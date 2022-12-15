#1. Government to meet 2022-23 fiscal deficit target, says finance minister

The central government will be able to achieve its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of GDP for 2022-23 even after accounting for the additional spending of Rs 4.36 lakh crore, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said. The finance ministry had said last week that the Centre’s net direct tax collection grew 24.3 per cent to Rs 8.77 lakh crore between April and November. It is expected to comfortably cross the full-year target of Rs 14.2 lakh crore.

Why it’s important: The allocation of additional funds while keeping to the fiscal deficit target has been possible due to the buoyancy in revenue collections, which is expected to continue.

#2. Wholesale inflation in November falls to 21-month low of 5.85 per cent

India's wholesale price inflation cooled to a 21-month low of 5. 85 per cent in November, helped by easing prices of food, fuel and manufactured items, official data showed. The wholesale price index stood at 8.39 per cent in the previous month and at 14. 87 per cent in November last year. The fall in wholesale inflation adds to the cheer after consumer price inflation eased to below the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent for the first time in 11 months in November at 5.88 per cent.

Why it’s important: The easing in both retail and wholesale price inflation strengthens the case for the central bank pausing its monetary tightening after announcing a 25 basis point hike in February, as is widely expected. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

#3. Sundar Pichai to visit India, discuss making Google Pixel phones in country

One of the main issues of discussion between Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google, and Indian official when he visits the country next week will be the firm assembling its Pixel smartphones in India.“We will discuss the manufacturing of Google phones in India, developing an app developer ecosystem, cybersecurity, the use of Indian languages, etc.,” communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said. The matter of penalties imposed on Google by the Competition Commission for allegedly abusing its dominant position via its Google Play policy may also come up during discussions.

Why it’s important: Is talks to make Pixel phone in India succeed, Google will be the third major global mobile device firm to use the country as an export-oriented manufacturing hub, after Apple and Samsung. Apple is already making a record number of iPhones in India.

#4. India has emerged as attractive investment destination, says IMF’s Gita Gopinath

Although the International Monetary Fund has predicted slower growth for the global economy in 2023, it is positive for India that nations that are looking to diversify their supply chains are considering it as an option, Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s first deputy managing director, said in an interview.

Why it’s important: While the global economic slowdown is a concern, seen in exports losing momentum, private consumption, fixed investments, and the government’s capital spending have shown strong positive trends in the first half of the financial year.

#5. India’s agenda as G20 president enjoys broad support, says economic secretary

The first meeting of the finance track of the G20 under India’s presidency has received broad support from members for the host’s priorities and agenda, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said. “The meeting was conducted with the aim of seeking the views of members on India´s G20 Finance Track priorities for 2023 across workstreams,” Seth said.

Why it’s important: Besides India’s priorities on energy and food security, the issue of regulating cryptocurrencies will be discussed at the finance track to eventually frame global draft regulations on virtual digital assets.

#6. India working on plan for more nuclear power to quicken green shift

India is working on a plan to boost nuclear power production to supplement the country’s renewable energy program, as it looks for ways to meet climate change targets. The policy interventions could include incentives for the private sector for building nuclear power plants in the public-private partnership mode. The thrust will be on small modular nuclear reactors that require less space at capital costs lower than traditional nuclear power plants.

Why it’s important: Boosting nuclear power capacity is easier said than done. Besides concerns over radiation, the gestation period for nuclear plants have been overly long in the country. The high capital cost is also a sticking point.

#7. Government to sell 5 per cent stake in IRCTC to raise Rs 2,720 crore

The federal government will sell up to 5 per cent stake in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation through an offer for sale on the stock exchanges. The floor price is set at Rs 680 per share, which is 7.4 per cent lower than the firm’s closing price of Rs 734 on Wednesday. The government owns 67.4 per cent stake in IRCTC.

Why it’s important: The mop up from the stake sale will provide the government some cushion for its 2022-23 divestment target, which looks increasingly difficult to reach by the end of March.

#8. Chargebee investors looking to exit at discounted valuation of $1.5 billion

Early-stage investors in Chargebee, a fintech-focused software as a service provider, are looking to sell a part of their stake. They are offering the stake at a steep discount that could be as low as $1.5 billion. Chargebee in February raised $250 million in a funding round that valued the company at $3.5 billion.

Why it’s important: The unicorn seems to be well funded and may not require raising further capital in the short term. The angel investors have stayed invested for close to a decade and are looking for an exit.

#9. State Bank to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds to support business growth

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, will raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through additional tier- 1 bonds until March 2024 to support business growth. Its central board has approved the fundraise via the Basel III-compliant debt instrument in rupees or any other convertible currency up to 2023-24. This requires the government’s approval.

Why it’s important: While the State Bank’s capital adequacy ratio at 13.51 per cent is comfortably above regulatory requirements, it is looking to build a base to support growth in the coming financial years.

#10. Technology multinationals seek clarity on proposed data storage regulations

Large multinational technology firms, including big social media companies, have sought greater clarity on proposed rules around data storage in foreign jurisdictions. If the definition of trusted locations changes too quickly depending on geopolitics, significant investments in data storage units may be adversely impacted, these companies have told the government.

Why it's important: The government is looking for a way around data localization by defining trusted geographies. Tech firms want this list to be stable to safeguard investments.