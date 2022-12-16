#1. Indian stock markets tumble with global peers on hawkish US Fed stance

Equity indices in India declined, snapping their two-day winning streak amid a global sell-off in emerging market assets as investors reacted to the hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve. Fed chairman Jerome Powell said interest rates will be higher for longer. The Fed’s revision of the terminal rate to 5.1 per cent from 4.6 per cent in September, along with the lowering of its 2023 growth forecast, had a negative impact on market sentiment. The benchmark Sensex ended at 61,799.03 points, down 1.40 per cent, and the Nifty closed at 18,414.90 points, down 1.32 per cent on a late sell off.

Why it’s important: The selling pressure on stocks in emerging markets is expected to continue and India will not be an exception. The monetary tightening in the US despite a looming recession is bound to dampen sentiment.

#2. Changes in India’s bankruptcy code in offing to speed up resolution

The central government is considering changes to the insolvency and bankruptcy code to quicken the resolution process. The changes would address inter-creditor disputes, identified as the leading cause of delays. An amendment bill is likely to be introduced in the budget session after stakeholder consultations. As many as 12,871 bankruptcy resolution cases were pending on October 31, down from 13,211 on December 31 last year, official data show. The average number of days taken to resolve a case rose from 230 days in 2017-18 to 679 days in the first half of 2022-23.

Why it’s important: The pendency in insolvency proceedings is rising significantly, as is the time taken to resolve matters. Dividing the process into two parts, finding potential buyers, and transferring management to winning acquirer, will speed it up.

#3. Market regulator questions old venture capital funds on term extensions

Old venture capital funds that were started in the boom days around the 2008 meltdown have drawn the attention of the capital markets regulator for stretching their lifespans well over a decade. The Securities & Exchange Board of India has asked these funds to share the number of extensions for various schemes and their end dates. There are about 185 such old funds and schemes registered under the erstwhile Sebi VCF Regulations of 1996.

Why it’s important: The typical lifespan of a venture capital fund is 10 years. Funds that have breached the end date or taken repeated extensions to look for better deals and avoid distress sale could be pulled up by the market regulator.

#4. Disney may offload its entire stake during Tata Play’s proposed IPO

Walt Disney Company plans to sell its entire stake in Tata Play during its proposed initial share sale. On 29 November, India’s largest satellite television operator, formerly known as Tata Sky, filed a confidential offer document for the IPO with the market regulator. Disney plans to sell its entire 29.8 per cent stake in Tata Play, according to the pre-filing.

Why it’s important: The stake sale would be in line with the US entertainment conglomerate’s recent focus on its broadcast and streaming service businesses in India. It’s only in India that Disney is still invested in a distribution business.

#5. Tata, Hindustan Unilever in discussion to buy tea company Girnar

Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are believed to be in the race to acquire Girnar Food & Beverages, a Gujarat-based tea company, at a valuation of Rs 1,000-1,500 crore. The discussions are at an initial stage. Girnar was launched in 1987 and is promoted by the Shah and Bhansali families. Both families have equal shareholding and are actively involved in all its major functions.

Why it’s important: Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consumer dominate the Indian tea market. If the acquisition takes place, it will strengthen the buyer’s hold in the western Indian market.

#6. Bidding deadline for Future Retail could be extended by a month

Insolvency resolution timeline at Future Retail will likely be extended by a month to January 15, as several potential buyers have sought more time for due diligence and clarity on the quantum of verified creditor liabilities. The original deadline for submission of final bids was December 15. A court-appointed resolution professional has selected 13 entities as potential bidders for Future Retail.

Why it’s important: Potential buyers cannot be faulted to seek more time to do due diligence for the debt-ridden company as it has been for the past few years embroiled in several legal disputes. Creditors can only hope for a final resolution to recover their dues.

#7. Reliance Consumer enters Adani Wilmar’s turf by launching Independence brand

Reliance Consumer Products, the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, has launched its packaged goods brand Independence in Gujarat, entering the home turf of rival Adani Wilmar. Independence will sell a wide range of products under several categories, including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials such as sugar, dal, biscuits, sunflower and groundnut oil, wheat flour and bottled water. Its products will be available at grocery stores in select markets in the state for now.

Why it’s important: The brand will fight for market share with not just Adani Wilmar but also with the likes of Tata Consumer Products, Patanjali Foods, and ITC. Consumers may benefit from discounts.

#8. GST panel suggests capacity-based taxation for evasion prone pan masala

A group of ministers tasked by the GST Council to look into capacity-based taxation for evasion-prone commodities like pan masala and gutkha has proposed a specific tax-based levy linked to retail prices. These commodities currently attract 28 per cent GST plus an ad valorem compensation cess. The ministerial panel has submitted its final report on the issue, which will likely be tabled in the upcoming GST Council meeting.

Why it’s important: If the recommendations are approved by the GST Council, they will help plug revenue leakage in these sectors at both the retailer and distributor ends.

#9. Foxconn starts building huge hostels to house 60,000 workers

Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn is building large hostels that can accommodate up to 60,000 workers near its factory near Chennai. Brisk construction is underway at the 20-acre plot. Foxconn Hon Hai, an India-based firm owned by the Taiwanese electronics major, makes iPhones at its facilities in the electronics corridor in Sriperumbudur. These units now employ close to 15,000 workers, mostly women.

Why it’s important: The initiative at Foxconn is triggered by strong domestic demand for iPhones as well as a surge in exports from India. It is expected to rapidly expand its production capacity.

#10. Electric vehicles to monopolize spotlight as auto expo returns after pandemic

A record 30 electric vehicle makers will showcase their products when India’s marquee automotive show returns next month after a gap of three years, even as some carmakers like Mahindra, Skoda-Volkswagen and Renault Nissan have decided to stay away. Legacy firms like Tata Motors, Hyundai, and MG Motor are also slated to showcase their range of electric models at the 16th Edition of the India Motor Show. In the two-wheeler segment, the top five firms – Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Suzuki Motorcycle– will showcase flex-fuel options.

: The electric mobility market seems to be poised for explosive growth in India as costs become comparable with conventional cars. The electric two-wheeler market may have already crossed the vital inflexion point.