Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Government to meet 2022-23 fiscal deficit target, says finance minister

The central government will be able to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for 2022-23 even after accounting for the additional spending of Rs 4.36 lakh crore, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. The finance ministry had said last week that the Centre’s net direct tax collection grew 24.3 per cent to Rs 8.77 lakh crore between April and November. It is expected to comfortably cross the full-year target of Rs 14.2 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The allocation of additional funds while keeping to the fiscal deficit target has been possible due to the buoyancy in revenue collections, which is expected to continue.

#2. Wholesale inflation in November falls to 21-month low of 5.85 per cent

India's wholesale price inflation cooled to a 21-month low of 5. 85 per cent in November, helped by easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, official data showed. The wholesale price index stood at 8.39 per cent in the previous month and at 14. 87 per cent in November last year. The fall in wholesale inflation adds to the cheer after consumer price inflation eased to below the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November at 5.88 per cent.

Why it’s important: The easing in both retail and wholesale price inflation strengthens the case for the central bank pausing its monetary tightening after announcing a 25 basis point hike in February, as is widely expected. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.