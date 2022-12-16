 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Indian stock markets tumble with global peers on hawkish US Fed stance

Equity indices in India declined, snapping their two-day winning streak amid a global sell-off in emerging market assets as investors reacted to the hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates will be higher for longer. The Fed’s revision of the terminal rate to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent in September, along with the lowering of its 2023 growth forecast, had a negative impact on market sentiment. The benchmark Sensex ended at 61,799.03 points, down 1.40 per cent, and the Nifty closed at 18,414.90 points, down 1.32 per cent on a late sell off.

Why it’s important: The selling pressure on stocks in emerging markets is expected to continue and India will not be an exception. The monetary tightening in the US despite a looming recession is bound to dampen sentiment.

#2. Changes in India’s bankruptcy code in offing to speed up resolution

The central government is considering changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy code to quicken the resolution process. The changes would address inter-creditor disputes, identified as the leading cause of delays. An amendment bill is likely to be introduced in the budget session after stakeholder consultations. As many as 12,871 bankruptcy resolution cases were pending on October 31, down from 13,211 on December 31 last year, official data show. The average number of days taken to resolve a case rose from 230 days in 2017-18 to 679 days in the first half of 2022-23.

Why it’s important: The pendency in insolvency proceedings is rising significantly, as is the time taken to resolve matters. Dividing the process into two parts, finding potential buyers, and transferring management to winning acquirer, will speed it up.