Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Overseas investors concerned over regulator’s proposed data localization rules

Foreign portfolio investors have raised concerns about the market regulator’s plans to push data localization under proposed cloud computing models for the investment industry, with a platform representing big entities such as Citi and Amundi citing global precedents to argue against the proposal. In a discussion paper floated on November 4, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed uniform standards for regulated entities, including foreign portfolio investors, mutual funds, and brokerages, while storing information on the cloud.

Why it’s important: Even if data localization rules are pushed back for now, privacy concerns and fears of global breaches are not going to go away. The global financial sector will have to eventually find technological fixes.

#2. Parliamentary finance committee wants annual review of deal valuations

The parliamentary standing committee on finance has asked for changes in the proposed competition amendment bill. The proposed law should specify the method of calculating deal value of transactions, it has suggested. The deal value should be reviewed every year instead of the suggested two, it said. There should be more predictability and certainty in the draft legislation. It has also objected to the proposal of reducing the timeline of acquisitions to 150 days from the existing 210 days, pushing for status quo.

Why it’s important: The parliamentary panel is concerned that the proposed law does not provide guidance on how the deal value should be calculated, which could have implications on antitrust considerations.