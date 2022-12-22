#1. India’s market indices drop 1 per cent on fears over Covid resurgence in Asia

Equity indices have slid 1 per cent, the second day of declines, as renewed concerns over the spread of Covid-19 infections in Asia kept made investors edgy. It was compounded by the US Fed’s remark that interest rates will rise further next year. The benchmark Sensex slipped below 61,000 points to fall to its lowest level in nearly two months. It ended at 61,067 points, down 1.03 per cent from the previous close. The 50-share Nifty lost 1.01 per cent to close at 18,199 points.

Why it’s important: There is nervousness among investors over the latest spread of Covid infections in Asia and the Fed’s hawkish stance. Many wealth managers have triggered profit taking heading into the new year. Further volatility cannot be ruled out.

#2. New Covid wave in China raises concerns of further supply chain disruptions

The resurgence in Covid cases in China is making Indian companies, from electronics and apparel manufacturers to gold and diamond exporters, concerned about another bout of supply chain disruptions. Component suppliers of electronics firms have warned them about slowing production at Chinese factories, where many workers are down with the infection. Similar concerns are raised by apparel manufacturers, who are dependent on China for raw materials. Many Indian companies are placing orders in bulk to ensure they have enough stock of components and raw material.

Why it’s important: Information coming out of China is sketchy but lowered production in that country could lead to supply shortages and delayed shipments. This development comes at a time when input price pressures were easing. That trend could reverse.

#3. Overseas investors have withdrawn record Rs 1.22 lakh crore so far in 2022

Foreign portfolio investors have pulled out Rs 1.22 lakh crore ($16.58 billion) from the Indian stock market so far this year. The withdrawals on course to hit the highest-ever outflows in a calendar year. Overseas investors have turned net sellers in 2022 after being net buyers in the last three years. However, despite the heavy selling by FPIs, the benchmark Sensex has managed a year-to-date gain of 4.8 per cent on the back of strong domestic flows.

Why it’s important: A combination interest rate hikes by central banks, the rupee’s weakness, fears of a global recession, and a spike in commodity prices have led to the continuous pullout. The outflow is set to continue on a hawkish stance by the US Fed.

#4. Tax revenue collection enough to fund additional expenses, says finance minister

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Parliament that tax revenue generation in the current financial year will be sufficient to fund the additional spending of Rs 3.26 lakh crore while replying to the debate on supplementary demand for grants in the Rajya Sabha. “The revenue that we are generating is sufficient enough to pay for the additional expenditure. Gross tax revenue collections in the first half of the year (April-September) were up 18 per cent year-on-year, which is substantially higher than the budget growth assumption of 9.6 per cent for 2022-23,” Sitharaman said.

Why it’s important: The central government has steadfastly denied that it is not well prepared for global headwinds. Buoyant tax collections seem to justify its optimism.

#5. Torrent group set to acquire Reliance Capital with Rs 8,640 crore offer to lenders

Ahmedabad-based Torrent group has won the race to acquire Reliance Capital after making an offer of Rs 8,640 crore for the company in an auction. The Hinduja group participated in the auction with an offer of Rs 8,150 crore. Cosmea-Piramal and Oaktree, the other potential contenders, did not participate in the race. Torrent Pharmaceutical is the flagship of the Torrent Group, which is one of the leading pharma companies in India. The offer by Torrent was below the liquidation value of Reliance Capital but more than Cosmea-Piramal's binding offer of Rs 5,231 crore.

Why it’s important: The acquisition will help Torrent venture into financial services as it will fully acquire Reliance General Insurance and get 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

#6. Potential bidders for IDBI Bank seek tax benefits to cover for the lender’s losses

Potential bidders for IDBI Bank have asked the government for tax benefits from the accumulated Rs 45,000 crore losses to accrue to the acquiring entity in case the lender is merged with another bank. This may require modifications to tax laws as there is no provision for adjusting carried forward losses against profit when the entities involved in a merger are private parties. IDBI Bank is 95 per cent owned by LIC and the government, but the Reserve Bank has classified it as a private lender.

Why it’s important: If the government is open to making amendments to tax laws, the sale of IDBI Bank will become far more attractive. It will help the government meet its divestment targets.

#7. Government may provide Rs 2,500 crore to boost production of vaccine raw materials

The central government may unveil a Rs 2,500 crore financial assistance program to boost domestic production of vaccine raw materials to boost self-reliance amid a resurgence of Covid infections worldwide. The proposal, similar to the production-linked incentive schemes, is likely to be part of the budget. It will aim to reduce import dependency for filters, cassettes and cartridges used in vaccine manufacturing and increase production of immunization shots in the country.

Why it’s important: Although India is a world leader in vaccine production, it imports key raw materials needed for production, exposing it to disruptions when demand is high. Increasing domestic capacity to produce raw materials will ensure more reliable supply.

#8. Zee Entertainment plans comeback to sports business with International Leagues T20

Five years after quitting the sports broadcasting business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises is set to make a comeback with International League T20, a cricket league floated by the Emirates Cricket Board. In May, Zee signed a 10-year deal with ECB for the tournament’s global TV and digital rights for a reported $100 million (Rs 800 crore). The new league makes for the good vehicle to re-enter sports broadcasting, Rahul Johri, president of business at Zee, said in an interview.

Why it’s important: Zee sold its sports business to Sony in 2017. It currently does not have a dedicated sports channel but robust ad revenues from the tournament broadcast would change that.

#9. Reserve Bank not pausing in fighting inflation, says governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India is wary of halting monetary policy tightening too soon, fearing it may be a costly error in the current economic climate despite their confidence that inflation has peaked. Although slightly benign, the trajectory of price rises remains above target, according to minutes of the latest monetary policy committee meeting. While the worst is behind India, inflation remains above the upper tolerance level and is expected to decline in the first half of the next fiscal year, though it will remain above the central bank’s target of 4 per cent, governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Why it’s important: Both retail and wholesale inflation seem to be cooling by not fast enough in the less volatile core areas. A hasty pause in monetary policy tightening could prove costly.

#10. Paytm CEO says UPI transactions should remain free in India

Unified Payments Interface transactions in India should be kept free for customers in India until the majority of the population starts making digital payments, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said. Stating that digital payments are increasing rapidly, Shekhar said that in the next five years, the share of digital payments in India’s retail payments would jump from 30 to 75 per cent.

: The UPI ecosystem has led to a remarkable increase in digital payments in India. Keeping UPI transactions free will help in deepening its reach across the country.