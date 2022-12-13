 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers

#1. Retail inflation in November softens to 11-month low at 5.88 per cent

Retail inflation eased to an 11-month low of 5.88 per cent in November, falling within the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s tolerance band for the first time since December 2021. Softening food price inflation contributed to the overall moderation, official data showed. The Consumer Price Index was at 6.77 per cent in October and 4.91 per cent in November 2021. With the sharp correction in food inflation unlikely to sustain, December inflation is projected at 5.9-6.1 per cent, resulting in an average retail inflation for the December quarter at 6.2 per cent, below the RBI’s estimate.

Why it’s important: While the cooling of retail inflation is good news, it is too early to celebrate as the sharp moderation was in part due to the base effect. The Reserve Bank will continue its fight against inflation.

#2. Factory output shrinks 4 per cent in October, worst in over two years

India’s industrial output contracted by as much as 4 per cent in October, the worst in more than two years, official data showed. The Index of Industrial Production grew by 4.2 per cent in October last year and by 3.1 percent in the preceding month of September. October 2022’s number is the lowest in 26 months and came on the back of poor performance by the manufacturing, capital goods and consumer goods sectors, all critical to propel growth in the economy.

Why it’s important: The country’s industrial output is hamstrung by the drop in orders from Western markets that are on the verge of a recession, softening demand and weak investment at home.