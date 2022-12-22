 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. India’s market indices drop 1 per cent on fears over Covid resurgence in Asia

Equity indices have slid 1 per cent, the second day of declines, as renewed concerns over the spread of Covid-19 infections in Asia kept made investors edgy. It was compounded by the US Fed’s remark that interest rates will rise further next year. The benchmark Sensex slipped below 61,000 points to fall to its lowest level in nearly two months. It ended at 61,067 points, down 1.03 per cent from the previous close. The 50-share Nifty lost 1.01 per cent to close at 18,199 points.

Why it’s important: There is nervousness among investors over the latest spread of Covid infections in Asia and the Fed’s hawkish stance. Many wealth managers have triggered profit taking heading into the new year. Further volatility cannot be ruled out.

#2. New Covid wave in China raises concerns of further supply chain disruptions

The resurgence in Covid cases in China is making Indian companies, from electronics and apparel manufacturers to gold and diamond exporters, concerned about another bout of supply chain disruptions. Component suppliers of electronics firms have warned them about slowing production at Chinese factories, where many workers are down with the infection. Similar concerns are raised by apparel manufacturers, who are dependent on China for raw materials. Many Indian companies are placing orders in bulk to ensure they have enough stock of components and raw material.

Why it’s important: Information coming out of China is sketchy but lowered production in that country could lead to supply shortages and delayed shipments. This development comes at a time when input price pressures were easing. That trend could reverse.