markets regulator has accepted the central government’s request to reclassify its shareholding in IDBI Bank after disinvestment as public holding, the bank had told the stock exchanges. This is subject to the condition that the government’s voting rights in the bank will not exceed 15 per cent of the total voting rights after the sale. Also, the government must specify its intention to reclassify its shareholding in the bank as public holding in the letter of offer dispatched to shareholders in connection with any open offer made by an acquirer.

Why it’s important: It an important exemption to existing rules on the ground that the government will give up management control and act as an ordinary shareholder to comply with corporate governance norms.

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, and payments firm Paytm are opposed to the central government’s move to allow transfer of personal data of Indians to trusted geographies. They are asking for data of Indians to be stored within the country in a stance contrary to that adopted by the industry’s nodal grouping, the Internet and Mobile Association of India. The three companies have officially communicated their position on the matter to the ministry of electronics and information technology.

Why it’s important: Since IAMAI, the representative industry body, is supporting the government’s stance, the opposition by the three big players could lead to an impasse.

Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation, Ontario Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, Brookfield Asset Management, and New York-based I Squared Capital are looking to invest in renewable energy firm Fourth Partner Energy. The deal involves buying private equity firm TPG Capital’s 52 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Fourth Partner Energy at an enterprise value of around $700 million and a fresh equity investment of $500 million.

Why it’s important: Renewable energy firm Fourth Partner caters to the industrial and commercial segment, which is relatively more insulated from price volatility, hence the investment interest.

Amazon’s layoffs will affect more than 18,000 employees, the highest reduction tally revealed in the past year at a major technology company as the industry pares back amid economic uncertainty. The layoffs will be concentrated in the company’s corporate ranks and will represent roughly 5 per cent of that element of its workforce, and 1.2 per cent of its overall tally of 1.5 million employees as of September 2022. The retrenchments will take place over the coming weeks.

Why it’s important: Many tech companies are cutting jobs as an impending economic recession loom over Western countries. Some of them grew too quickly during the pandemic and need to scale back.

Air India was unprofessional and devoid of empathy in dealing with the woman passenger who was urinated upon by a male traveler on a New York to Delhi flight on November 26, the aviation regulator has said. The airline had violated rules related to the handling of an unruly passenger onboard, and its conduct led to a systemic failure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. It issued show-cause notices to Air India’s accountable manager, director of in-flight services, pilots, and cabin crew members of the flight.

Why it’s important: Unruly and unacceptable behavior by Indian air passengers has been making headlines in the recent past. There is need for strong and swift action against them.

