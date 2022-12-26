 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Investors hope for Santa rally after Sensex declines 5 per cent in December

The stock market fall on Friday may see Indian equities ending December in the red unless there is a strong Santa rally. In the past 43 years, December showed negative returns only 11 times, the fewest for any month of the year, according to an analysis by Mint. To avoid this, the benchmark Sensex must gain at least 6 per cent this week. The Sensex has lost 5.2 per cent so far this month, the worst showing for December in 32 years. The last time the bourses saw a selloff in December was in 2018. The index gained 2.1 per cent in December 2021 and 8.2 per cent in December 2020.

Why it’s important: Equities typically rise in the last week of December. This year markets have fallen on fears of a covid resurgence and recession worries in the West. They will need a strong recovery to match the usual gains of the season.

#2. Arrest of Chanda Kochhar wake up call for private banks, say experts

Last week’s arrest of ICICI Bank’s former chief executive Chanda Kochhar shows that private sector bankers accused of financial crimes and willful fraud are not immune to harsh punitive state action. Till now, most probes into dubious financial deals, nepotism and corruption have featured state-run lenders, which have sometimes been accused of favoring certain businessmen. But the arrests of Kochhar and her husband have, besides changing the narrative, also surprised a section of private bankers.

Why it’s important: The move by the Central Bureau of Investigation underscores the need for impeccable governance standards at private lenders unless they are willing to face strict punitive action.