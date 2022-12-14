#1. Overseas investors concerned over regulator’s proposed data localization rules

Foreign portfolio investors have raised concerns about the market regulator’s plans to push data localization under proposed cloud computing models for the investment industry, with a platform representing big entities such as Citi and Amundi citing global precedents to argue against the proposal. In a discussion paper floated on November 4, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed uniform standards for regulated entities, including foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, and brokerages, while storing information on the cloud.

Why it’s important: Even if data localization rules are pushed back for now, privacy concerns and fears of global breaches are not going to go away. The global financial sector will have to eventually find technological fixes.

#2. Parliamentary finance committee wants annual review of deal valuations

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has asked for changes in the proposed competition amendment bill. The proposed law should specify the method of calculating deal value of transactions, it has suggested. The deal value should be reviewed every year instead of the suggested two, it said. There should be more predictability and certainty in the draft legislation. It has also objected to the proposal of reducing the timeline of acquisitions to 150 days from the existing 210 days, pushing for status quo.

Why it’s important: The parliamentary panel is concerned that the proposed law does not provide guidance on how the deal value should be calculated, which could have implications on antitrust considerations.

#3. India may dip into forex reserves for easy lending in new industrial policy

The commerce ministry is working on a new industrial policy and exploring the creation of a development finance institution that may use India’s forex reserves to provide low-cost finance to companies. It might also suggest setting up a technology fund to help them move up the value chain. The draft policy has been circulated for consultations with other ministries.

Why it’s important: Easy access to finance is crucial for rapid industrial growth. But the idea of leveraging India’s forex reserves for that purpose should be approached with caution.

#4. Byju’s asked to liquidate US assets to partially repay $1.2 billion loan

A group of creditors to Byju’s has told the edtech start-up to liquidate its assets in the US that are worth about $500-800 million to repay a part of a $1.2 billion loan if the firm is unable to provide the money from its cash reserves. The lenders recently bought into the loan and are renegotiating the terms of the debt. They may could take legal action if Byju’s cannot repay or is unable to liquidate the US assets.

Why it’s important: India’s biggest unicorn is in all kinds of financial trouble. It holds a cautionary tale on the perils of growing too rapidly and not being able to control the cash burn.

#5. Indian refiners might get Russian crude oil at below $60 per barrel

India may be able to source most of its Russian crude oil purchases at a rate lower than the West’s price cap of $60 after global prices have fallen. India hasn’t backed the price cap and may yet end up paying lower rates since Russia can’t defy the market or reduce discounts to sell at rates higher than the cap. Urals crude, which made up 80 per cent of India’s Russian oil imports in November, is trading at around $49 per barrel, while ESPO blend and Sokol are trading at around $62 and $69 per barrel, respectively.

Why it’s important: India’s stance against Western sanctions on Russia is continuing to pay it rich dividends in sourcing cheap crude oil that has helped it to mitigate the oil price shock post the Ukraine conflict.

#6. FTX’s Bankman-Fried accused of fraud by the US after Bahamas arrest

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of bankrupt digital-asset exchange FTX, has been accused by US authorities of perpetrating a massive fraud that funded his lavish lifestyle. US prosecutors in Manhattan revealed eight criminal counts against him and federal regulators said he committed a range of securities and derivatives law violations. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday evening.

Why it’s important: Some sort of prosecution was expected after FTX, one of the biggest cryptocurrency assets, went belly up. The US indictment follows weeks of speculation over the fate of the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried.

#7. Cartelization might get off paying fines without admitting offence

Businesses accused of price-fixing behavior may be able to settle their case with the Competition Commission of India by paying settlement fees if the government accepts the recommendations made by the parliamentary standing committee on finance and incorporates the proposal in the competition amendment bill that is currently making its way through Parliament.

Why it’s important: The modification will an expansion of the settlement and commitment scheme proposed in the proposed new law, which currently covers only offences like entering into anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominance.

#8. GST fitment committee clarifies taxes on UPI transactions, SUVs

The GST Council’s fitment panel has said sports utility vehicles are subject to a 22 per cent compensation cess if they fulfil certain conditions. The panel also said incentives to banks for promoting UPI transactions are not taxable. The panel’s clarification on these issues is part of the GST Council’s agenda, which it will take up in its meeting on December 17 in New Delhi.

Why it’s important: The complicated and multi-layered structure of the GST requires frequent clarifications. The simplified one nation, one tax concept that propelled GST is now a distant memory.

#9. Paytm’s board approves Rs 850 crore share buyback at Rs 810 each

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has approved a plan to buy back up to Rs 850 crore worth of shares at a 50 per cent premium to the last trading price, in a move intended to support the company’s stock, which has plunged 75 per cent since its IPO last year. The buyback will be conducted at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share, the company has said. It will be implemented through the open market and be completed in six months.

Why it’s important: The buyback price is still at a discount to Paytm’s initial share sale price of Rs 2,150 apiece. The buyback decision has been questioned by proxy advisory firms since the payments company is yet to be cash positive.

#10. GST Council might raise prosecution threshold for tax evasion

The GST Council will consider raising the monetary threshold for launching prosecution for tax evasion. The council is considering amending the penalty provisions for tax evasion, wrongful use of tax credits and other offences. Currently, tax evasion of Rs 1-2 crore attracts a jail term of up to one year and that for Rs 2-5 crore up to three years. These could be change. The third threshold of up to five years of imprisonment and fine where the tax evasion is Rs 5 crore, or more is unlikely to be changed.

Why it’s important: The raising of the limit is aimed at improving the business climate and ease of doing business. It will also make it easier for the administration to handle the fewer cases.