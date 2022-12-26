#1. Investors hope for Santa rally after Sensex declines 5 per cent in December

The stock market fall on Friday may see Indian equities ending December in the red unless there is a strong Santa rally. In the past 43 years, December showed negative returns only 11 times, the fewest for any month of the year, according to an analysis by Mint. To avoid this, the benchmark Sensex must gain at least 6 per cent this week. The Sensex has lost 5.2 per cent so far this month, the worst showing for December in 32 years. The last time the bourses saw a selloff in December was in 2018. The index gained 2.1 per cent in December 2021 and 8.2 per cent in December 2020.

Why it’s important: Equities typically rise in the last week of December. This year markets have fallen on fears of a covid resurgence and recession worries in the West. They will need a strong recovery to match the usual gains of the season.

#2. Arrest of Chanda Kochhar wake up call for private banks, say experts

Last week’s arrest of ICICI Bank’s former chief executive Chanda Kochhar shows that private sector bankers accused of financial crimes and willful fraud are not immune to harsh punitive state action. Till now, most probes into dubious financial deals, nepotism and corruption have featured state-run lenders, which have sometimes been accused of favoring certain businessmen. But the arrests of Kochhar and her husband have, besides changing the narrative, also surprised a section of private bankers.

Why it’s important: The move by the Central Bureau of Investigation underscores the need for impeccable governance standards at private lenders unless they are willing to face strict punitive action.

#3. At $12.9 billion, India-focused funds have highest ever unallocated corpus

India-focused private equity and venture capital firms are sitting on unallocated capital of $12.88 billion, the highest since at least 2016, according to investment data firm Preqin. VCs are holding dry powder worth $6.81 billion, one of the highest levels held at the end of a year. They held $3.7 billion at the end of 2016. The figure recorded in 2022 is 20 per cent higher than 2021 and almost 39 per cent more than 2020. PE funds are sitting on unallocated pile of $6.07 billion, higher than the $3.52 billion at the end of 2016 and $4.73 billion at the end of 2021.

Why it’s important: Year 2022 was not good for Indian start-ups as a funding winter saw an almost 40 per cent drop in money raised and investment rounds shrinking by 32 per cent. The large pool of unallocated funds does not necessarily mean increased investments.

#4. India’s tax authorities seek information from overseas online gaming companies

About half a dozen online gaming firms operating out of Malta, the UK and Gibraltar have been approached by units of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, which administers GST, to gather information on the number of users from India and the sums they have spent. The communiques are not conventional notices, which can only be served under a separate protocol to an overseas entity. There are more of a request.

Why it’s important: Lack of clarity on services tax on online gaming and loopholes in the law make it easy for overseas gaming platforms to evade tax. This is estimated at thousands of crores, and it is not clear how taxmen can recover this amount from foreign companies.

#5. Government steps up vigilance to prevent covid resurgence to cross over to India

The government has increased vigilance to prevent the covid pandemic surge in China and a few other countries from crossing over to India. Although infections in the country are currently quite low, the fast-spreading BF.7 (Omicron BA.5 sub-lineage) variant fueling the current Chinese infection wave is causing alarm. This version of the coronavirus has also been detected in India. Taking a cue from the central government, states have also directed officials to increase testing and genome sampling, besides launching booster drives.

Why it’s important: India is on its way to consolidating its economic recovery after the pandemic disruption. Maintaining vigilance to stop any surge makes eminent sense.

#6. Government allows telecom operators to install towers on railways land

The railways ministry has opened its telecom services to private companies, allowing them to install towers on land owned by it. This right was till now reserved only for the RailTel Corporation of India. The development comes months after the cabinet eased land licensing fee norms for railway land to attract private investment.

Why it’s important: The railways own prime locations across the country. Telecom towers on its property would help spreading 5G service in India besides generating revenues for the national transporter.

#7. Automobile sales to grow in country, but a slower pace than earlier

India’s automobile market is expected to see an increase in sales across segments in 2023-24, although at a slower pace, after bucking the declining trend globally in 2022-23. There’s a robust order book of nearly 750,000 passenger vehicles as on November 30, industry executives said. Sales growth is expected to moderate to mid-single digits from high double digits this fiscal year due to the high base effect and easing of pent-up demand.

Why it’s important: The fundamentals that supported growth in the past couple of years are expected to continue although automakers will keep an eye on potential dampeners such as high inflation, higher borrowing costs and price increases due to regulatory changes.

#8. The DESH bill might ask companies to commit to single objective among many

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hub (DESH) Bill, 2022, might ask firms to commit to only one of the criteria, which include investments, breakthrough technology, job creation, and exports. The bill, which is a work in progress under the commerce department, seeks to replace the existing special economic zone law.

Why it’s important: The government might allow companies the flexibility to choose as it hopes that will eventually augur well for the economy and spur overall growth.

#9. Sequoia, Accel lead venture capital investments in country amid funding winter

Sequoia Capital led venture capital investments in India in 2022, completing 71 deals by November, although it was 30 per cent fewer than the 103 it struck in the year earlier, data from Venture Intelligence showed. VC firms also faced a funding crunch in 2022, leading them to reduce ambitious bets. They closed 1,075 deals in India in 2022 until the end of November, compared with 1,212 transactions in the same period the previous year. Deal sizes decreased despite a smaller drop in the number of transactions due to a decline in late-stage funding activity.

Why it’s important: Although deal flow is expected to improve in 2023 from the current year, which was a tough one for domestic start-ups, but it is not expected to reach levels seen in 2021. The funding winter might continue.

#10. Government may prune the number of forms to file income tax returns

Riding on the back of a 26 per cent increase in tax collections, the central government is set to unveil the next set of reforms in tax administration by pruning the number of forms for filing income tax returns. Both direct and indirect tax collections have been buoyant in 2022 in a clear indication of economic revival after the pandemic and also as a result of government efforts to plug leakages. The government may also look at stricter tax deduction norms for e-commerce and online service providers, besides online gaming.

: The reduction in forms would improve taxpayer experience and reduce the time taken to file returns.